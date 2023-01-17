It's Dolly Parton's birthday, y'all! What better way to celebrate than with a Dolly-themed bash. See 5 ways to help honor the queen of country music's 77th birthday:. The Grand Ole Opry is going Dolly! Join the Opry on January 21 for one of two shows which will include Dolly tributes and other fun. The Opry is set to spotlight hits from Dolly's 1977 album “Here You Come Again,” her first platinum album and a crossover smash. Artists scheduled for the January 21 shows include Chapel Hart, The Fairfield Four, Caitlyn Smith, Marty Stuart, and Chris Young. $5 from every ticket sold to both of the shows will be donated to the Opry Trust Fund in Dolly's honor. Other fun happenings include birthday cupcakes (using Duncan Hines Dolly Parton’s cake mix) which will be given to Opry and Ryman tour guests on Dolly’s January 19th birthday (while supplies last), a larger-than-life birthday card for fans to sign at the Ryman, and a Dolly impersonator on Ryman Plaza for photo ops during the January 21 shows. (opry.com)

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO