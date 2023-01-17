ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, NM

rrobserver.com

Rams, even without the big man inside, have no problem beating Roswell

RRHS’s Josiah Marfil (24) plays some D against a Coyote Friday in the RAC. Marfil came off the bench and scored 11 points in the Rams’64-46 victory. (Herron photo) Although the host Rio Rancho High School boys basketball team was without its big man inside, the Rams still had more than enough firepower last Friday to defeat Class 4A Roswell, 64-46, in the RAC.
RIO RANCHO, NM
krwg.org

Authorities probe reported shooting at a New Mexico refuge

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say they're still investigating the reported shooting of a man at the Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge northeast of Roswell. Chaves County Sheriff’s officials placed the refuge’s visitor center and trails on lockdown Friday afternoon after a man was found bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital and authorities say he suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. The man’s name, age and hometown still weren’t available Sunday and neither was a possible motive for the shooting.
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Artesia woman charged with prostituting daughter

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Artesia mother is now facing charges for alleging prostituting her daughter four years ago. Karyn Estrada is accused of taking money from her boyfriend, Kevin Clements, and allowing him to rape the girl, who was around 11 at the time. At times, investigators say Clements threatened the girl with a gun. […]
ARTESIA, NM

