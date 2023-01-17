ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nashvillelifestyles.com

How to Celebrate Dolly Parton's Birthday this Weekend in Nashville

It's Dolly Parton's birthday, y'all! What better way to celebrate than with a Dolly-themed bash. See 5 ways to help honor the queen of country music's 77th birthday:. The Grand Ole Opry is going Dolly! Join the Opry on January 21 for one of two shows which will include Dolly tributes and other fun. The Opry is set to spotlight hits from Dolly's 1977 album “Here You Come Again,” her first platinum album and a crossover smash. Artists scheduled for the January 21 shows include Chapel Hart, The Fairfield Four, Caitlyn Smith, Marty Stuart, and Chris Young. $5 from every ticket sold to both of the shows will be donated to the Opry Trust Fund in Dolly's honor. Other fun happenings include birthday cupcakes (using Duncan Hines Dolly Parton’s cake mix) which will be given to Opry and Ryman tour guests on Dolly’s January 19th birthday (while supplies last), a larger-than-life birthday card for fans to sign at the Ryman, and a Dolly impersonator on Ryman Plaza for photo ops during the January 21 shows. (opry.com)
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
MURFREESBORO, TN
iheart.com

Dierks Bentley Marks The End Of An Era For An Iconic Nashville Venue

Dierks Bentley paid tribute to a historic Nashville venue that closed earlier this year. The hit-making country artist reflected on his performances at the iconic Exit/In, in the early days of his career. “My first time playing Exit/In was just as meaningful to me as playing the Ryman and Bridgestone...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

WSMV’s Lowrey named to Nashville Business Journal’s ‘40 Under 40’ list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 anchor Lauren Lowrey has been named to the 2023 40 Under 40 list by the Nashville Business Journal. “When I found out, it was a real surprise, but I learned that I had been nominated by a few business leaders in the city,” Lowrey said. “Honestly, for me, 2022 was a landmark year. I launched a podcast. I was hospitalized for a month, and this was a cherry on top. Other people recognized it. This was a landmark year, and I’m very grateful.”
NASHVILLE, TN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Sprouts to open 2nd Nashville store

Sprouts Farmers Market is opening its second store in Nashville on Friday, the grocer announced. The 22,988-square-foot store, Sprouts’ seventh in Tennessee, will feature locally grown produce from Southern Valley Fruit and Vegetable, Inc., marked with blue tags throughout the store. “Sprouts will be a fantastic addition to one...
NASHVILLE, TN
Fast Casual

Bonchon opens in Tennessee

Bonchon, which serves Korean double-fried chicken, opened its first Tennessee location Thursday at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. "There is a ton of opportunity in Tennessee for Bonchon, and I am happy to be able to be the first to introduce the brand to the state by bringing it to the Smyrna community," Owner Alan Lan said in a company press release. "The restaurant is perfectly located in central Tennessee, which allows us to draw in community members from surrounding areas of Smyrna too. We hope to see more people throughout Tennessee discover the flavors and crunch that make our fried chicken so special."
SMYRNA, TN
fox17.com

Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
NASHVILLE, TN
Evan Crosby

10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TN urgent care missing 4 months of pay checks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at a Chattanooga urgent care say they’ve had to take out loans, borrow from their retirement, and watch their credit scores drop. They say their employers, Healthcare Solutions, hasn’t paid them in four months. There are three Advance Care Medical locations in Tennessee:...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Katie Pie & Son's a family affair after move

From upstate New York to Columbia, Tennessee, Kate Vacca and her family have decided to make Southern Middle Tennessee their home, bringing with them some of their family’s most sacred recipes and sharing them with Maury County. “If you’ve ever visited upstate New York, there are diners everywhere. I...
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Body found in car on I-40 in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway into what led to a man’s body being discovered inside a vehicle on I-40 East in Donelson. According to Metro Nashville Police, officers were sent to investigate a vehicle parked on the side of the interstate around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 about the car. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a man in a black SUV parked on the shoulder.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Body found in vehicle on I-40 shoulder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they found a body in a vehicle Wednesday morning on the Interstate 40 shoulder in Donelson. The cause of death is unknown at this time. One eastbound lane is shut down while the scene is under investigation. This is a developing story. Check...
NASHVILLE, TN

