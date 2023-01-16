Read full article on original website
Disney’s Next New Attraction Will Require Virtual Queues or Lightning Lane Purchase to Ride
Are you a fan of virtual queues, or would you prefer the option to wait in a traditional standby line?. The process of virtual queuing often lends itself to mixed reactions among theme park fans, but that hasn’t stopped Disney Parks from requiring a virtual queue process or Lightning Lane purchase on several of its newest attractions.
Universal Debuts New Dining Experience on Same Day as Disney Parks Milestone
A new dining experience, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, has soft-opened its second confectionery at Universal Citywalk Hollywood. Complete with sweet treats and impeccable themed design, its positive Guest reception comes in stark contrast to the mixed reviews around recent similar offerings by Disney Parks at the Walt Disney World Resort.
Disney Cancelling Low Occupancy Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyages
Some guests have reported that their summer 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages were canceled, and they were offered a different voyage date. Voyages beginning on the following dates have been canceled and are no longer available according to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser calendar: July 4, 12, 17, August 1, 7, 15, 27, September 4, and 12.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Second man to walk on the moon says he and Anca Faur are ‘as excited as eloping teenagers’
Bad News for Disney Fans: The Worst U.S. Airport Lies in the Land of the Mouse
Bad news for Disney fans: a new report found that the worst airport in the U.S. for flight delays and cancellations is in the Land of the Mouse. A new round-up by trip planning site Family Destinations Guide discovered that Orlando International Airport holds an unwanted title: it's the country's worst when it comes to a poor travel experience, with 3.52 percent of its 2022 flights canceled. Nearly 30 percent of flights were delayed in some form.
Netflix Planning to Crack Down on Common Trick Subscribers Use
Netflix says widespread account sharing is hurting its ability to improve and build its business.
VIDEO: An Exciting and Inclusive Celebration Begins Today at This Disney Park
A few months ago, we reported on the return of the Lunar New Year celebrations at Disney California Adventure Park. Today, we’re excited to announce that it’s officially begun!. It’s no secret that Disney loves to indulge in celebrations at the Parks. Whether visiting a theme park at...
Netflix sets deadline for its crackdown on password sharing
Netflix has confirmed when its password sharing crackdown program will officially begin. Announced as part of its Q4 2022 earnings report (opens in new tab), Netflix revealed it'll start rolling out its paid sharing feature "more broadly" in Q1 2023. In simple terms? Netflix will begin cracking down on password sharing between households by March, which is when its Q1 2023 phase ends.
Disney’s Ambitious ‘Star Wars’ Hotel Is In Trouble – Here’s Why
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was the sought-after ticket for Star Wars fans when it launched back in March 2022. The eagerly-awaited Galactic Starcruiser hotel takes Guests on a (simulated) two-night voyage through a galaxy far, far away. While aboard the Galactic Starcruiser, Guests are fully immersed in the Star Wars story, as each decision they make shapes the outcome of their journey.
5 Similarities Between EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After and Marc Davis’ Enchanted Snow Palace
Frozen lovers will recognize EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After attraction right away, but do you know the classic Disney history which inspired some of your favorite scenes? Back in the 1970s, Disney Legend Marc Davis devised a now-abandoned Fantasyland dark ride at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park. The...
Retro Mickey Balloons Make a Limited Time Comeback at This Disney Park
Even with all the new and exciting content released in 2023 at Disney Parks, some fans still harbor a taste for the retro and nostalgic, and Mickey balloons are no exception! Luckily, it seems classic counterparts of this iconic symbol of a Disney Day have returned… if only briefly.
5 Reasons Why This EPCOT Experience Should Be On Your Disney Bucket List
From seeing the Utilidors to eating at Cinderella’s Royal Table to even just hugging Mickey Mouse, everyone has an experience they dream of on their first or fiftieth visit to the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme parks. And one of EPCOT’s...
Disney Chairman Josh D’Amaro Updates Fans on Status of DisneylandForward
In a recent interview with Theme Park Insider, Disney Parks Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro gave fans an update on the status of the Disneyland Resort’s “DisneylandForward” proposal to the city of Anaheim. DisneylandForward, a corporate proposal by Disney Parks & Resorts announced at the...
Is It Worth It to Dress Your Children Up at Walt Disney World?
We’ve all visited Walt Disney World and seen children dressed up as their favorite characters, regardless of the Halloween season or another special event. Whether it’s a princess, a superhero, or another character owned by Disney, children dressed up to go to a Disney Park is incredibly common (especially at Magic Kingdom), but we must ask ourselves: is it worth it? Here are some things to keep in mind when dressing children up for Walt Disney World!
Bob Iger Shares His Gratitude for Cast Members After Visiting Walt Disney World
Bob Iger recently made his first trip to the Walt Disney World Resort since he returned to his former position of CEO of the Walt Disney Company in November. His latest visit to “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” is only the most recent example of Iger’s attempts to share his gratitude and appreciation for Cast Members, following last month’s company-wide employee town hall, and his initial message to Cast upon his return to the top executive position.
Save $700 When You Spend…$5,000? Guests Aren’t Thrilled With Disney’s Latest Galactic Starcruiser Deal
We recently reported on Walt Disney World’s most immersive experience and how it may be struggling to gain Guests’ interest. Yes, we’re talking about the Star Wars hotel, Galactic Starcruiser. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of Walt Disney World’s most ambitious experiments, giving Guests the chance...
Universal Is Lazier Than Disney – And Here’s Why
It’s an ongoing debate that has many answers – which is better: Universal or Disney?. Sure, Universal has the thrills and, of course, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Hogwarts Express, while Disney has Mickey Mouse, more theme parks, and ultimately, more magic. But with new attractions...
The End of Free Netflix Password Sharing Is Near
Netflix is expected to report new details about account-sharing fees Thursday; check back for updates. Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting sometime early this year, it will begin charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership.
Want Even More Magic? Here Are Walt Disney World’s Extended Hours For the Month of February
When it comes to Walt Disney World Resort, nobody can deny that it’s the Most Magical Place on Earth! But for Guests who frequently visit and hardcore Disney fans, there’s not enough magic to go around. If you’re visiting Walt Disney World soon and is looking for even more magic, you’re in luck! Here are the dates in February with extended hours.
Disney100 Decorations Typo Creates Historical Error
As the 100 Years of Wonder celebration kicks off at the Disneyland Resort in Southern California on January 27, the theme park’s design crew and Walt Disney Imagineering have put together some magical platinum decor in honor of the Company’s 100th anniversary. These include all new adornments for Sleeping Beauty Castle, as well as what appears to be banners on the lampposts throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park.
