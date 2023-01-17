ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

YAHOO!

Report: Semiautomatic pistol used in fatal shooting

Jan. 18—A 62-year-old Dalton man who died last year after being shot "would only" tell a police officer a "Black guy" shot him, and "the victim would not give any other information," according to a Dalton Police Department incident report. The report said a semiautomatic pistol was used in...
DALTON, GA
YAHOO!

Police: Dalton woman charged with murder was with shooter

Jan. 17—Dalton Police Department investigators determined a Dalton woman was with a Cohutta man during the shooting of a 62-year-old Dalton man last year and afterward, and in consultation with the District Attorney's Office investigators last week obtained warrants for her arrest on the same charges as the Cohutta man: two counts of murder (non-family, gun) and one count of aggravated assault (gun).
DALTON, GA
mymix1041.com

Police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash on Lee hwy

From Local 3 News: A police chase involving a stolen car and multiple suspects ended in a crash on Lee Highway Wednesday afternoon, police said. According the Chattanooga Police Department, the stolen vehicle was occupied by multiple people with active aggravated assault charges. The driver collided with several cars during...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Jan. 16-18

EDITOR’S NOTE: The East Ridge Police Department is no longer providing names of people arrested in its daily police briefs. A department official cited a new state law that in part states: The affidavit of complaint must contain instructions informing the defendant that if the defendant’s charge is dismissed, a no true bill is returned by a grand jury, the defendant is arrested and released without being charged with an offense, or the court enters a nolle prosequi in the defendant’s case, the defendant is entitled, upon petition by the defendant to the court having jurisdiction over the action, to the removal and destruction of all public records relating to the case without cost to the defendant.
EAST RIDGE, TN
dadecountysentinel.com

Drug Use and Overdoses Continue, Fentanyl on the Rise

In 2022, Dade County had 45 known drug overdoses. Five of those resulted in death, all of people under the age of 40. One of those deaths was a pregnant woman, making the total count six lives lost. The overdose number is the same as it was in 2021 (45),...
DADE COUNTY, GA
waynecountynews.net

Woman Arrested for Operating Drone Over Prison, Attempting to Drop Contraband

Julie Alissa Brown, age 52, of Athens, TN, was arrested on Friday, January 13, on multiple charges following an incident at South Central Correctional Facility in Clifton. According to the reports filed by Inv. Jaggar Thompson of the Clifton Police Department and TDOC Special Agent Randall Jones, Brown was allegedly discovered operating a drone in the airspace over the prison. The drone was allegedly being used to drop contraband including tobacco, cell phones, and phone chargers onto the prison property. A search of Brown also allegedly revealed a glasses case containing 5.2 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe. Brown was arrested on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institution, operating a prohibited drone over a correctional facility, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of schedule II meth, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Wayne County Jail on $135,500.00 bond.
ATHENS, TN
mymix1041.com

Cleveland Police Department seeking info on missing 15-year-old

From Local 3 News: The Cleveland Police Department is actively searching for Kiana Clark and urges anyone with information to come forward. On January 9, the Cleveland Police Department received a missing juvenile report for 15-year-old Kiana Clark. Kiana is 5’8” with brown hair and hazel eyes. She left her home without permission and has not returned.
CLEVELAND, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Single-vehicle crash in Caldwell County results in DUI, drug arrest

A single-vehicle crash on Cadiz Road in Caldwell County turned into a DUI and drug arrest for a Georgia man. Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash and located a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Derrick Headrick of Tunnel Hill, Georgia. While investigating the crash, deputies arrested and charged Headrick with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and possession of marijuana.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
WTVC

Pedestrian struck on I-24 near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. TDOT cameras report that the right eastbound lane is back open. A pedestrian was hit on I-24 east near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night, TDOT cameras show. The incident happened at mile marker 177.2. TDOT cameras report that the right eastbound lane is blocked at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Local resident missing since late December

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — During today’s weekly press briefing, Chattanooga police asked for the public’s help to find a 22-year-old man wanted for domestic violence charges. Amon Grace was last seen driving a white Lincoln MKZ sedan. While Grace does have domestic charges against him, police say...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

Three charged with animal cruelty

Three people arrested last week on charges of 1st-degree child cruelty and deprivation of a minor have now also been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. 47-year-old Austin Ferris Byess, 37-year-old Robin Leighann Smith, and 47-year-old Albert Foster Byess, all of Cave Spring, failed to provide a shepherd mix named “Spike” with enough food.
CAVE SPRING, GA
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Tuesday, January 17, 2023 report below. Note that today’s report includes arrest from over the holiday weekend and Monday, January 16, 2023. The post Polk Jail report – Tuesday, January 17, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA

