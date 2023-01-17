ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

Straker Bar hosting Mix & Mingle January 25

The D. Augustus Straker Bar Association will host a “Mix & Mingle” event to kick off the new year on Wednesday, January 25, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Members and guests will gather to network and mingle at DUO Restaurant & Lounge located at 29555 Northwestern Hwy. in Southfield.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
MAJ?Winter Meeting to feature four tracks

The Michigan Association for Justice will conduct its 2023 Winter Meeting on Friday, January 27, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton in Novi, 27000 S. Karevich Dr. in Novi. There will be four tracks:. • MAJ’s Medical Malpractice Seminar (MAJ plaintiff members only) with...
NOVI, MI
'Vision Boards with Zenell Brown' offered by WLAM

The Women Lawyers Association of Michigan will present "Vision Boards with Zenell Brown" as an in-person and virtual event on Saturday, January 28, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Wayne County Circuit Court Administrator Zenell Brown will guide participants through making Vision Boards. She will be located at University of Detroit Mercy School of Law located at 651 E. Jefferson, Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Passion for social justice fuels student's journey

TV shows such as “Flip-or-Flop” and “Million Dollar Listing” initially sparked DeLon Slaughter’s interest in real estate — leading to more than eight years of YouTube binging on real estate-related videos. “Videos ranging from ‘Life as a Realtor’ to ‘Different Careers in Real Estate’...
DETROIT, MI
Double duty: Editor of the law review also serves as president of moot court program

Eight years of owning and operating a liquor store in downtown Detroit shaped the way Nancy Zieah sees the law. “I had to find a balance between a neighborhood at odds with itself and the multiple law enforcement divisions in the downtown area,” she says. “This gave me an opportunity to see how the same series of events can lead to a wide variety of conclusions.”
DETROIT, MI
Museum seeks dismissal of lawsuit over van Gogh painting

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit museum displaying a 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh as part of a showing of 80 of his works said it shouldn't be pulled into a dispute over ownership of the multimillion-dollar artwork. The Detroit Institute of Arts said federal law gives it immunity...
DETROIT, MI
Rebecca K. Wrock named a partner at Varnum

Six Varnum attorneys have been elected to the partnership, including Rebecca K. Wrock in Ann Arbor; Regan A. Gibson, Timothy A. Gordon, Herman D. Hofman, and Robert M. Huff in Grand Rapids; and William L. Thompson in the Birmingham and Detroit offices. Wrock is a member of Varnum’s Estate Planning...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MI Connected Future listening tour comes to Pontiac

The Michigan High Speed Internet Office (MIHI) continued their MI Connected Future statewide listening tour Thursday, aimed at collecting input from Michigan residents on how best to prioritize an estimated $1.6 billion the state will receive to deliver affordable, equitable and reliable high-speed internet service throughout the state with a stop at Bowens Senior Center.
PONTIAC, MI
MDARD acting director tours Eastern Market highlighting 'Michigan Farm to Freezer' Month

MDARD Acting Director Kathy Angerer (second from left) touring. Photos courtesy of Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Wednesday, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Acting Director Kathy Angerer toured the Eastern Market accelerator property, GROW Eastern Market wholesale shed, and the Michigan Farm to Freezer manufacturing facility in the Eastern Market district.
DETROIT, MI
Prosecutor's office launches 'Knocking Violence Out of My School' video competition

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is dedicated to working diligently in doing the best job to prevent school threats, violence, weapons, and bullying in Macomb County schools. Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido has implemented a student competition called “Knocking Violence Out of My School” so students have a voice to talk peer to peer about how they feel about school threats, violence, weapons, and bullying.
Federal Bar to conduct 'New Lawyers Seminar'

The Federal Bar Association, Eastern District of Michigan Chapter, along with the U.S. District Court will present the 47th Annual New Lawyers Seminar on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 24-25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Detroit Room at the Theodore Levin U.S. Courthouse, 231 West Lafayette in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Coulter names Madiha Tariq deputy county executive to oversee health, housing, and criminal justice areas

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter announced Thursday that he is appointing Madiha Tariq as a deputy county executive. In that role, she will oversee the Health and Human Services and Public Services departments, two of the biggest departments in Oakland County with more than 1,000 employees. Tariq will be the first Muslim appointed as a deputy county executive in Oakland County.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Worker at prosecutor's office has 'calming spirit'

Peanut is pictured with members of the Child Protection Unit (standing, left to right): Lisa Lozen, Colleen Worden, Lesia Fedorak, Mark Laws, Elizabeth Arbus and Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Toia along with (kneeling) Elizabeth Rittinger, Molly Zappitell, Peanut and Karen Phillips. Photo courtesy of the prosecutor’s office.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Duly Noted

Six Varnum attorneys have been elected to the partnership, including Regan A. Gibson, Timothy A. Gordon, Herman D. Hofman, and Robert M. Huff in Grand Rapids; William L. Thompson in Birmingham and Detroit; and Rebecca K. Wrock in Ann Arbor. Gibson is a litigation attorney, representing clients in a variety...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Daily Briefs

DETROIT (AP) — A man who told police that he placed a teenager’s body in a trash bin, a disclosure that led to an extraordinary but unsuccessful search of a suburban Detroit landfill, has been released from prison after less than a year. “I’m livid. I’m absolutely livid,”...
DETROIT, MI
Three get life in slaying of Michigan guard over face mask order

FLINT (AP) — A married couple and their son convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in the fatal shooting of a security guard who demanded the woman's daughter wear a mask while shopping were sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. Larry Teague, wife Sharmel Teague, and Sharmel Teague's...
FLINT, MI

