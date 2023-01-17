Read full article on original website
Related
Advocate
Texas Lawmaker Introduces Worse Version of 'Don't Say Gay' Law
On Tuesday, while the U.S. House of Representatives was in disarray due to Republican infighting, a lawmaker in Texas introduced his version of a “don’t say gay” law. State Rep. Jared Patterson’s bill, HB 1155, requires schools to disclose all information related to students' mental health information to parents, which exposes children to being forced out of the closet by school officials and adds language to the state’s education code that would restrict the instruction of topics on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Texas’ birth control ban for minors divides lawmakers
Reproductive rights and abortion access are front and center for many state governments as they begin their 2023 legislative sessions this week. In Texas, lawmakers are working to counter attempts at restricting access to birth control pills for minors, among other anti-reproductive health policies. Ana-Maria Ramos, a Dallas Democrat, introduced...
New South Texas congresswoman votes on abortion-related legislation; gets 1st post
De La Cruz, a Republican from McAllen who represents a border district, this week voted against consideration of the Women's Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe v. Wade and make abortion legal nationwide.
Lawmakers moving to repeal "line warming" ban
(The Center Square) – New York lawmakers are moving to repeal a prohibition on handing out food and water to voters waiting at the polls on election days.A bill approved by the state Senate Monday would effectively repeal the law, known as a line warming ban, by tweaking the language of the more than century old statute.The measure's primary sponsor, Sen. Zellnor Myrie, D-Brooklyn, said the statute "places an additional burden on voters and organizations by essentially prohibiting organizations from working to support voters while they may wait in line."“New York is notorious for having incredibly long lines in select...
Oklahoma Anti-Drag Bill Will Outlaw Women Displaying 'Feminine Persona'
Oklahoma Republican Kevin West is trying to introduce new legislation banning drag shows and drag queen story hours in front of kids.
Washington lawmakers introduce 3 bills on firearm purchases
Washington Gov. Inslee said that over 800 Washingtonians die from gun-related injuries each year.
Demand for Concealed Carry Gun Permits Soars in South Carolina As Georgia and Neighboring States Abandon Permits
On December 30, it was reported that South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has witnessed a radical increase in the number of concealed carry firearm permits that are being applied for. Permits were made free of charge earlier this year, but the freedom to carry guns openly in the state is only allowed to those with a permit.
KATV
Bill filed in Ark. Legislature seeks to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-District 26, filed a bill Monday that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses. SB43 would amend current Arkansas law concerning the definition of "adult-oriented business" to include a drag performance...
Why Trans People in North Dakota Are Planning to Flee U.S.
In Fargo, North Dakota, a group of transgender people are plotting their escape from the state’s anti-trans laws.“Everyone is really scared right now. A lot of us are afraid of getting our rights or identities ripped away,” Zara Crystal, 20, said of the slate of anti-trans bills proposed in North Dakota this year. “I want to help as many people as I can.”Crystal is part of the newly formed nonprofit TRANSport, a group which aims to help transgender people leave the United States and relocate to more LGBT-friendly nations. The nonprofit aims to aid trans people with their transitions, as...
KSAT 12
State senator files bill for casino resorts, sports betting in select Texas cities including San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – There’s a new push in the state capitol for legal casinos and sports betting in Texas right before the legislative session gets underway on Jan. 10. Texas State Sen. Carol Alvarado (D-Houston) recently filed bill SJR 17 in the legislature. If passed, the bill would...
Washington could join Utah as strictest states for blood alcohol levels while driving
A new bill in the legislature would lower the limit from .08 to .05
Defendant: God issued threat to Kansas lawmaker through me
A man told jurors Thursday that a death threat he made against U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner came from God, prompted by the Kansas Republican ignoring concerns about sorcery, wizards, extraterrestrials and a war for people's souls.Federal prosecutors say Chase Neill, 32, from Lawrence in northeastern Kansas, fixated on LaTurner before leaving an after-hours voicemail with the congressman's Topeka office that included, “I will kill you.” Neill's trial comes amid a sharp rise in reported threats against elected officials and their families.Representing himself in court, Neill admitted that he left that message and others with more death threats the next...
KETV.com
Nebraska state senator introduces bills aimed at transgender youth surgeries and sports
LINCOLN, Neb. — Two proposed bills target transgender children across Nebraska. Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth introduced the "Let Them Grow" and "Let Them Play" bills Tuesday. LGBTQ+ advocates said the bills target a small population in the state and will do more harm than good. “This type of legislation...
yr.media
LGBTQ+ Rights Under Attack As New Bills Filed In Several States
Advocates expect the new year to see a new record for anti-LGBTQ legislation, as more than 100 bills targeting LGBTQ rights and queer life have been filed in 2023. In the past few years, transgender students have been barred from a host of rights including competing in sports and receiving gender-affirming medical care. Other bills filed in Arizona, Arkansa, Montana, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia have targeted drag performers. The bills would ban minors from attending drag performances and seek to classify businesses that host them as a cabaret or a “sexually oriented business,” according to Yahoo News.
Texas Supreme Court gives state ability to take over Houston ISD school board
A potential state takeover of the Houston ISD board of trustees is back in play after the Texas Supreme Court vacated an injunction, sending the case back to the trial court. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) A potential state takeover of the Houston ISD board of trustees is back in play after...
As March for Life happens in D.C., Virginia lawmakers defeat abortion bills
On Friday morning, Democrats voted down three separate bills in the Senate Subcommittee on Health Professions.
Memphis lawmaker files bill to legalize medical cannabis in 2024
The bill would allow individuals to register for a medical marijuana card pending a determination of need from their physician.
Kansas Republicans introduce new abortion restrictions in the Legislature
Even though voters in Kansas directly rejected additional abortion restrictions at the ballot box last year, Republicans in the state are pushing a rollback on reproductive rights as the new legislative session starts. This week, they introduced a bill that would allow city and county governments to initiate abortion restrictions that are stricter than at the state level.
This Kansas rep wanted to run for House speaker on a transparency platform. The GOP shut him down.
Rep. Dennis “Boog” Highberger, a Lawrence Democrat, won’t be running for Kansas speaker of the House today. Republican leaders who prize obfuscation over open government made sure of that. But if he did run, here’s part what he would say: “Returning members know that I have been working for many years, with little success, to […] The post This Kansas rep wanted to run for House speaker on a transparency platform. The GOP shut him down. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Comments / 0