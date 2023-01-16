Read full article on original website
Cause of Death of Popular Singer RevealedNews Breaking LIVEJasper, AL
Cj harris cause of deathcreteJasper, AL
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Bevill State Community CollegeMint MessageSumiton, AL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner
Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
After Hours at a Buc-ee’s in Athens: The Refuge for an Emotionally Strained Team
The Crimson Tide’s flight plans back to Tuscaloosa after its win at Vanderbilt were canceled — but it was a blessing in disguise.
Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best
Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
Live Updates: Severe Weather Coverage for West, Central Alabama
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing you with live updates about the severe weather that could impact our coverage areas. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist, said that a "band of showers and a few thunderstorms will move through North/Central Alabama after midnight tonight, during the pre-dawn hours tomorrow."
Alabamians Should Stay Aware Ahead of Potential Severe Weather
A system of strong storms will enter Alabama late tonight and into the early Thursday morning hours. One of the issues of this potential severe weather threat is the timeframe because it could occur when people are sleeping and unaware. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the main...
5-Star QB Julian Sayin updates commitment to Alabama
Julian Sayin remains locked in with Alabama with Ohio State entering his recruitment with an offer earlier this week. Sayin attends Carlsbad High School in California, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He is one of the Crimson Tide’s five 2024 commits. The Alabama commit currently holds more than 20 Division 1 offers.
Railroad bridge damaged in Decatur, will impact freight service
Train services are on pause in Decatur after some damage to a bridge crossing the Tennessee River.
Funeral for ‘American Idol’ singer, Alabama native CJ Harris will be held Jan. 28
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The funeral for CJ Harris, a singer who appeared on “American Idol” and grew up in Jasper, will be held later this month. Harris, who made it to the top 10 of the singing competition in 2014, died Sunday after reportedly having a heart attack in Alabama. He was 31 years […]
How to Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball at Missouri
The Crimson Tide looks to stay undefeated in SEC play in a gym that has created horrors for the team in the past.
Krystal unveils new smaller prototype in Center Point
Krystal opened its new smaller prototype in Center Point on Tuesday, January 10. The new 1,700-square-foot drive-through location is the first new Krystal to open in six years. It features a new, sleek design and a much smaller footprint with no dining room. An old-style traditional Krystal is 2,700 square...
Major Birmingham repair project to start on Highway 280
Birmingham Water Works announced Thursday it will begin a major repair project on Highway 280 near the Shades Treatment Plant.
Obituary: Martha Ann Newton Beeler (updated)
Martha Ann Newton Beeler, age 82, of Cullman, Alabama, peacefully slipped free of her pain surrounded by her husband, children, grandchildren and friends, on Jan. 18, 2023. Martha was born on July 15, 1940, in Lebanon Junction, KY, to Joseph Ethel Newton and Martha Rebecca Hayden Newton. Preceded in death by her brothers: Joseph Robert Newton, John Hayden Newton and Charles William Newton; her son, David Andrew Beeler, and grandson, Cole Hansen Kilgore. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Dr. Henry Stewart Beeler, Jr.; children: Henry Stewart Beeler, III (Kathy), Moria Shawn Jaquiss (Ian), Rebekah Lili Speakman (Dell); grandchildren:...
Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama
The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
Ohio State offers Alabama 5-Star QB commit
The Ohio State Buckeyes has its eyes on Alabama football’s five-star quarterback commit, Julian Sayin. Sayin is a product of Carlsbad High School in California. He garners a five-star rating, and the California product is considered one of the nation’s top 2024 quarterback prospects. Alabama pulled in a...
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing person from Clay/Palmerdale area
CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say a person missing from the Clay/Palmerdale area has been located and is safe. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s help in locating a person that had been missing since Tuesday.
Search underway for missing Jefferson County woman last seen Tuesday
Search underway for missing Jefferson County woman last seen Tuesday
Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball
NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
Family of Alabama singer CJ Harris raising money to cover funeral costs
As the family of "American Idol" contestant CJ Harris prepares to lay him to rest, they are warning people to not donate money to online accounts set up in his name.
Alabama landfill fire causing headaches, fear and ‘smell follows me wherever I go’
Headaches. Coughing. Red eyes. Breathing problems. Air purifiers running around the clock, and the smell that just won’t go away. For 53 days and counting, these things have been reality for hundreds Alabama residents living near an underground fire at a landfill just north of Birmingham, with no end in sight.
Alabama looking at elite Big 12 coach as offensive coordinator target
Is Alabama going after its 1B option to replace Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator?. Close sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine last week that Jeff Lebby is alongside Joe Brady as a top option for offensive play-caller. ESPN’s Pete Thamel is thinking along the same line. He shared with Paul Finebaum Wednesday that the Crimson Tide could trend toward Lebby, especially after Josh Heupel’s offense torched Alabama’s defense last season.
