ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima man in hospital after Monday shooting

By Craig Kelly
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago

LIMA — A Lima man is in critical but stable condition after an early morning shooting in downtown Lima.

According to a release from the Lima Police Department, officers were called at 9:39 a.m. Monday to the Imperial Inn Motel, 131 E. North St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Cory Adkins, 40, of Lima suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported from the scene to a local hospital.

Shortly after the shooting, Antrea Hardy, 46, of Lima, voluntarily turned himself in to police in connection with this incident. He is currently being held in the Allen County Jail on the charge of suspicion of felonious assault.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Det. Steve Stechschulte at 419-221-5181 or the Lima Police main line at 419-227-4444.

Comments / 0

Related
thevillagereporter.com

Shooting In Defiance County Leaves One Injured; Suspect In Custody

(PRESS RELEASE) – On January 18, 2023, The Defiance County 911 Communications received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 7193 Stever Road, in Tiffin Township, in Defiance County Ohio. Upon arrival Defiance County Deputies discovered that a Belinda Olive, age 37, of Napoleon, Ohio; being the victim of...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

1500 block of Oakland Parkway, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Wednesday. 700 block of Maplewood Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday. 800 block of Elizabeth Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday. 500 block of East 2nd Street, Lima — Police...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Jury begins deliberating in Burse trial

LIMA — The cases for a Lima man charged with shooting at a home and hitting a car containing three women, along with drug trafficking and possession, went to the jury on Friday afternoon. Daquan Burse, 24, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, improperly discharging a firearm...
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting

TIFFIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting victim is in critical condition after police say a woman shot her in Tiffin Township Wednesday, officials said. According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Cara Cordes was arrested after police say she shot a 37-year-old woman from Napoleon at close range during an altercation. It happened in the 7100 block of Stever Road in Tiffin Township in Defiance County.
TIFFIN, OH
The Lima News

Man accused of arson claims he wasn’t read rights

LIMA — A Lima man accused of setting another person on fire during a fight in October is attempting to suppress statements he made to Lima Police. Darrell Bivens, 52, is charged with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony for the Oct. 21, 2022 incident. The man’s lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Steve Chamberlain, said during a Friday hearing that Bivens was not properly Mirandized before beginning an interview with Lima Police Detective Steve Stechschulte.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima shooting victim stable following surgery

LIMA — A Lima man remains in stable condition following surgery on Monday for injuries sustained in an early morning shooting in downtown Lima. Detective Steve Stechschulte of the Lima Police Department said Tuesday morning that Cory Adkins, 40, had undergone surgery at a Lima hospital. “He’s still alive...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima cop pleads to misdemeanors in Auglaize County

WAPAKONETA — A Lima police officer charged with interfering with law enforcement during a June incident at a residence in Wapakoneta pleaded guilty last week in Auglaize County Municipal Court to three misdemeanor counts of assault, resisting arrest and misconduct at an emergency. A fourth-degree felony charge of assault...
WAPAKONETA, OH
wktn.com

Two Arrested After Drug Bust in Findlay

Two people were arrested after a search warrant was served at a residence in Findlay this week. According to a release, the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team, along with Findlay Fire Department Tactical EMS served the warrant at 345 East Sandusky Street, apartment 3 in Findlay.
FINDLAY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Troopers investigating a serious injury crash

MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on January 19 at approximately 8:05 PM on State Route 309 at Marion Williamsport Rd. West in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia semi-tractor driven by Saul Lopez Ramirez, age 34, of Monte...
MARION, OH
iheart.com

NAPOLEON WOMAN IS CRITICAL FOLLOWING DEFIANCE COUNTY SHOOTING THIS MORNING

A Napoleon woman is in critical condition following a shooting incident that occurred this (Wed.) morning in Defiance County. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call concerning a shooting on Stever Road in Tiffin Township at about 11:50am today (Wed.). Upon arrival, Defiance County deputies discovered that 37 year old Belinda Olive of Napoleon was the victim of a single gunshot wound. Olive was transported to a local hospital for treatment by a resident of the property on Stever Road. Although that resident was not home at the time of the shooting, they returned home and transported the victim. During the investigation, it was determined by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office that 60 year old Cara Cordes of Gares Road, rural Defiance had discharged the firearm into the victim at close range, during an altercation. Cara Cordes was arrested and charged with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony, and is now being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, facing an appearance in Defiance Municipal Court on Friday.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Murder suspect makes initial court appearance

LIMA — A Lima teenager charged with murder waived his right to a probable cause hearing Wednesday morning in Lima Municipal Court. Through his attorney, Jim Owen, Takal Austin agreed to have his case bound over to the Allen County Common Pleas Court for consideration by an upcoming session of the grand jury. Municipal Court Magistrate Richard Warren continued Austin’s bond at $1 million.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Courts, Jan. 13-18

Nyandrea J. Bratton, 47, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 84 days suspended. $375 fine. Tommy L. Jefferson, 38, of Lima, found guilty of failure to identify. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. George L. Liles, 56, of Lima, found guilty of assault*....
LIMA, OH
WOWO News

Two found dead Wednesday morning ruled a murder-suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner has ruled the two people found dead on the city’s north side yesterday was the result of a murder-suicide. Fort Wayne police were called to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass, near Coldwater and East Wallen roads, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. On arrival, officers located a deceased adult female and a deceased juvenile.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WDTN

Ohio man accused of holding two women in basement indicted

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio man accused of kidnapping two women and imprisoning them in a basement has now been indicted on several charges. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Charles Womack Jr. of Zanesfield was at the home of a woman he was dating casually, when he and a second woman, […]
ZANESFIELD, OH
WTOL 11

Body found Thursday in Findlay retention pond

FINDLAY, Ohio — A body was found Thursday in a retention pond in Findlay. Officers were dispatched to the pond behind the Walmart on West Trenton Avenue about 1:15 p.m. for a report of a person floating. According to Findlay police, the body of a deceased white male was recovered.
FINDLAY, OH
The Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen Co. Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following defendants entered pleas of not guilty on Friday during arraignment hearings in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Nicholas Harrod, 23, of Lima, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Darr Robinson Sr., 32, of Lima, charged with robbery and two counts of...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Police pull body from pond in Findlay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
FINDLAY, OH
Fox 19

Missing 8-year-old found safe in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a search began yesterday afternoon, a missing 8-year-old out of Henry County was found safe in Cleveland. The child was found in the 3400 block of West 95h Street, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The investigation, led by Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), determined...
CLEVELAND, OH
hometownstations.com

Two in custody after Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force executes search warrant in Findlay

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Two people in Findlay were arrested in a drug bust last night. The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, Findlay Police Department, and the Findlay Fire Department searched an apartment at 345 East Sandusky Street in Findlay where they located methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana, THC products, drug paraphernalia, and items related to drug trafficking. 45-year-old Davina Martinez and 46-year-old James Rhine were arrested and are being held at the Hancock County Justice Center on felony possession of methamphetamine. More charges of drug trafficking and drug possession are expected to be added as this investigation continues.
FINDLAY, OH
The Lima News

Lima woman faces felony arson charges

LIMA — A Lima woman who admitted to police she started a fire on the porch of a city residence without thinking about the possible fate of four residents inside the dwelling has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury on four counts of aggravated arson, felonies of the first degree.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
9K+
Followers
233
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy