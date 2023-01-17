ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hooksett, NH

Boston 25 News WFXT

Consumer group: Don’t hire duct cleaning companies

DEDHAM, Mass. — Companies that promote air duct cleaning as a remedy for sore throats, allergies, colds, coughs and other maladies are misleading customers with deceptive advertising, according to a consumer advocacy group. Boston Consumers’ Checkbook is warning homeowners they likely don’t need to pay a company to clean...
BOSTON, MA
businessnhmagazine.com

#1 Company to Watch: Precision Talent Group

Product/Service: Staffing firm for the life sciences, health care, technology sectors. Cristina Muise is a seasoned staffing executive, having been an executive at Medicus Healthcare Solutions in Windham for more than a decade. She served as president there for three years until she sold her interest in the company in 2019.
WINDHAM, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

The Buzz Online

Cathleen “Cathy” Sleeper was recently promoted to regional VP at MVSB (Meredith Village Savings Bank). In this role, Cathy will oversee the Bank’s office locations in the communities of Meredith, Center Harbor, Moultonborough, Wolfeboro and Melvin Village, and she will work closely with the branch teams to build on existing relationships and develop new opportunities. She has held several roles in MVSB branch offices since joining the Bank in 2009 as a part time teller. She was promoted to branch and business development manager for the Meredith Main Office in 2017 and to assistant VP, branch and business development manager at the same location in 2022. She also serves as the program coordinator for the bank’s in-school savings program, Save for America School Savings.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

The Container Store to Open First NH Location

The Container Store, a national retailer of organizing products, will open its first NH location in Salem on Jan. 21 at Tuscan Village. This will be The Container Store’s 96th retail location. The Salem location will be 15,500 square-feet and featurea thousands of storage and organization products as well...
SALEM, NH
nhbr.com

New Merrimack distribution center on target for end-of-year completion

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year on an over 300,000-square-foot distribution center on a 43-acre site in Merrimack. The Boston office of commercial real estate developer Trammell Crow Company and JV partner Diamond Realty Investments recently acquired the site for construction of the Class A industrial facility planned at 50 Robert Milligan Parkway in Merrimack after receiving $32.6 million in financing from Santander Bank.
MERRIMACK, NH
Boston

N.H. city ranked among the best in U.S. for first-time home buyers

Only two New England communities made the list. Realtor.com has named Somersworth, N.H., one of the best spots in the nation for first-time home buyers. The rankings, released Wednesday, place the city north of Dover and along the Maine border at No. 10. Somersworth had a population just north of 12,000 in 2021, per U.S. Census estimates, and a median home price of $372,737, a 17.3% increase year over year, according to Zillow.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
manchesterinklink.com

End of an era: Seacoast Media Group shuttering press, will print out of state

One of the last of the big newspaper printing presses in New Hampshire is shutting down operations, as Virginia-based Gannett Newspapers announced it is closing the Seacoast Media Group press in March. Howard Altschiller, general manager and executive editor of the Seacoast Media Group, declined comment Thursday night. A statement...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Seacoast Current

This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences.
TILTON, NH
WMUR.com

Concord casino proposal approved by planning board

CONCORD, N.H. — The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Superintendents weigh whether to cancel, delay school as storm moves in

BEDFORD, N.H. — New Hampshire school superintendents on Thursday were weighing whether to cancel school the next day as a storm moved in, bringing heavy snow. There haven't been many snow days in New Hampshire this winter, but Concord Superintendent Kathleen Murphy said that doesn't change her approach. >>...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Democratic New Hampshire lawmakers propose big hike in minimum wage

CONCORD, N.H. — A big boost in the minimum wage is being proposed by New Hampshire lawmakers. Democratic state representatives want to establish a state minimum wage of $13.25 cents an hour, but opponents say small businesses could struggle to make ends meet under that mandate. With the cost...
CONCORD, NH
102.9 WBLM

Restaurant in South Berwick, Maine, Has In-N-Out Style Burgers

I am what some may call a "burger enthusiast". I have been on the hunt for the best burger on the Seacoast since I moved to New Hampshire in 2020! I I love when a restaurant gives you the option to build-your-own burger because you can make it EXACTLY how you like it! How do I like my burger? I'm so glad you asked! I like a beef patty, cooked medium rare, with pepper jack cheese, bacon, BBQ Sauce, avocado, and sautéed onions and mushrooms. Oh great, now I am drooling all over my keyboard.
SOUTH BERWICK, ME

