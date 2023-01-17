Read full article on original website
Related
legalnews.com
Attorney to explore 'Invalid Stops and Other 4th Amendment Delights'
The Criminal Defense Association of Michigan will present the webinar "Are You In Custody? Invalid Stops and Other 4th Amendment Delights" on Thursday, January 26, from 11 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Speaking will be Bernard Jocuns of Bernard Anthony Jocuns & Associates PLLC. Jocuns is a trial attorney from...
michiganradio.org
Proposed rule would require Michigan courts to respect preferred pronouns
A public comment period has opened on a proposed rule that would require Michigan courts to respect the chosen personal pronouns of parties to legal actions. The comment period ordered by the Michigan Supreme Court is one of the final steps leading to a rule’s adoption. The unsigned order said Republican-nominated justices Brian Zahra and David Vivianio would have declined to move the rule forward.
michiganradio.org
MI Legislature to take up bill that would repeal part of 3rd grade reading law
A bill introduced in the Michigan Legislature would roll back part of the state’s so-called third grade reading law. That law says students who aren’t reading at grade level by third grade should generally be held back, though waivers and exceptions can be granted. Many education groups applauded...
wemu.org
A Washtenaw County Democrat introduces law to invalidate old abortion ban felony codes
A Democratic state lawmaker from Washtenaw County has introduced legislation to remove a 1931 felony abortion law from the Michigan Corrections codes. When Pittsfield Township State Rep. Felicia Brabec introduced a bill removing the felony portion of the 1931 abortion ban this week, she said she did so because it was the will of the electorate, it was a priority of her caucus, and because she is a woman and mother who is a fighter for women’s health care.
legalnews.com
Lunch & Learn discussion to focus on victim rights
The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan’s Victim Services Training Unit will host an online lunch-time discussion between and among victim advocates. The Victim Advocates Lunch & Learn “Lettuce Talk” will take place online Thursday Jan. 19, from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. PAAM VSTU plans to...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan Democrats move to strike abortion ban references from state law
LANSING — The passage of Proposal 3 in November may have made abortion a constitutional right in Michigan, but state Democrats say work remains to strip existing bans from the books. Legislation to repeal a now-unenforceable 1931 law that made abortion a felony except in life-threatening pregnancies were among...
legalnews.com
Daily Briefs
Attorney explores ‘Use of Narrative Statements in Arbitration’. The Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar of Michigan will be present a webinar on Tuesday, February 21, from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. Arbitrator Jerome F. Rock will discuss “The Use of Narrative Statements in Arbitration.” Rock...
Unemployment agency demanded money back from 1.8M Michiganders before court order
LANSING, MI – The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency tried to collect pandemic-era benefits back from more than 1.8 million people before a court order went into effect at the end of last year. A Jan. 17 court filing shows the injunction halted collections on nearly three-quarters of the 2.48...
legalnews.com
Court Digest
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has settled for $83 million with Walgreens for the pharmacy store chain’s role in perpetuating the opioid crisis in the U.S. state with the most per capita overdose deaths, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday. That brings the total West Virginia dollars...
legalnews.com
Nessel joins coalition supporting accountability for firearms industry
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general, led by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, supporting a New York law to hold the firearms industry accountable. In an amicus brief, the coalition argues that New York has the authority to protect residents and public safety. New...
Detroit News
Red flag gun laws are on the Democratic agenda in Michigan. But do they work?
Since Democrats control state government for the first time since the early 1980s, the Michigan Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are making a priority of gun law reforms, including legislation that could result in the seizure of firearms from individuals judged to be a high risk to others. The Republican-led...
WWMT
Group aims to prevent gun violence with push for common sense gun reform in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A coalition of gun violence survivors and community leaders gathered in seven Michigan cities Wednesday to call on the state legislature to pass restrictions to reduce the threat of gun violence. Organizers with the group End Gun Violence Michigan gathered during a press conference at First...
WWMTCw
Michigan investigators use same DNA technology that identified alleged Idaho killer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Advancements in DNA testing is helping investigators nationwide crackdown on major murder cases. The impacts of these advancements, specifically DNA genealogy, have been seen right here in West Michigan. Chuck Christensen, Michigan State Police Detective 1st Lieutenant, is no stranger to some of the state’s most...
legalnews.com
Benson and state lawmakers announce plans to protect the people who protect democracy
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, the chairs of both the Senate and House elections committees, and numerous other lawmakers on Tuesday announced legislative plans to protect the people who protect democracy – the thousands of election workers and millions of voters in Michigan. “We have made great strides...
Michigan lawmakers introduce bill to expand Civil Rights protections for LGBTQ community
LANSING, MI. - As the debate over LGBTQ rights continues to rage in the United States, Michigan lawmakers have taken a decisive stand to expand civil rights protections for those in the LGBTQ community. Democrats recently introduced House Bill 4003 in the state legislature to update Michigan's anti-discrimination law and add specific provisions to protect members of the LGBTQ community from discrimination based on their gender identity or sexual orientation.
legalnews.com
Michigan's $81 million opioid settlement distribution set to begin
Distribution to local governments could start by Jan. 31. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that participating local governments throughout Michigan can expect to see funds as soon as later this month a result of the Department’s participation in two multi-state opioid settlements. “I am relieved the court ruled...
legalnews.com
State Bar offers free virtual support group
Handling stress can be challenging personally and professionally while navigating a law practice. The State Bar of Michigan’s Lawyers and Judges Assistance Program’s virtual support group offers peer connection to help work through stressors resulting in improved overall well-being. This virtual support group will be free to State...
fox2detroit.com
Benson, Michigan Democrats want to ban doxxing of election workers in push for new voting reforms
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Emboldened by a new majority in the state legislature, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced new legislation aimed at further securing the state's election systems. Benson, who was part of the wave of Democrats that won election during last year's midterms, spoke about plans...
It's a new year, that means new laws taking effect in Michigan
It’s a new year and that means new laws are hitting the books in Michigan. Senior political reporter Elle Meyers breaks down what some of the new laws mean for Michiganders.
WLNS
Job Alert: Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring!
MDOC employees receive 16 hours of personal leave and 13 vacation days in their first calendar year, alongside 12 weeks of paid parental leave. You also receive 24/7 access to the MDOC Wellness Unit. To learn more, click here.
Comments / 0