Three quick observations from Thursday afternoon’s 126-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Accor Arena in Paris. CHANGE OF VENUE – The Pistons had lost 12 straight games to Chicago on North American soil, but moving to Europe didn’t change their fortunes mostly because of spotty shooting. It was technically a home game for the Pistons, but it was the Bulls who looked comfortable from opening tip and forced a Dwane Casey timeout less than three minutes into the game when Chicago built a 9-2 lead. The Pistons struggled to shoot from the perimeter, hitting 8 of 34 from the 3-point arc – two in the final minute – and when a nine-point halftime deficit ballooned to 16 less than four minutes into the second half it turned into an uphill battle. The Pistons briefly pulled within nine points on a Bojan Bogdanovic (25 points) 3-pointer with four minutes left in the third quarter, but it was a 14-point deficit after three quarters. The Pistons wouldn’t get it back to single digits again until less than eight minutes remaining when Isaiah Livers’ triple cut the deficit to nine and made the Pistons 5 of 27 from three at that point. Livers hit another seconds later to make it an eight-point game, but Chicago closed on a 21-11 run. The Bulls responded to every run for the Pistons, who struggled to string consecutive stops together against a team that got strong games from its three All-Stars: Zach LaVine 30 points, DeMar DeRozan 26 points and Nicola Vucevic 16 points and 15 rebounds. The Bulls shot 54.3 percent from the floor.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO