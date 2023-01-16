ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NBC Sports

Report: Bruins called Canucks about Luke Schenn's availability

The Boston Bruins are absolutely rolling right now with a league-best 34-5-4 record, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't make an upgrade or two before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. Depth is massively important in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Bruins have found that out the hard way...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Capitals news: Alex Ovechkin draws blunt take from Lane Lambert over brutal hit in win vs Islanders

The Washington Capitals snatched a win from the jaws of defeat Monday night when they clawed their way to a 4-3 overtime victory on the road against the New York Islanders despite being down 3-0 in the second period. The Capitals partly credit the brutal hit of Alex Ovechkin on Jean-Gabriel Pageau that sparked Washington’s massive come-from-behind victory, but for Islanders head coach Lane Lambert, The Great Eightshould have been penalized for that play, which would have also given New York a chance to score on the power play (h/t NYI Hockey Now’s Stefen Rosner).
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Source: Bo Horvat Talks Between Bruins And Canucks Pick Up

An NHL source has confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that reports of NHL trade talks between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks picking up recently are indeed true. According to this source, Canucks captain and center Bo Horvat has been the center of attention for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, as he is for GM’s of other Stanley Cup contending teams.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Arizona in action against Washington following shootout win

Washington Capitals (24-17-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Arizona Coyotes after the Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in a shootout. Arizona has a 13-25-5 record overall and an 8-6-2 record on its...
WASHINGTON, DC
OnlyHomers

NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Yardbarker

Mikko Rantanen's 3-point night propels Avalanche past Flames

Mikko Rantanen collected two goals and one assist and Artturi Lehkonen scored twice as the visiting Colorado Avalanche rode a three-goal first period en route to a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Nathan MacKinnon collected two assists and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 34 saves for the Avalanche,...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Blues Have Large Ask from Maple Leafs for Ryan O’Reilly

Despite the fact that Ryan O’Reilly is out with an injury and might return to the NHL in just enough time to show that he could be a useful addition to an NHL playoff team, the St. Louis Blues are asking for quite a bit if they’re to trade him. In fact, in a recent article for The Athletic, Jeremy Rutherford is writing that he’s spoken to a source who said the Blues want multiple pieces, specifically one of the Maple Leafs’ best prospects if Toronto gets involved in trade conversations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Wild play the Hurricanes following Spurgeon's 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (25-14-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Jared Spurgeon's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Wild's 4-2 win. Carolina has a 13-5-2 record in home games and a...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings focusing on consistency Thursday at Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a three-game road trip out west on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop between Detroit (18-17-8; 44 points) and Vegas (28-15-2; 58 points) is set for 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Detroit brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas

Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings come into the matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three games in a row. Vegas is 28-15-2 overall and 13-12-0 in home games....
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Brady Tkachuk scores in OT as Senators beat Penguins 5-4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (20-21-3), which went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Capitals attempt to keep building momentum vs. Wild

Coming off their biggest comeback victory of the season, the Washington Capitals will look to continue their momentum when they host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. Washington trailed the New York Islanders 3-0 through 30 minutes on Monday, seemingly dooming the Capitals to their first regulation three-game losing streak of the season. However, the Capitals rebounded for four unanswered goals and a 4-3 overtime victory, with Dmitry Orlov scoring the game-winner with 33 seconds remaining in the extra frame.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

PREVIEW: Panthers close out trip with matchup in Montreal

The Florida Panthers will look to continue their push to get back into a playoff spot when they close out their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday. "It's going to be a grind, that wild-card race," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice...
theScore

Canucks unveil 3rd jersey featuring classic skate logo

The Vancouver Canucks are turning back the clock and acknowledging their history in more ways than one with a new alternate uniform. The club revealed its new third jersey on the same night it paid tribute to late fan favorite Gino Odjick, who donned the original "Black Skate" sweater during his playing days. He died Sunday at the age of 52.
Yardbarker

Penguins try to stay disciplined in rematch with Senators

The Pittsburgh Penguins will enter the second half of their home-and-home set against the visiting Ottawa Senators on Friday piping hot under the collar. The Penguins aren't so much angry at the Senators, who won Wednesday at home 5-4 in overtime. Instead, they were left seething at themselves and over the officiating after they were assessed eight penalties in the first meeting and gave up four goals to Ottawa's power play.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Rantanen, Lehkonen lead Avalanche past Flames 4-1

Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen each scored two goals, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night.Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher and Devon Toews had two assists apiece as Colorado (23-17-3) earned its third consecutive win. MacKinnon has four goals and nine assists during a six-game point streak.Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 34 stops to improve to 17-11-3."It feels really good," said Georgiev, who made his first start in four games. "I got a little break from playing time, a little refresh for the mind. I would say the guys did such a good job."Tyler Toffoli scored...
COLORADO STATE

