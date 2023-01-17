Read full article on original website
michiganradio.org
MI Legislature to take up bill that would repeal part of 3rd grade reading law
A bill introduced in the Michigan Legislature would roll back part of the state’s so-called third grade reading law. That law says students who aren’t reading at grade level by third grade should generally be held back, though waivers and exceptions can be granted. Many education groups applauded...
'Sharp' spike in COVID-19 cases in Michigan nursing homes during December
MICHIGAN, USA — AARP of Michigan is urging a health alert after they released data that they call concerning. Officials said COVID-19 cases and deaths among nursing home residents and staff had a sharp increase in December. The agency added that most residents and staff are still not up-to-date...
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer awards 195 school districts funds for school resource officers
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that 195 school districts, intermediate school districts, and public school academies will receive nearly $25 million to support the hiring of 195 school resource officers (SROs) for the next three years. According to a press release from the Governor’s Officer, the...
lansingcitypulse.com
Highway tolls could raise $1B to fix Michigan roads, study finds. Is it time?
LANSING — Michigan could generate $1 billion a year to fix deteriorating roads by charging motorists tolls to use nearly 1,200 miles of state highways, according to new feasibility and implementation studies for the state. Converting the highways to toll roads no doubt would be controversial, and doing so...
secondwavemedia.com
State approves $14M for affordable housing projects in Cheboygan, Pinconning, and more
What’s happening: Affordable housing projects in communities across the state are receiving a significant financial boost by way of federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) as administered by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced late last week. Nearly 700 units, including both renovations and new builds, have been accepted into the program.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
WOOD
West Michigan doctor talks women's heart health
A local cardiologist spoke with News 8 about women's heart health in light of the sudden death of Lisa Marie Presley, who died of cardiac arrest. (Jan. 17, 2023) A local cardiologist spoke with News 8 about women's heart health in light of the sudden death of Lisa Marie Presley, who died of cardiac arrest. (Jan. 17, 2023)
Michigan Counties With the Most Crimes Committed
Every state has areas where crime seems to be more prevalent. Higher crime rates are typically associated with more urban areas, as well as those that have experienced an economic downturn, but that's not always the case. Each year, the Michigan State Police's Criminal Justice Information Center division compiles statistical...
Tv20detroit.com
Why Michigan's high auto insurance rates are on the rise again
(WXYZ) — Michigan’s high auto insurance rates are on the rise again as part of a national trend that comes as inflation is also hammering our wallets. In our state, some drivers did find savings after changes to Michigan law, but now it seems costs are climbing again.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan hospitals make top 1% in US
Healthgrades this week released its 2023 top hospitals in 18 specialty areas, and a few West Michigan hospitals made the list. Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, compiled data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 of the most common procedures and conditions and evaluated their clinical performance to create its 2023 Best Hospitals list.
It's a new year, that means new laws taking effect in Michigan
It’s a new year and that means new laws are hitting the books in Michigan. Senior political reporter Elle Meyers breaks down what some of the new laws mean for Michiganders.
Mackinac Center for Public Policy
Michigan shouldn’t worry about becoming a ‘climate haven’
It’s becoming almost routine to see headlines filled with dire warnings that Michigan and the Midwest are becoming a “climate haven” – a place to which people can escape from allegedly inhospitable temperatures and disappearing shorelines. The stories describe a nation plagued by worsening storms, increased droughts, colder winters, blazing summer, both higher and lower snowpacks, and a host of other environmental calamities brought on by a changing climate. But the Great Lakes region, we are told, offers shelter for those who have been displaced by the growing threat of climate chaos.
Morning Sun
New COVID variant, XBB.1.5, may cause increase in deaths, hospitalizations
A new COVID-19 variant, XBB.1.5, could contribute to a mild increase in hospitalizations and deaths in Michigan, according to an infectious disease expert for Henry Ford Health. The good news is that the bivalent booster shot, which became available last fall in Michigan, gives good protection against the new variant,...
DNR to draw down water at popular Northern Michigan fishing spot, citing safety concerns
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – Michigan officials are planning to draw down water near a dam in Cheboygan County due to public safety and infrastructure concerns. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the process at the Cornwall Flooding dam will begin in late summer of fall 2023. Built in...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Heart procedures move out of Michigan hospitals — for health systems that can eat the cost
On Jan. 6, the first heart catheterization procedure was performed outside of a hospital in Michigan. The procedure, which involves guiding a thin tube into a blood vessel to the heart to treat clogged arteries or irregular heartbeats, was the culmination of nearly five years of Dearborn-based Platinum Medical Group working with the state’s Certificate of Need Commission and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to be able to perform the procedures.
wkzo.com
Consumers Energy to contribute $25 million to help Michigan homes and businesses
JACKSON, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Consumers Energy announced on Thursday, January 19 that it will provide $25 million to homes and businesses to help customers who are facing challenges with their energy bills. The contribution, approved today by the Michigan Public Service Commission, is being delivered through $15 million...
WZZM 13
Michigan income tax cut expected for 2023
LANSING, Mich. — Tax cuts have taken center stage in Lansing as both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have introduced bills aimed at easing tax burdens. Following last week's introduction of Democrats' tax proposals, Republican leaders in the Michigan House and Senate on Wednesday touted both their own proposals introduced last week, as well as another law passed under Republican legislative control in 2015.
tricitytimes-online.com
Petoskey stone has a rival
IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
New coalition discusses potential fall-out of EV use, impact on state funds
Coalition members say they're pushing for Michigan to implement new programs that would fairly tax electric vehicles.
