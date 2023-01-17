ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Attorney to explore 'Invalid Stops and Other 4th Amendment Delights'

The Criminal Defense Association of Michigan will present the webinar "Are You In Custody? Invalid Stops and Other 4th Amendment Delights" on Thursday, January 26, from 11 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Speaking will be Bernard Jocuns of Bernard Anthony Jocuns & Associates PLLC. Jocuns is a trial attorney from...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Proposed rule would require Michigan courts to respect preferred pronouns

A public comment period has opened on a proposed rule that would require Michigan courts to respect the chosen personal pronouns of parties to legal actions. The comment period ordered by the Michigan Supreme Court is one of the final steps leading to a rule’s adoption. The unsigned order said Republican-nominated justices Brian Zahra and David Vivianio would have declined to move the rule forward.
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

A Washtenaw County Democrat introduces law to invalidate old abortion ban felony codes

A Democratic state lawmaker from Washtenaw County has introduced legislation to remove a 1931 felony abortion law from the Michigan Corrections codes. When Pittsfield Township State Rep. Felicia Brabec introduced a bill removing the felony portion of the 1931 abortion ban this week, she said she did so because it was the will of the electorate, it was a priority of her caucus, and because she is a woman and mother who is a fighter for women’s health care.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Lunch & Learn discussion to focus on victim rights

The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan’s Victim Services Training Unit will host an online lunch-time discussion between and among victim advocates. The Victim Advocates Lunch & Learn “Lettuce Talk” will take place online Thursday Jan. 19, from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. PAAM VSTU plans to...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan Democrats move to strike abortion ban references from state law

LANSING — The passage of Proposal 3 in November may have made abortion a constitutional right in Michigan, but state Democrats say work remains to strip existing bans from the books. Legislation to repeal a now-unenforceable 1931 law that made abortion a felony except in life-threatening pregnancies were among...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Daily Briefs

Attorney explores ‘Use of Narrative Statements in Arbitration’. The Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar of Michigan will be present a webinar on Tuesday, February 21, from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. Arbitrator Jerome F. Rock will discuss “The Use of Narrative Statements in Arbitration.” Rock...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Court Digest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has settled for $83 million with Walgreens for the pharmacy store chain’s role in perpetuating the opioid crisis in the U.S. state with the most per capita overdose deaths, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday. That brings the total West Virginia dollars...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
legalnews.com

Nessel joins coalition supporting accountability for firearms industry

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general, led by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, supporting a New York law to hold the firearms industry accountable. In an amicus brief, the coalition argues that New York has the authority to protect residents and public safety. New...
MICHIGAN STATE
Edy Zoo

Michigan lawmakers introduce bill to expand Civil Rights protections for LGBTQ community

LANSING, MI. - As the debate over LGBTQ rights continues to rage in the United States, Michigan lawmakers have taken a decisive stand to expand civil rights protections for those in the LGBTQ community. Democrats recently introduced House Bill 4003 in the state legislature to update Michigan's anti-discrimination law and add specific provisions to protect members of the LGBTQ community from discrimination based on their gender identity or sexual orientation.
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Michigan's $81 million opioid settlement distribution set to begin

Distribution to local governments could start by Jan. 31. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that participating local governments throughout Michigan can expect to see funds as soon as later this month a result of the Department’s participation in two multi-state opioid settlements. “I am relieved the court ruled...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

State Bar offers free virtual support group

Handling stress can be challenging personally and professionally while navigating a law practice. The State Bar of Michigan’s Lawyers and Judges Assistance Program’s virtual support group offers peer connection to help work through stressors resulting in improved overall well-being. This virtual support group will be free to State...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Job Alert: Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring!

MDOC employees receive 16 hours of personal leave and 13 vacation days in their first calendar year, alongside 12 weeks of paid parental leave. You also receive 24/7 access to the MDOC Wellness Unit. To learn more, click here.

