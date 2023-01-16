ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner

Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best

Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Live Updates: Severe Weather Coverage for West, Central Alabama

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing you with live updates about the severe weather that could impact our coverage areas. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist, said that a "band of showers and a few thunderstorms will move through North/Central Alabama after midnight tonight, during the pre-dawn hours tomorrow."
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star QB Julian Sayin updates commitment to Alabama

Julian Sayin remains locked in with Alabama with Ohio State entering his recruitment with an offer earlier this week. Sayin attends Carlsbad High School in California, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He is one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2024 commits. The Alabama commit currently holds more than 20 Division 1 offers.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
altoday.com

Krystal unveils new smaller prototype in Center Point

Krystal opened its new smaller prototype in Center Point on Tuesday, January 10. The new 1,700-square-foot drive-through location is the first new Krystal to open in six years. It features a new, sleek design and a much smaller footprint with no dining room. An old-style traditional Krystal is 2,700 square...
CENTER POINT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Martha Ann Newton Beeler (updated)

Martha Ann Newton Beeler, age 82, of Cullman, Alabama, peacefully slipped free of her pain surrounded by her husband, children, grandchildren and friends, on Jan. 18, 2023. Martha was born on July 15, 1940, in Lebanon Junction, KY, to Joseph Ethel Newton and Martha Rebecca Hayden Newton. Preceded in death by her brothers: Joseph Robert Newton, John Hayden Newton and Charles William Newton; her son, David Andrew Beeler, and grandson, Cole Hansen Kilgore. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Dr. Henry Stewart Beeler, Jr.; children: Henry Stewart Beeler, III (Kathy), Moria Shawn Jaquiss (Ian), Rebekah Lili Speakman (Dell); grandchildren:...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama

The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Ohio State offers Alabama 5-Star QB commit

The Ohio State Buckeyes has its eyes on Alabama football’s five-star quarterback commit, Julian Sayin. Sayin is a product of Carlsbad High School in California. He garners a five-star rating, and the California product is considered one of the nation’s top 2024 quarterback prospects. Alabama pulled in a...
COLUMBUS, OH
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Authorities locate missing person from Clay/Palmerdale area

CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say a person missing from the Clay/Palmerdale area has been located and is safe. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s help in locating a person that had been missing since Tuesday.
CLAY, AL
The Spun

Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball

NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama looking at elite Big 12 coach as offensive coordinator target

Is Alabama going after its 1B option to replace Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator?. Close sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine last week that Jeff Lebby is alongside Joe Brady as a top option for offensive play-caller. ESPN’s Pete Thamel is thinking along the same line. He shared with Paul Finebaum Wednesday that the Crimson Tide could trend toward Lebby, especially after Josh Heupel’s offense torched Alabama’s defense last season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy