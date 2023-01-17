Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenCalhoun, GA
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For RedmodelingJoel EisenbergCalhoun, GA
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News LinkCharleston, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
Related
YAHOO!
Report: Semiautomatic pistol used in fatal shooting
Jan. 18—A 62-year-old Dalton man who died last year after being shot "would only" tell a police officer a "Black guy" shot him, and "the victim would not give any other information," according to a Dalton Police Department incident report. The report said a semiautomatic pistol was used in...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County Sheriff’s Office investigating death at home on Christian Drive
The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a woman dead and a man assaulted at a home in Bradley County. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at 11:21 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Christian Drive, according to a news release. Once deputies arrived on...
YAHOO!
Police: Dalton woman charged with murder was with shooter
Jan. 17—Dalton Police Department investigators determined a Dalton woman was with a Cohutta man during the shooting of a 62-year-old Dalton man last year and afterward, and in consultation with the District Attorney's Office investigators last week obtained warrants for her arrest on the same charges as the Cohutta man: two counts of murder (non-family, gun) and one count of aggravated assault (gun).
WTVC
Woman dies after domestic disturbance in Bradley County Thursday morning
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is dead after an apparent domestic dispute north of Cleveland Thursday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). We're working to learn more details. A release says deputies were called to a home on the 300 block of Christian Drive a...
Cherokee County woman, 11-year-old son missing for nearly 2 weeks, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office asked the public to help locate a woman and her son. Officials said they are looking for 40-year-old Hope Allison and her 11-year-old son, Aaron Allison Neal, who was last seen in the Ball ground area on January 9th. [DOWNLOAD:...
mymix1041.com
Police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash on Lee hwy
From Local 3 News: A police chase involving a stolen car and multiple suspects ended in a crash on Lee Highway Wednesday afternoon, police said. According the Chattanooga Police Department, the stolen vehicle was occupied by multiple people with active aggravated assault charges. The driver collided with several cars during...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 16-18
EDITOR’S NOTE: The East Ridge Police Department is no longer providing names of people arrested in its daily police briefs. A department official cited a new state law that in part states: The affidavit of complaint must contain instructions informing the defendant that if the defendant’s charge is dismissed, a no true bill is returned by a grand jury, the defendant is arrested and released without being charged with an offense, or the court enters a nolle prosequi in the defendant’s case, the defendant is entitled, upon petition by the defendant to the court having jurisdiction over the action, to the removal and destruction of all public records relating to the case without cost to the defendant.
WTVC
SUV crashes into Ringgold home; Owner finds injured owner hanging on fence hours later
RINGGOLD, Ga. — It was a dramatic morning for a homeowner in Ringgold Thursday, who told us he heard a sound like an 'earthquake' in the middle of the night, and woke up later to find an SUV had crashed into his home, and the injured driver hanging on a fence.
dadecountysentinel.com
Drug Use and Overdoses Continue, Fentanyl on the Rise
In 2022, Dade County had 45 known drug overdoses. Five of those resulted in death, all of people under the age of 40. One of those deaths was a pregnant woman, making the total count six lives lost. The overdose number is the same as it was in 2021 (45),...
Paulding bus driver being investigated after being slapped by parent, driving off with kids on board
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Viral videos posted on TikTok shows some Paulding County elementary school students climbing out of the windows of a school bus at a busy intersection. The Paulding County School District confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a school bus driver has been suspended as...
WTVC
Suspects in Walnut Street mass shooting in Chattanooga won't be tried as adults
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The two teen suspects facing charges in last May's mass shooting on Walnut Street that left 6 minors hurt will not be charged as adults. That's according to two transfer orders signed by Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Robert Philyaw earlier this month. Just before 11...
waynecountynews.net
Woman Arrested for Operating Drone Over Prison, Attempting to Drop Contraband
Julie Alissa Brown, age 52, of Athens, TN, was arrested on Friday, January 13, on multiple charges following an incident at South Central Correctional Facility in Clifton. According to the reports filed by Inv. Jaggar Thompson of the Clifton Police Department and TDOC Special Agent Randall Jones, Brown was allegedly discovered operating a drone in the airspace over the prison. The drone was allegedly being used to drop contraband including tobacco, cell phones, and phone chargers onto the prison property. A search of Brown also allegedly revealed a glasses case containing 5.2 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe. Brown was arrested on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institution, operating a prohibited drone over a correctional facility, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of schedule II meth, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Wayne County Jail on $135,500.00 bond.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland Police Department seeking info on missing 15-year-old
From Local 3 News: The Cleveland Police Department is actively searching for Kiana Clark and urges anyone with information to come forward. On January 9, the Cleveland Police Department received a missing juvenile report for 15-year-old Kiana Clark. Kiana is 5’8” with brown hair and hazel eyes. She left her home without permission and has not returned.
WTVC
Hit and run: SUV strikes teen bicylist in Chattanooga; Driver turns herself in later
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman faces charges after police say she struck a teenager on his bicycle Monday afternoon. Police say she fled the scene, but turned herself in later Monday evening. The incident happened a little after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Market Street and 20th...
westkentuckystar.com
Single-vehicle crash in Caldwell County results in DUI, drug arrest
A single-vehicle crash on Cadiz Road in Caldwell County turned into a DUI and drug arrest for a Georgia man. Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash and located a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Derrick Headrick of Tunnel Hill, Georgia. While investigating the crash, deputies arrested and charged Headrick with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and possession of marijuana.
WTVC
Pedestrian struck on I-24 near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. TDOT cameras report that the right eastbound lane is back open. A pedestrian was hit on I-24 east near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night, TDOT cameras show. The incident happened at mile marker 177.2. TDOT cameras report that the right eastbound lane is blocked at...
WDEF
Local resident missing since late December
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — During today’s weekly press briefing, Chattanooga police asked for the public’s help to find a 22-year-old man wanted for domestic violence charges. Amon Grace was last seen driving a white Lincoln MKZ sedan. While Grace does have domestic charges against him, police say...
‘Unfit for human habitation’: Children found in filthy home police said
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Georgia have charged three adults after officials said they allowed several children to live in deplorable conditions. Floyd County police said they had received reports that there were children living in a home that was not suitable, WSB reported. When officers investigated they...
wrganews.com
Three charged with animal cruelty
Three people arrested last week on charges of 1st-degree child cruelty and deprivation of a minor have now also been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. 47-year-old Austin Ferris Byess, 37-year-old Robin Leighann Smith, and 47-year-old Albert Foster Byess, all of Cave Spring, failed to provide a shepherd mix named “Spike” with enough food.
Polk Jail report – Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Tuesday, January 17, 2023 report below. Note that today’s report includes arrest from over the holiday weekend and Monday, January 16, 2023. The post Polk Jail report – Tuesday, January 17, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
Comments / 1