Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
Related
nashvillelifestyles.com
How to Celebrate Dolly Parton's Birthday this Weekend in Nashville
It's Dolly Parton's birthday, y'all! What better way to celebrate than with a Dolly-themed bash. See 5 ways to help honor the queen of country music's 77th birthday:. The Grand Ole Opry is going Dolly! Join the Opry on January 21 for one of two shows which will include Dolly tributes and other fun. The Opry is set to spotlight hits from Dolly's 1977 album “Here You Come Again,” her first platinum album and a crossover smash. Artists scheduled for the January 21 shows include Chapel Hart, The Fairfield Four, Caitlyn Smith, Marty Stuart, and Chris Young. $5 from every ticket sold to both of the shows will be donated to the Opry Trust Fund in Dolly's honor. Other fun happenings include birthday cupcakes (using Duncan Hines Dolly Parton’s cake mix) which will be given to Opry and Ryman tour guests on Dolly’s January 19th birthday (while supplies last), a larger-than-life birthday card for fans to sign at the Ryman, and a Dolly impersonator on Ryman Plaza for photo ops during the January 21 shows. (opry.com)
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?
Tennessee-founded Krystal Restaurants is about to find itself in a burger war in its home state. Is the chain (which started in Chattanooga and is now headquartered in Atlanta) ready?
wgnsradio.com
Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
iheart.com
Dierks Bentley Marks The End Of An Era For An Iconic Nashville Venue
Dierks Bentley paid tribute to a historic Nashville venue that closed earlier this year. The hit-making country artist reflected on his performances at the iconic Exit/In, in the early days of his career. “My first time playing Exit/In was just as meaningful to me as playing the Ryman and Bridgestone...
WSMV
WSMV’s Lowrey named to Nashville Business Journal’s ‘40 Under 40’ list
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 anchor Lauren Lowrey has been named to the 2023 40 Under 40 list by the Nashville Business Journal. “When I found out, it was a real surprise, but I learned that I had been nominated by a few business leaders in the city,” Lowrey said. “Honestly, for me, 2022 was a landmark year. I launched a podcast. I was hospitalized for a month, and this was a cherry on top. Other people recognized it. This was a landmark year, and I’m very grateful.”
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Sprouts to open 2nd Nashville store
Sprouts Farmers Market is opening its second store in Nashville on Friday, the grocer announced. The 22,988-square-foot store, Sprouts’ seventh in Tennessee, will feature locally grown produce from Southern Valley Fruit and Vegetable, Inc., marked with blue tags throughout the store. “Sprouts will be a fantastic addition to one...
Fast Casual
Bonchon opens in Tennessee
Bonchon, which serves Korean double-fried chicken, opened its first Tennessee location Thursday at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. "There is a ton of opportunity in Tennessee for Bonchon, and I am happy to be able to be the first to introduce the brand to the state by bringing it to the Smyrna community," Owner Alan Lan said in a company press release. "The restaurant is perfectly located in central Tennessee, which allows us to draw in community members from surrounding areas of Smyrna too. We hope to see more people throughout Tennessee discover the flavors and crunch that make our fried chicken so special."
Shake Shack Expanding with 5th Nashville Location
The popular burger chain will be a tenant inside The Landings mixed-use development project.
fox17.com
Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
'Kraken' COVID-19 variant — is as scary as it sounds?
A new variant of COVID-19 is now in Nashville, but luckily doctors said its new name, Kraken — like the terrifying sea monster — makes it seem scarier than it really is.
3 killed in Spring Hill crash
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across Tennessee
Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to enter the Southeast for the first time in history, and the centerpiece of the move will be a new corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee.
Major grocery store opening another new location in Tennessee
A major supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Tennessee this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event. On Friday, January 20, 2023, Sprouts Farmers Market will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Tennessee grocery store location in Nashville, according to the company's website.
California to Tennessee economic pipeline brings millions of investment dollars
The so-called pipeline from California to Tennessee has millions of dollars in economic investment flowing through it. Last week's announcement by burger chain In-N-Out is just latest win for Williamson County.
WSMV
TN urgent care missing 4 months of pay checks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at a Chattanooga urgent care say they’ve had to take out loans, borrow from their retirement, and watch their credit scores drop. They say their employers, Healthcare Solutions, hasn’t paid them in four months. There are three Advance Care Medical locations in Tennessee:...
Nashville woman murdered while asleep on the couch
More than four years after a woman was shot and killed while she was asleep on the couch, her killer remains on the run.
mainstreetmaury.com
Katie Pie & Son's a family affair after move
From upstate New York to Columbia, Tennessee, Kate Vacca and her family have decided to make Southern Middle Tennessee their home, bringing with them some of their family’s most sacred recipes and sharing them with Maury County. “If you’ve ever visited upstate New York, there are diners everywhere. I...
WSMV
Body found in car on I-40 in Donelson
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway into what led to a man’s body being discovered inside a vehicle on I-40 East in Donelson. According to Metro Nashville Police, officers were sent to investigate a vehicle parked on the side of the interstate around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 about the car. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a man in a black SUV parked on the shoulder.
fox17.com
Police: Body found in vehicle on I-40 shoulder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they found a body in a vehicle Wednesday morning on the Interstate 40 shoulder in Donelson. The cause of death is unknown at this time. One eastbound lane is shut down while the scene is under investigation. This is a developing story. Check...
Comments / 0