Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
NBA
Bleacher Report: Updated Mock Draft with two-round projections
(B/R) — The 2022-23 NBA season is past its midway point, and the upcoming draft class continues to look strong with the top prospects maintaining high levels of play—not to mention new, intriguing prospects are starting to emerge. A few international players have made waves overseas lately, giving...
NBA
"Our Team Showed Focus" | Markkanen's Return Sparks Utah In Wire-To-Wire Victory Over The Clippers
When speaking with media before tip against the Clippers, head coach Will Hardy was asked about Utah’s recent run of close games. Twelve of the Jazz’s last 13 games have come down to the final minute, with the last two decided by a single point. “I feel that...
NBA
Cavs Fall Flat, Lose to Warriors on Friday
The shorthanded Golden State Warriors came to Cleveland with a purpose and outplayed the Cavs nearly all night. Cleveland made things interesting in the fourth quarter, but could not get over the hump in the end, falling 120-114. Darius Garland led the Cavs by scoring 31 and handing out 10...
NBA
LaVine leads with 30 points as Bulls defeat Pistons in Paris, 126-108
There are some things you notice being in Paris other than the monuments and statues, the architecture, cuisine and fashion. For instance, most everyone seems to smoke like it’s an old Humphrey Bogart movie. There’s about three cafes on every block, and even in winter with this week in the 30s and 40s, most everyone is sitting outside. The residents seem to be speed walking all the time. Hey, don’t they know about all the buildings? Bicycles, motorbikes and cars are zipping in every direction on the criss crossing streets and amazingly there’s hardly ever an accident.
NBA
3-point shooting fails Pistons in Paris loss to Bulls
Three quick observations from Thursday afternoon’s 126-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Accor Arena in Paris. CHANGE OF VENUE – The Pistons had lost 12 straight games to Chicago on North American soil, but moving to Europe didn’t change their fortunes mostly because of spotty shooting. It was technically a home game for the Pistons, but it was the Bulls who looked comfortable from opening tip and forced a Dwane Casey timeout less than three minutes into the game when Chicago built a 9-2 lead. The Pistons struggled to shoot from the perimeter, hitting 8 of 34 from the 3-point arc – two in the final minute – and when a nine-point halftime deficit ballooned to 16 less than four minutes into the second half it turned into an uphill battle. The Pistons briefly pulled within nine points on a Bojan Bogdanovic (25 points) 3-pointer with four minutes left in the third quarter, but it was a 14-point deficit after three quarters. The Pistons wouldn’t get it back to single digits again until less than eight minutes remaining when Isaiah Livers’ triple cut the deficit to nine and made the Pistons 5 of 27 from three at that point. Livers hit another seconds later to make it an eight-point game, but Chicago closed on a 21-11 run. The Bulls responded to every run for the Pistons, who struggled to string consecutive stops together against a team that got strong games from its three All-Stars: Zach LaVine 30 points, DeMar DeRozan 26 points and Nicola Vucevic 16 points and 15 rebounds. The Bulls shot 54.3 percent from the floor.
prosportsextra.com
Scandal At Michigan As Police Search Home Of Football Coach
The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight
It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia. That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Rockets
On Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves (23-24) will host the Houston Rockets (10-35) at Target Center. Minnesota is coming off a 14-point fourth-quarter comeback to prevail over the Toronto Raptors, 128-126. Guard D’Angelo Russell scored 16 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter while Anthony Edwards tallied yet another 20+ point game, finishing with 23. In addition, Kyle Anderson recorded his first 20+ point/10+ rebound game of the season.
NBA
5 stats to know: NBA Paris Game 2023
While only 282 miles separates Chicago and Detroit by car, the longtime NBA rivals have traveled nearly 4,000 miles to Paris to face one another in the final NBA Global Game of the 2022-23 season. Here are five stats to know entering Thursday’s game at Accor Arena. Chicago won...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Warriors
These are the tough days of the NBA schedule for most teams – wiping out the remainder of their big inter-conference trips in the final stretch before the All-Star Break. On Friday night, the road-weary Warriors roll into Cleveland to compete an extended tour and revisit a classic rivalry.
NBA
Lillard 10th In Jersey Sales, 7th In West All-Star Guard Voting
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard tends to draw a lot of attention when he's on the court. He's been getting a fair amount off the court lately as well. First, Lillard picked up 187,910 votes in the last week of fan voting for starters at the 2023 All-Star Game, scheduled to be held February 19 in Salt Lake City. But Lillard still remains in seventh among Western Conference guards in the latest round of returns. He's got considerably more votes that Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who is averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists as a part-time starter this season, in eighth but is well behind another Lakers guard, Russell Westbrook, in sixth.
NBA
"We Are Perfectly Imperfect" | Jazz Look To Keep The Good Vibes Alive Against The Clippers On Wednesday
With the NBA trade deadline lurking in early February, Utah was entering a stretch where 10 of their 12 games were at home. And with their future unsettled as to whether or not they'll be sellers or buyers at the deadline — it could go either way depending on who you ask — those games were going to be what determined the final two months of the season.
NBA
Grizzlies tie franchise record with 11th straight victory, win 115-114 over Cavaliers
The Memphis Grizzlies (31-13) matched their franchise record with their 11th straight win, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-18) 115-114 on Wednesday at FedExForum. Desmond Bane scored a game-high 25 points, and Ja Morant posted 24 points and eight assists for the Grizzlies, who tied the club-record winning streak set last season from Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 13, 2022.
NBA
Wire-to-Wire Win for Thunder
From the opening minutes on Wednesday night, the Thunder was extremely sharp. Despite coming back home from a long trip for one night at Paycom Center before shipping back out on the road again, the Thunder’s collective confidence, poise and execution of the gameplan was top notch. Bursting out...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Generational Talent with Brad Daugherty
Cavaliers legend Brad Daugherty joins the pod to discuss the Cavaliers young core, his experience as an All-Star the last time the Jazz hosted the annual festivities, the team's culture and much more! After the interview, Justin and Carter recap the Cavs heartbreaking loss to the Grizzlies. Please Note: The...
NBA
"Good To See That Happen" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over LA
After a brutal losing streak where Utah had recently lost seven of eight, it's safe to say that the Jazz have turned the corner. They've since responded to win four of five, culminating in Wednesday's wire-to-wire 126-103 victory over the shorthanded LA Clippers. Six players scored in double figures as Utah has now climbed back to .500 on the season.
NBA
NBA Fantasy All-Stars: 10 standout players from first half of season
Voting for the NBA All-Star game ends Saturday, January 21. With the final ballots about to be cast, let’s name the Fantasy All-Star Team of players who have stood out in the first half. Since there are usually two All-Star squads in the NBA, we’ll name four guards, four forwards and two centers to our fantasy All-Star Team.
NBA
WDSU Fletcher Mackel on NBA trade scenarios, LeBron James and NBA scoring record | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, WDSU’s Fletcher Mackel joins the podcast (7:35) to fire up the trade machine and discuss his favorite trade NBA scenarios for the Pelicans and the rest of the Western Conference. The crew also talk about which teams in the West might...
NBA
Deni Avdija's undeniable defensive impact
With NBA offenses performing at a historic rate and individual offensive skills higher than ever, it’s crucial that teams have a versatile perimeter they can rely on. In his third season out of Israel, Deni Avdija has turned himself into that guy for the Wizards. When it comes to...
NBA
Warriors to rest Stephen Curry, 3 other starters vs. Cavs
The Golden State Warriors will be without four of their five regular starters tonight in Cleveland (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass) to give them some rest. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green — who account for 65% of Golden State’s points per game — will not play against the Cavs. Additionally, big men Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are both probable for the game.
Comments / 0