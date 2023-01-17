The last few weeks have undoubtedly been among the most challenging for Matt McMahon and this entire LSU program in their careers. McMahon is coming off a seven year run at Murray State where he won nearly 70% of his games, including four of the last five years, where he lost no more than three conference games with the Racers. He knew the transition to the SEC would be on a different level and is experiencing the lows of adapting to this conference as the Tigers are currently on a five game losing streak with no real end in sight.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO