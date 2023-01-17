Read full article on original website
milehighcre.com
Five-Property Portfolio Near Meow Wolf Denver Sells for $7.35M
A five-property portfolio west of I-25 in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, comprised of five addresses along seven parcels of land, has sold to KSE Revesco Zuni, LLLP, for $7.35 million. The properties including 1380 and 1432 N Zuni St. and 1940, 1948 and 1950 W 14th Ave, consist of...
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Two Colorado zoos ranked among best in United States in 2023
According to an article published by Travellers Worldwide, two of the best American zoos are located in Colorado. On a list of the country's 14 best zoos for 2023, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ranked 4th and Denver zoo ranked 8th. It's hard to argue that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, located in Colorado...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
LTTE: My summer at CSU Spur, Hydro facility opening
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Letters to the Editor reflect the view of a member of the campus community and are submitted to the publication for approval.
Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday
COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
SNOW TOTALS: Mountain pass gets hit with 36 inches of snow in Colorado
Snow that began falling Tuesday night will gradually end Wednesday afternoon in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. As of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Denver's...
denverite.com
Denver has struggled to clear streets after big snowstorms for a long time. Here’s why.
Denver’s streets were a mess. Cars bumped down icy, rutted roads. Citizens clamored for better plowing. City hall defended itself, saying its workers were doing their best. Yep, this happened after the sloppy snowstorm that hit Denver late last year (and perhaps it will again after this week’s dump). But a review of local newspaper archives shows it also happened in 2019, 2003, 1987, 1982, 1979, 1973, 1946, and almost certainly more years before and in between.
coloradosun.com
Opinion: When Denver temperatures plunged below zero, my heat pump kept my home at 70
My electric heat pump kept my house warm on Denver’s coldest day in 60 years without burning natural gas. Ditching gas for electricity is also cutting my Xcel bill and fighting climate change. Now, millions in funding through Denver’s relaunched Climate Action Rebate program and the federal government’s Inflation...
Study Reveals Top 3 Places Colorado Residents Travel to the Most
If you're ready for a vacation, you're not alone — the rest of Colorado is too. You could keep things close to home with a Centennial State road trip, or you could take it a step further by hopping on a plane (even though DIA isn't the best airport). But where are Colorado residents traveling to?
Early sun with afternoon clouds Thursday before flakes on Friday
DENVER(CBS)- Our wet Wednesday snow storm is history. But, not before dumping the biggest January snow since 1992. Officially, as of 5pm Wednesday 9.1 inches of snow fell at Denver International Airport.Other amounts around the region ranged from 5.5 inches in Downtown Denver to We will have a break in the action on Thursday with a mostly sunny start over eastern Colorado with increasing high clouds by afternoon.High temperatures will still be on the cool side with 30s and 40s east. In the mountains and west temps will be in the 30s and 20s.Another snow maker is already pushing into the west coast. This one will track further south than Wednesday's storm.Snow amounts will be light for the metro area at most less than an inch. The bullseye for Friday might be southeastern Colorado for the heaviest snow amounts.
Winter storm on track to cause major impacts in Colorado
A powerful winter storm will bring heavy snow to the Denver metro area and all of northeast Colorado starting Tuesday evening. The storm system has already started making its way through the San Juan Mountains. Snow covered roads will make travel difficult starting with the tail end of the Tuesday evening commute. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for tonight and tomorrow. The slower pace of the storm combined with a path that will likely be farther south through northern New Mexico means the potential for even heavier snow across northeast Colorado. In the metro area, we are expecting...
Snowstorm leads to crashes, interstate closure in Colorado
Denver's largest snowstorm in the month of January in 31 years is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure.Denver is on Crash Alert as a result of the slippery, icy and snowy roads across the city. Nancy Kuhn with the Denver Department of Infrastructure and Transportation said the plows hit the roads before the snow started falling. "We have our big plows out there plowing the snow and dropping de-icer as needed and we have our residential plows also doing their routes on the...
'Plow the damn roads': Frustrations boil over as Denver promises to plow side streets with snowstorm coming
In preparation for Tuesday night's incoming snowstorm, Denver announced that it will deploy its small plows to side streets, a decision that brings up a history of tension between the city and its residents over how to keep roadways clear and safe. The winter storm expected to roll in Tuesday...
More back houses, 'granny flats' may sprout from Denver home lots
(Denver, Colo.) In crowded Southern California, they call them “granny flats” – second homes built on the same lot as the main structure. Historically they’ve proven one way of caring for elderly parents without compromising privacy too much.
Snowfall totals: Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday and Wednesday
A winter storm brought a fresh blanket of snow to Colorado on Tuesday into Wednesday.
Winter storm: Snow totals from around Colorado
Snow that began falling Tuesday night will gradually end Wednesday afternoon in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. As of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Denver's official snow reporting station at Denver International Airport reported 7.7 inches of snowfall. ...
boulderreportinglab.org
🚫 Boulder to consider gas ban
Hello there, Boulder. Good snowy morning to you. For today — a perfect day for soup — I have a story about what kind of stove you should cook that soup on. Over the past few weeks, new research has linked gas stoves to increased childhood asthma rates. So what is Boulder doing?
pagosadailypost.com
Mountain Parks Electric Gives Notice
Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by January 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Colorado’s Grand and Jackson counties.
Powerful winter storm headed towards Colorado
A powerful snowstorm is heading for Colorado! This will be very much like the big storm seen earlier this month so expect wet heavy snow.Another storm more reminiscent of a spring storm instead of our typical January storms with lighter, fluffy snow. This will be the tough stuff to shovel. And we could see possible travel delays out of Denver International Airport on Wednesday. Heavy snow will ramp up overnight in our southwestern to central mountains. The eastern San Juans could see one to two feet of snow by Wednesday evening from this system. Most of the day will be dry...
No... stunning site 6 hours from Denver wasn't a massive prehistoric tree
Think you've 'done it all' in Colorado? Doubtful. But if you're looking to travel across state lines for outdoor recreation this summer, Wyoming's Devils Tower National Monument might be on your list. With a summit that reaches 5,112 feet of elevation, this stunning butte rises 867 feet upward from its...
