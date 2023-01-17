Cathleen “Cathy” Sleeper was recently promoted to regional VP at MVSB (Meredith Village Savings Bank). In this role, Cathy will oversee the Bank’s office locations in the communities of Meredith, Center Harbor, Moultonborough, Wolfeboro and Melvin Village, and she will work closely with the branch teams to build on existing relationships and develop new opportunities. She has held several roles in MVSB branch offices since joining the Bank in 2009 as a part time teller. She was promoted to branch and business development manager for the Meredith Main Office in 2017 and to assistant VP, branch and business development manager at the same location in 2022. She also serves as the program coordinator for the bank’s in-school savings program, Save for America School Savings.

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 15 HOURS AGO