NBC Sports
Report: Bruins called Canucks about Luke Schenn's availability
The Boston Bruins are absolutely rolling right now with a league-best 34-5-4 record, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't make an upgrade or two before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. Depth is massively important in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Bruins have found that out the hard way...
Capitals news: Alex Ovechkin draws blunt take from Lane Lambert over brutal hit in win vs Islanders
The Washington Capitals snatched a win from the jaws of defeat Monday night when they clawed their way to a 4-3 overtime victory on the road against the New York Islanders despite being down 3-0 in the second period. The Capitals partly credit the brutal hit of Alex Ovechkin on Jean-Gabriel Pageau that sparked Washington’s massive come-from-behind victory, but for Islanders head coach Lane Lambert, The Great Eightshould have been penalized for that play, which would have also given New York a chance to score on the power play (h/t NYI Hockey Now’s Stefen Rosner).
Yardbarker
Source: Bo Horvat Talks Between Bruins And Canucks Pick Up
An NHL source has confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that reports of NHL trade talks between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks picking up recently are indeed true. According to this source, Canucks captain and center Bo Horvat has been the center of attention for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, as he is for GM’s of other Stanley Cup contending teams.
Benched: Wild make Matt Dumba a healthy scratch against Carolina
The Wild open a four game road trip Thursday night at Carolina.
FOX Sports
Arizona in action against Washington following shootout win
Washington Capitals (24-17-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Arizona Coyotes after the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in a shootout. Arizona has a 13-25-5 record overall and an 8-6-2 record on its...
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Yardbarker
Mikko Rantanen's 3-point night propels Avalanche past Flames
Mikko Rantanen collected two goals and one assist and Artturi Lehkonen scored twice as the visiting Colorado Avalanche rode a three-goal first period en route to a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Nathan MacKinnon collected two assists and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 34 saves for the Avalanche,...
Yardbarker
Blues Have Large Ask from Maple Leafs for Ryan O’Reilly
Despite the fact that Ryan O’Reilly is out with an injury and might return to the NHL in just enough time to show that he could be a useful addition to an NHL playoff team, the St. Louis Blues are asking for quite a bit if they’re to trade him. In fact, in a recent article for The Athletic, Jeremy Rutherford is writing that he’s spoken to a source who said the Blues want multiple pieces, specifically one of the Maple Leafs’ best prospects if Toronto gets involved in trade conversations.
FOX Sports
Wild play the Hurricanes following Spurgeon's 2-goal game
Minnesota Wild (25-14-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Jared Spurgeon's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Wild's 4-2 win. Carolina has a 13-5-2 record in home games and a...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings focusing on consistency Thursday at Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a three-game road trip out west on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop between Detroit (18-17-8; 44 points) and Vegas (28-15-2; 58 points) is set for 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).
FOX Sports
Detroit brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas
Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings come into the matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three games in a row. Vegas is 28-15-2 overall and 13-12-0 in home games....
Seattle Kraken make NHL history as first team to sweep 7-game road trip
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken came back home Monday as the hottest team in hockey after doing something that had never been done in the history of the NHL — sweeping a seven-game road trip. The team was looking to make it nine-straight wins on Monday, but they...
FOX Sports
Brady Tkachuk scores in OT as Senators beat Penguins 5-4
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (20-21-3), which went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.
Hasek assists Sabres in honoring goalie Ryan Miller
The Buffalo Sabres honored former star goalie Ryan Miller by retiring his number during a ceremony before the team's game against the New York Islanders
Yardbarker
Capitals attempt to keep building momentum vs. Wild
Coming off their biggest comeback victory of the season, the Washington Capitals will look to continue their momentum when they host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. Washington trailed the New York Islanders 3-0 through 30 minutes on Monday, seemingly dooming the Capitals to their first regulation three-game losing streak of the season. However, the Capitals rebounded for four unanswered goals and a 4-3 overtime victory, with Dmitry Orlov scoring the game-winner with 33 seconds remaining in the extra frame.
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers close out trip with matchup in Montreal
The Florida Panthers will look to continue their push to get back into a playoff spot when they close out their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday. "It's going to be a grind, that wild-card race," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice...
theScore
Canucks unveil 3rd jersey featuring classic skate logo
The Vancouver Canucks are turning back the clock and acknowledging their history in more ways than one with a new alternate uniform. The club revealed its new third jersey on the same night it paid tribute to late fan favorite Gino Odjick, who donned the original "Black Skate" sweater during his playing days. He died Sunday at the age of 52.
Staff & Graph Podcast: Canucks Deep Dive
Rachel and Mike discuss and debate the Vancouver Canucks' situation, including Jim Rutherford's press conference and Tanner Pearson's injury.
Yardbarker
Penguins try to stay disciplined in rematch with Senators
The Pittsburgh Penguins will enter the second half of their home-and-home set against the visiting Ottawa Senators on Friday piping hot under the collar. The Penguins aren't so much angry at the Senators, who won Wednesday at home 5-4 in overtime. Instead, they were left seething at themselves and over the officiating after they were assessed eight penalties in the first meeting and gave up four goals to Ottawa's power play.
Rantanen, Lehkonen lead Avalanche past Flames 4-1
Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen each scored two goals, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night.Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher and Devon Toews had two assists apiece as Colorado (23-17-3) earned its third consecutive win. MacKinnon has four goals and nine assists during a six-game point streak.Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 34 stops to improve to 17-11-3."It feels really good," said Georgiev, who made his first start in four games. "I got a little break from playing time, a little refresh for the mind. I would say the guys did such a good job."Tyler Toffoli scored...
