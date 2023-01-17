Read full article on original website
Consumer group: Don’t hire duct cleaning companies
DEDHAM, Mass. — Companies that promote air duct cleaning as a remedy for sore throats, allergies, colds, coughs and other maladies are misleading customers with deceptive advertising, according to a consumer advocacy group. Boston Consumers’ Checkbook is warning homeowners they likely don’t need to pay a company to clean...
businessnhmagazine.com
#1 Company to Watch: Precision Talent Group
Product/Service: Staffing firm for the life sciences, health care, technology sectors. Cristina Muise is a seasoned staffing executive, having been an executive at Medicus Healthcare Solutions in Windham for more than a decade. She served as president there for three years until she sold her interest in the company in 2019.
businessnhmagazine.com
The Buzz Online
Cathleen “Cathy” Sleeper was recently promoted to regional VP at MVSB (Meredith Village Savings Bank). In this role, Cathy will oversee the Bank’s office locations in the communities of Meredith, Center Harbor, Moultonborough, Wolfeboro and Melvin Village, and she will work closely with the branch teams to build on existing relationships and develop new opportunities. She has held several roles in MVSB branch offices since joining the Bank in 2009 as a part time teller. She was promoted to branch and business development manager for the Meredith Main Office in 2017 and to assistant VP, branch and business development manager at the same location in 2022. She also serves as the program coordinator for the bank’s in-school savings program, Save for America School Savings.
businessnhmagazine.com
The Container Store to Open First NH Location
The Container Store, a national retailer of organizing products, will open its first NH location in Salem on Jan. 21 at Tuscan Village. This will be The Container Store’s 96th retail location. The Salem location will be 15,500 square-feet and featurea thousands of storage and organization products as well...
nhbr.com
New Merrimack distribution center on target for end-of-year completion
Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year on an over 300,000-square-foot distribution center on a 43-acre site in Merrimack. The Boston office of commercial real estate developer Trammell Crow Company and JV partner Diamond Realty Investments recently acquired the site for construction of the Class A industrial facility planned at 50 Robert Milligan Parkway in Merrimack after receiving $32.6 million in financing from Santander Bank.
N.H. city ranked among the best in U.S. for first-time home buyers
Only two New England communities made the list. Realtor.com has named Somersworth, N.H., one of the best spots in the nation for first-time home buyers. The rankings, released Wednesday, place the city north of Dover and along the Maine border at No. 10. Somersworth had a population just north of 12,000 in 2021, per U.S. Census estimates, and a median home price of $372,737, a 17.3% increase year over year, according to Zillow.
What is hybrid work life doing to Boston’s financial district?
BOSTON — New numbers out show a trend in the wrong direction as Boston tries to recover from Covid. The report says Boston’s commercial vacancy rate across the city is at an all-time high – approaching 20 percent. Experts believe more people working hybrid in some capacity...
manchesterinklink.com
End of an era: Seacoast Media Group shuttering press, will print out of state
One of the last of the big newspaper printing presses in New Hampshire is shutting down operations, as Virginia-based Gannett Newspapers announced it is closing the Seacoast Media Group press in March. Howard Altschiller, general manager and executive editor of the Seacoast Media Group, declined comment Thursday night. A statement...
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
WCVB
Hundreds in Massachusetts town fuming over massive property tax increase
LUNENBURG, Mass. — The assessor for the Massachusetts town of Lunenburg is receiving blowback from hundreds of angry residents over a massive increase in their property taxes. Some Lunenburg residents with lakefront homes in the town have seen their property value increase by 135%, and with tax bills due...
WMUR.com
Concord casino proposal approved by planning board
CONCORD, N.H. — The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
You Could Own This Bed and Breakfast in Dover, New Hampshire, for $3 Million
Never have I ever said, "man, I would love to own a bed and breakfast..." Bed and breakfasts seem really dated, in a good way. In fact, here is a hot take: I think bed and breakfasts will become really popular again in the next 10-20 years. The idea behind...
laconiadailysun.com
WMUR.com
Superintendents weigh whether to cancel, delay school as storm moves in
BEDFORD, N.H. — New Hampshire school superintendents on Thursday were weighing whether to cancel school the next day as a storm moved in, bringing heavy snow. There haven't been many snow days in New Hampshire this winter, but Concord Superintendent Kathleen Murphy said that doesn't change her approach. >>...
mynbc5.com
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center operating at 110% capacity for the past few weeks
LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center has been operating at 110% capacity for the past few weeks. The hospital has been boarding patients in the emergency department and in surgical areas. Twenty percent of the patients have been there for more than 20 days, and many are ready...
Watertown News
Group that Sends Care Packages to Military Personnel May be Grounded by Change in Mail Rules
For 20 years, Operation American Soldier has been sending out a piece of home to men and women serving in the U.S. Military overseas from Watertown, but the pipeline of care packages appears to be coming to a sudden halt with a change in rules for shipping packages to military bases.
nbcboston.com
NEW SNOWFALL MAPS: Here's How Much Snow Will Fall in Mass., Northern New England
An incoming storm is expected to bring rain and snow on Thursday night into Friday, and 30 miles could determine whether you get 6 inches of snow or none at all by Friday morning. Winter weather warnings and advisories have already been issued for parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire,...
WMUR.com
With removal of Manchester homeless encampment, residents look for new places to live
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Tent by tent, a large homeless encampment was removed Wednesday in Manchester, but many of the dozens of people who lived there say they don't know where they'll go next. Crews began the eviction of the encampment on Manchester and Pine streets at 7 a.m., and...
WMUR.com
Democratic New Hampshire lawmakers propose big hike in minimum wage
CONCORD, N.H. — A big boost in the minimum wage is being proposed by New Hampshire lawmakers. Democratic state representatives want to establish a state minimum wage of $13.25 cents an hour, but opponents say small businesses could struggle to make ends meet under that mandate. With the cost...
Restaurant in South Berwick, Maine, Has In-N-Out Style Burgers
I am what some may call a "burger enthusiast". I have been on the hunt for the best burger on the Seacoast since I moved to New Hampshire in 2020! I I love when a restaurant gives you the option to build-your-own burger because you can make it EXACTLY how you like it! How do I like my burger? I'm so glad you asked! I like a beef patty, cooked medium rare, with pepper jack cheese, bacon, BBQ Sauce, avocado, and sautéed onions and mushrooms. Oh great, now I am drooling all over my keyboard.
