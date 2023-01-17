DENVER(CBS)- Our wet Wednesday snow storm is history. But, not before dumping the biggest January snow since 1992. Officially, as of 5pm Wednesday 9.1 inches of snow fell at Denver International Airport.Other amounts around the region ranged from 5.5 inches in Downtown Denver to We will have a break in the action on Thursday with a mostly sunny start over eastern Colorado with increasing high clouds by afternoon.High temperatures will still be on the cool side with 30s and 40s east. In the mountains and west temps will be in the 30s and 20s.Another snow maker is already pushing into the west coast. This one will track further south than Wednesday's storm.Snow amounts will be light for the metro area at most less than an inch. The bullseye for Friday might be southeastern Colorado for the heaviest snow amounts.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO