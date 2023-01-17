Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Bills Cut Wide Receiver Ahead Of Bengals Game
The Bills swapped wide receivers for the practice squad. The Bills made some moves to their practice squad roster before their first practice Wednesday in preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bills had already made some roster moves with the receiver corps this postseason when they signed Cole Beasley to the 53-man roster.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral
It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder. Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus. This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview
Frank Reich is drawing more attention as a potential head coach. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach had an interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach vacancy, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday. Former Colts coach Frank Reich interviewed today for the Arizona Cardinals' open head coach position, per sources. — Dan Graziano... The post Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WCNC
Carolina Panthers coaching candidate will not interview
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was reportedly the "leading candidate" for the Carolina Panthers head coaching opening. with the 36-year-old assistant. On Tuesday night Johnson told the Panthers, and several other interested teams, he was staying in Detroit, according to a league source. The source...
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate
The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr Landing With The Miami Dolphins Makes Too Much Sense
Now that the Las Vegas Raiders have made their intentions to move on from Derek Carr clear, rumors are flying as to where he will end up next. However, amidst all the speculation, there is one destination that just seems like too perfect a fit: the Miami Dolphins. Carr could find himself parked on South Beach next year for a variety of reasons.
Report: Lamar Jackson Might Have 1 Preferred Destination
If the Baltimore Ravens can't come to a longterm extension agreement with Lamar Jackson this offseason, they're likely to hit him with the non-exclusive franchise tag. This move would allow prospective teams to negotiate with Jackson and sign him to an offer sheet. If the Ravens don't match, the ...
NBC Sports
Dolphins GM Chris Grier claims Tua Tagovailoa is no more prone to concussions than anyone else
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked out on the field with one of the most disturbing concussions ever seen in an NFL game this season. Another concussion later in the year ended his season, and has led to major questions about Tagovailoa’s NFL future. But Dolphins General Manager Chris...
Exclusive: Greg Olsen endorses Steve Wilks in Panthers’ head coaching search
Names like Ben Johnson, Sean Payton, Mike Kafka, Jim Caldwell, and Frank Reich have all been tossed around.
Bucs Reportedly Expected To Target Prominent College Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the hunt for their next offensive coordinator following the firing of veteran OC Byron Leftwich. According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, head coach Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers franchise could be targeting a college coach who's enjoyed a wealth ...
Yardbarker
Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around
By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
Yardbarker
Bills Get Massive Injury News Ahead Of Divisional Round vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills barely got past their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, during Super Wild Card Weekend. A shorthanded Dolphins squad, led by seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson, gave the Bills everything that they could handle in what ended up being a 34-31 game. With the win, Buffalo is now...
Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors
As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
Report reveals huge Sean Payton contract demands
Hiring Sean Payton will be a very expensive proposition for any team that does so, according to a report. Payton is seeking to become one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches, according to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Payton is looking for a four-year contract worth between $20 million and $25 million per season.... The post Report reveals huge Sean Payton contract demands appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
The Stars Are Finally Aligning For The Chicago Bears
From landing the top draft pick to new and improved leadership in the building, everything is going the Bears' way for a change. It's no secret that the Chicago Bears have been a mess of an organization for nearly four decades. The amount of gross incompetence and ineptitude at the ownership and front office level has been almost second to none.
Top NFL Assistant Coach Not Interested In Head Coaching Opportunities
Dozens of coaches are getting interviewed for head coaching opportunities across the NFL this month. But one top candidate is reportedly fine with where he's at - for now, at least. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he doesn't consider ...
Yardbarker
Out of Gas? GM Les Snead Addresses Rams Lack of Assets
In sports, winning cures everything. When you're winning games, glaring flaws can be ignored or glossed over. However, once that winning stops, ignoring those flaws becomes nearly impossible. The Los Angeles Rams learned that lesson the hard way, as their lack of depth was exposed en route to a 5-12 season following their lifting of the Lombardi Trophy.
