ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say they're still investigating the reported shooting of a man at the Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge northeast of Roswell. Chaves County Sheriff’s officials placed the refuge’s visitor center and trails on lockdown Friday afternoon after a man was found bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital and authorities say he suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. The man’s name, age and hometown still weren’t available Sunday and neither was a possible motive for the shooting.

ROSWELL, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO