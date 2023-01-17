ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
milehighcre.com

Five-Property Portfolio Near Meow Wolf Denver Sells for $7.35M

A five-property portfolio west of I-25 in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, comprised of five addresses along seven parcels of land, has sold to KSE Revesco Zuni, LLLP, for $7.35 million. The properties including 1380 and 1432 N Zuni St. and 1940, 1948 and 1950 W 14th Ave, consist of...
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

LTTE: My summer at CSU Spur, Hydro facility opening

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Letters to the Editor reflect the view of a member of the campus community and are submitted to the publication for approval.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday

COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

Denver has struggled to clear streets after big snowstorms for a long time. Here’s why.

Denver’s streets were a mess. Cars bumped down icy, rutted roads. Citizens clamored for better plowing. City hall defended itself, saying its workers were doing their best. Yep, this happened after the sloppy snowstorm that hit Denver late last year (and perhaps it will again after this week’s dump). But a review of local newspaper archives shows it also happened in 2019, 2003, 1987, 1982, 1979, 1973, 1946, and almost certainly more years before and in between.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Early sun with afternoon clouds Thursday before flakes on Friday

DENVER(CBS)-  Our wet Wednesday snow storm is history. But, not before dumping the biggest January snow since 1992. Officially, as of 5pm Wednesday 9.1 inches of snow fell at Denver International Airport.Other amounts around the region ranged from 5.5 inches in Downtown Denver to We will have a break in the action on Thursday with a mostly sunny start over eastern Colorado with increasing high clouds by afternoon.High temperatures will still be on the cool side with 30s and 40s east. In the mountains and west temps will be in the 30s and 20s.Another snow maker is already pushing into the west coast. This one will track further south than Wednesday's storm.Snow amounts will be light for the metro area at most less than an inch. The bullseye for Friday might be southeastern Colorado for the heaviest snow amounts.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Winter storm on track to cause major impacts in Colorado

A powerful winter storm will bring heavy snow to the Denver metro area and all of northeast Colorado starting Tuesday evening. The storm system has already started making its way through the San Juan Mountains. Snow covered roads will make travel difficult starting with the tail end of the Tuesday evening commute. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for tonight and tomorrow. The slower pace of the storm combined with a path that will likely be farther south through northern New Mexico means the potential for even heavier snow across northeast Colorado. In the metro area, we are expecting...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snowstorm leads to crashes, interstate closure in Colorado

Denver's largest snowstorm in the month of January in 31 years is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure.Denver is on Crash Alert as a result of the slippery, icy and snowy roads across the city. Nancy Kuhn with the Denver Department of Infrastructure and Transportation said the plows hit the roads before the snow started falling. "We have our big plows out there plowing the snow and dropping de-icer as needed and we have our residential plows also doing their routes on the...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Winter storm: Snow totals from around Colorado

Snow that began falling Tuesday night will gradually end Wednesday afternoon in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. As of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Denver's official snow reporting station at Denver International Airport reported 7.7 inches of snowfall. ...
COLORADO STATE
boulderreportinglab.org

🚫 Boulder to consider gas ban

Hello there, Boulder. Good snowy morning to you. For today — a perfect day for soup — I have a story about what kind of stove you should cook that soup on. Over the past few weeks, new research has linked gas stoves to increased childhood asthma rates. So what is Boulder doing?
BOULDER, CO
pagosadailypost.com

Mountain Parks Electric Gives Notice

Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by January 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Colorado’s Grand and Jackson counties.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Powerful winter storm headed towards Colorado

A powerful snowstorm is heading for Colorado! This will be very much like the big storm seen earlier this month so expect wet heavy snow.Another storm more reminiscent of a spring storm instead of our typical January storms with lighter, fluffy snow. This will be the tough stuff to shovel. And we could see possible travel delays out of Denver International Airport on Wednesday. Heavy snow will ramp up overnight in our southwestern to central mountains. The eastern San Juans could see one to two feet of snow by Wednesday evening from this system. Most of the day will be dry...
COLORADO STATE

