Newcastle hold further talks to sign Real Vallodolid's teenage defender Ivan Fresneda... with the Magpies keen to Arsenal in the race for his signature

USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle
Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
Former Man United star looks unrecognisable as he has pint with a fan in a Manchester pub... but can you guess who the Old Trafford legend is?
Manchester United fans have been left stunned by the appearance of one of the club's former stars after they were pictured posing for a photo in a pub. The ex-United player had spent 11 years at Old Trafford during his career, before returning to the club to spend 13 years on the coaching staff.
Lewis Hamilton is not currently part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid to buy Manchester United despite their close friendship and the British F1 star - and lifelong Arsenal fan - seeking to get involved in ownership of sports teams
Seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton is not currently active in Sir Jim Ratcliffe's move to buy Manchester United. Ratcliffe has entered the bidding for United as one of the UK's richest men looks to complete a takeover of the club he supported as a boy. The 70-year-old...
Newcastle make fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby with the Magpies long-term admirers of the Frenchman... while Arsenal are also keeping tabs after missing out on top target Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea
Newcastle have made a fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby. Newcastle are long-term admirers of French winger Diaby but have previously been put off by Leverkusen’s demands. However they remain keen to be kept informed of developments regarding Diaby who is also on Arsenal’s radar after they...
'Usually when I leave, the club regret it A LOT': Antonio Conte sends a warning to Tottenham amid sacking concerns after Spurs' 2-0 defeat against Arsenal - insisting he is NOT a bad coach among 'people who know him'
Antonio Conte has warned Tottenham that clubs tend to regret letting him leave. With Spurs 14 points off leaders Arsenal, the manager is under mounting scrutiny with some questioning whether his heart remains in north London. After a traumatic few months, which has seen the death of three of his...
Sevilla are interested in signing Malang Sarr from Chelsea as long as he can cut short his loan spell at Monaco - with the French defender making just FOUR Ligue 1 starts since joining in the summer
Sevilla are interested in signing Malang Sarr from Chelsea if he can cut short his loan spell at Monaco. The 23-year-old Frenchman joined Monaco on a loan until the end of the season last summer, but it has not gone as well as planned. Sarr has only started four times...
Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham: Riyad Mahrez runs riot as Pep Guardiola's side pull off a fantastic comeback over Spurs to mount the pressure back on Arsenal in the Premier League title race
Manchester City pulled off a fantastic comeback by notching four times with a superb display in the second-half. Spurs took a 2-0 lead into the half-time break thanks to Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal after a few defensive mistakes. More to follow...
‘I can see Mikel Arteta dancing around his living room’: Jamie Redknapp says things ‘couldn’t have gone any worse’ for Man United after Casemiro's yellow rules him out of Arsenal clash... as Brazilian FUMES at Bruno Fernandes
Jamie Redknapp feels losing Casemiro to suspension for their crunch Premier League clash with leaders Arsenal made their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace much worse. The Brazilian midfielder picked up his fifth booking of the season when he brought down Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha in the 80th minute at Selhurst Park.
Leicester make approach to sign FC Copenhagen left-back Viktor Kristiansen for £17million... as Brendan Rodgers looks to strengthen his defence to stave off the threat of relegation
Brendan Rodgers, F.C. København, Leicester City Football Club, Viktor Løth Forsmann Kristiansen, Jacinda Ardern. Leicester are discussing the £17million transfer of defender Viktor Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen. Brendan Rodgers is keen to bring in reinforcements this month with the Foxes sitting just two points above the relegation...
Southampton 'bid $8.6million for Antalyaspor and United States striker Haji Wright, short of the Turkish side's $11m asking price'... as the Saints hope they can add more fire power in battle to avoid Premier League relegation
Relegation pole sitters Southampton are hoping that that addition of United States striker Haji Wright will be just what they need to stay in the Premier League. With the relegation battle as tight as ever, Southampton are in need of goals and they hope the Antalyaspor man could be exactly what's required to stay up.
Richarlison and Jamie Carragher continue love-hate relationship by enjoying kick-about on the Etihad pitch moments before Tottenham take on Manchester City in decisive game in the Premier League
Richarlison and Jamie Carragher continued their love-hate relationship by enjoying a kick-about on the Etihad pitch prior to Tottenham's clash with Manchester City. The Brazilian forward and the former Liverpool defender have not always seen eye-to-eye, with the feud perhaps peaking when Richarlison told Carragher to 'wash your mouth before you talk about me' last May.
Chelsea: Graham Potter tries to calm expectations ahead of Mykhailo Mudryk debut
Chelsea boss Graham Potter has attempted to calm expectations surrounding new signing Mykhailo Mudryk. The Blues completed the signing of the Ukrainian from Shakhtar Donetsk for a massive £88m fee on Sunday. Potter's side face Liverpool in a battle between ninth and tenth in the Premier League in the...
JACK GAUGHAN: It seems unthinkable - but should Man City drop Haaland? Elite coaches across Europe give their verdict on whether Pep should leave his star striker out against Tottenham
There is a slight absurdity to the big questions surrounding Manchester City at the moment. Since the weekend defeat at Old Trafford, the focus on the blunting of their collective edge has been laid squarely on the sharpest tool at their disposal. Erling Haaland: does he make City worse? In...
Tottenham star Richarlison ESCAPES retrospective action from the FA for his heated exchange with Aaron Ramsdale at the end of the north London derby
Aaron Ramsdale, Richarlison, Tottenham Hotspur, The Football Association (The FA), Aaron Ramsey. Richarlison will avoid an FA charge for his altercation with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the final whistle of Sunday’s North London Derby. Tottenham forward Richarlison aggressively approached Ramsey, who appeared to be taunting Spurs fans following...
Nottingham Forest 'are considering a move for PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas' after Dean Henderson's injury... with the three-time Champions League winner being lined up as the club's 25TH signing of the season
Nottingham Forest have reportedly targeted three-time Champions League winner Keylor Navas to boost their battle against relegation following Dean Henderson's injury. Henderson, who is on loan from Manchester United, faces at least a month on the sidelines after sustaining a thigh injury during Forest's 2-0 victory over Leicester City. The...
