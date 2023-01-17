Read full article on original website
Postponed Big Ten Basketball Game Has Been Rescheduled
The Northwestern-Iowa men's basketball game that was supposed to be played Wednesday night has been rescheduled. The matchup was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Northwestern program. It will be made up on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. ET. BTN will broadcast the action from Carver-Hawkeye ...
Alleman Catholic High School Won’t Have A Football Team In 2023
Alleman Catholic High School football fans will not have a chance to cheer for their Pioneers during the upcoming 2023 high school football season. School officials announced that they will not be fielding a varsity team this fall. On Wednesday, school officials from Alleman Catholic High School in Rock Island...
Iowa-Northwestern COVID-related postponement leaves fans fuming
The Big Ten policy states the conference will determine if the game can be rescheduled, declared a no-contest or ruled a forfeit. The decision on the outcome could have a big impact as both teams are on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. A Milwaukee-Rhode Island game in December is...
Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm system is set to bring impactful winter weather to eastern Iowa. Heavy snow is possible along with a wintry mix that will make travel tricky. Tomorrow morning begins quiet and cool. Highs on Wednesday climb into the 30s. By afternoon, a low-pressure...
Entertainment development continues in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Some may have noticed a lot of land moving around on Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf. What right now is just a big plot of dirt and mud in that area, will soon be a hotel, fast food restaurant, additional sports fields and a state-of-the-art golf entertainment venue named Iron Tee Golf.
Rain, snow still on track for Wednesday, Thursday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still on track to arrive later Wednesday afternoon, mainly after 3 p.m. It’ll affect us through early Thursday morning. It looks like a complicated system when it comes to mixed precipitation vs snow. The general theme is, the heaviest snow...
Three teens arrested for drive-by shooting in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people have been arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting in Muscatine earlier this week, according to police. In a press release, Muscatine police said it happened in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Police said 18-year-old Christian James, of Fruitland, Iowa, a 17-year-old...
Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Officials said they responded to the fire at 5:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of America Drive Southwest. That’s behind hotels and a gas station, just off Wright Brothers Boulevard and 6th Street.
QC driver faces wrongful death lawsuit
A 46-year-old East Moline woman who appeared Thursday in court in connection with criminal charges in Rock Island County has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit. Chhabria Harris is set to appear again March 16 in Rock Island County Court. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed multiple charges against her after a deadly crash last year on the I-74 pedestrian walkway between Bettendorf and Moline.
Iowa woman killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 80
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman was killed in a weekend wrong-way crash in Cedar County. It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near Durant. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a vehicle driven by Rebecca McClaine, 46, of Bettendorf, was heading east in the westbound lanes of I-80, near mile marker 88.
New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa
(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes in Iowa on Monday
The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Iowa today. According to the NWS, the first tornado was an EF1 with maximum windspeeds of around 90 mph in Iowa County. The tornado traveled less than 5 miles and was on the ground for about 8 minutes. No injuries were reported from the tornado.
Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline
Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
Crews respond to Moline apartment fire Wednesday night
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire Wednesday night at an apartment complex that injured one, and evacuated multiple others. At approximately 5:53 p.m. Wednesday, the Moline Police and Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at Homewood Apartments, stated a media release from Moline Fire Department.
“Iowa & the Great Depression,” January 19
Thursday, January 19, 6 p.m. Presented on January 19 as part of the Davenport Public Library's 3rd Thursday at Hoover's Presidential Library & Museum series, the virtual program Iowa & the Great Depression will find Park Ranger Peter Hoehnle speaking on how Iowans experienced the 1930s, with discussion on the ways that they survived hard times, and how some residents turned to radical action in response to the ordeal.
Test at home for colon cancer with Gilda’s Club & UnityPoint Health
UnityPoint Health® and Gilda’s Club Quad Cities are working together to stop a common cancer by providing free at-home colon cancer screening kits. “For many people, cancer is a tough and scary topic to talk about. With colorectal cancer being the fourth most common cancer in men and women, taking the steps to catch cancer […]
State Patrol identifies fatality in wrong way crash
The Iowa State Patrol has identified the person who died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 over the weekend. According to the report, a 2020 Honda motorcycle was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 near the Durant exit just before 3:15am Saturday. It was eventually hit head-on by a FedEx truck being driven by 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood. The driver of the motorcycle, now identified as 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf, was killed. Anderson was uninjured.
Police: Shots fired at South Grace Ave. home
Another incident involving shots fired into a Kewanee residence occurred early in the morning of Thursday, Jan. 19. In a news release, Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat said that at approximately 5:14 am, officers were dispatched to the area of Willow Street and South Grace Avenue for a report of shots being fired.
QC man arrested on nationwide warrant
A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he was arrested in Dixon on an Iowa nationwide warrant. Christian McDonnell-Groenbeck was arrested in the 100 block of Plaza Drive on January 16 for an Iowa nationwide warrant for walking away from a detention center/halfway house in Iowa. He was taken to the Lee County Jail […]
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
