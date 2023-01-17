Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Cowboys make decision on kicker Brett Maher
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a historically bad game in Monday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the performance will not cost him his job — at least not yet. Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel told reporters on Wednesday that he believes Maher is...
atozsports.com
Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers
$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff Game
The National Football League and Dallas Cowboys witnessed something never witnessed before in history during the Dallas Cowboys Monday night wild card playoff match versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco
After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid
Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
NBC Sports
Jones warns 49ers' defense can expect 'triple-threat' Dak
The Dallas Cowboys face a tough task as they prepare to battle the 49ers and their vaunted defense Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi’s Stadium. But Dallas owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give San Francisco a run for its money -- literally. Prescott...
Cowboys Veteran Not Expected To Play Sunday Night
The Dallas Cowboys may go into San Francisco without a key offensive lineman. Per ESPN's Todd Archer, tackle Jason Peters won't practice Thursday and will likely miss Sunday's NFC Divisional Round game against the 49ers. The 40-year-old left Monday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a ...
Cowboys Player Injured vs. Bucs Announces Status For 49ers Game
Dallas Cowboys veteran Jayron Kearse suffered a sprained MCL during the team's NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite this injury, Kearse will be taking the field for this weekend's Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. "100%," he said when asked about the chances that ...
gamblingnews.com
Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers Divisional Odds, Time, and Prediction
After beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card game, the Dallas Cowboys now have a chance to do something they haven’t done since 1996 – advance to the NFC Championship game. Oddsmakers, however, don’t think such a scenario is certain to happen. The reason is that...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys meet with prospect for 2023 NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys main focus is still on the playoffs. Taking on the San Francisco 49ers in round two. However, draft season never ends. As soon as one NFL Draft ends, the Cowboys scouting department gets started in preparation for the next draft cycle. Before the Reese’s Senior Bowl, NFL...
4-star CB Asaad Brown spends a few hours around FSU, looking forward to returning during spring
TALLAHASSEE -- Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith four-star junior cornerback Asaad Brown made his way to Florida State on Friday for a visit. The 6-foot, 178-pound defensive back was offered by the Seminoles in May of 2021. FSU is among his nearly three-dozen offers. "The visit was good. It was definitely...
If San Antonio finally gets an NFL team, what should their name be?
San Antonio is the largest city in the country without an NFL team, and it seems every year there are rumors that San Antonio will finally get an NFL franchise. Yardbreaker, the digital media website, listed San Antonio at the top of its list of which cities should get an NFL expansion team based on several criteria.
Andrew's Divisional Round Picks
I went 2-4 in the Wild Card round. Things started out great on Saturday, playing out exactly the way I expected. I definitely saw the Jaguars coming back from 27-0. Sunday and Monday did NOT go the way I expected and I ended up 2-4. Alas. Predicting the playoffs is tricky and both the Dolphins and Ravens covering without winning was quite surprising, as was the fairly lackluster performance of both Buffalo and Cincinnati.
Dallas Cowboys Veteran Missed Practice On Wednesday
The Cowboys were missing a key contributor for this Wednesday's practice session. Cowboys offensive tackle Jason Peters was listed as a non-participant due to a hip injury. The former All-Pro left Monday night's game against the Buccaneers early. While it's still early in the week, ...
Mailbag: Offensive line, back-up plans, Big 12 sked, Dr. Yeager
Jarret Johnson answers questions from Inside the Red Raiders subscribers about Texas Tech sports and recruiting.
Mike McCarthy Has Blunt Response To Cowboys' Playoff Schedule
The Dallas Cowboys opened their postseason with an emphatic victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night, building an 18-0 lead by halftime and cruising to a 31-14 win. But some around the NFL are doubting that the Cowboys will stand much of a chance when they face the San Francisco 49ers ...
LSU basketball trying to keep morale up during difficult stretch
The last few weeks have undoubtedly been among the most challenging for Matt McMahon and this entire LSU program in their careers. McMahon is coming off a seven year run at Murray State where he won nearly 70% of his games, including four of the last five years, where he lost no more than three conference games with the Racers. He knew the transition to the SEC would be on a different level and is experiencing the lows of adapting to this conference as the Tigers are currently on a five game losing streak with no real end in sight.
FOX Sports
Cowboys vs. 49ers preview, prediction: A historic rivalry reignited
It's starting to feel an awful lot like the ‘90s in the NFC playoffs. For the second consecutive season, we're setting up for a Cowboys-49ers showdown. The only way this could feel more vintage is if this was the NFC Championship Game, rather than the divisional round. Still, we'll take what we can get — and with postseason meetings in consecutive years, maybe we're truly seeing this classic rivalry renewing after so many years off.
Husker247 Podcast: Former 5-star portal addition, football visit weekend and hoops talk
Nebraska makes another transfer portal addition from Georgia, this time former five-star tight end Arik Gilbert. Michael Bruntz and Brian Christopherson break down what the addition means for the Huskers, Nebraska's tight end picture in 2023 and what Gilbert brings to the table. The guys also preview another big recruiting...
247Sports
