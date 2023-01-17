ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

everout.com

Where to Celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 in Seattle

Celebrated across many Asian cultures, Lunar New Year is a time of renewal, gathering with family, and enjoying festive foods. This year, the holiday falls on Sunday, January 22, ringing in the Year of the Rabbit, known for hope, prosperity, and tranquility in the Chinese zodiac. In Vietnamese culture, Sunday will also mark the Year of the Cat, which is associated with creativity and ambition. Celebrate the occasion with events like AZN GLO: Lunar New Year and Wing Luke Museum's 2023 Lunar New Year Fair, plus holiday food specials like mochi doughnuts and sticky rice cakes. For more ideas, check out our Lunar New Year calendar.
everout.com

Where to Get Soup in Seattle

The thermostat has dipped and rainy weather is upon us, which can only mean one thing: It's soup season. As all Seattleites know, the best way to survive the dreary cold is to curl up with a steaming bowl of something hot and comforting, preferably with some crusty bread on the side for dipping. Below, we've gathered a selection of life-giving broths and stews that will have you muttering "Good soup" to yourself. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
everout.com

Ticket Alert: Madonna, Phish, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Time goes by so slowly for those who wait… and there’s no time to hesitate when Madonna tickets drop tomorrow. The material girl will perform highlights from her over 40-year career on her Celebration tour. Legendary jam band Phish will also swim over to Seattle this coming spring. Plus, beloved hip-hop crew The Roots have penned in a local tour date for next month. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.
The Stranger

M3GAN Is a Seattle Gay Icon

There’s a long history of fascinating, extravagant women emerging from Seattle, from brothel owner Lou Graham, known in the 1800s as “Queen of the lava beds,” to burlesque champion Gypsy Rose Lee, to dancer Shelly Bauman, whose leg was blown off by a canon in a Bastille Day parade in Pioneer Square and then used the settlement money to open a gay bar called Shelly’s Leg. (The bar burned down a few years later when a gas tanker crashed on the viaduct, exploded, and sent a wall of flame pouring down onto the building.)
anemeraldcitylife.com

Asean Streat in Westlake Center: a unique place to eat in downtown Seattle

We have been needing a food hall like this in Seattle forever and thank goodness Asean Streat has manifested itself in the heart of our downtown. Westlake Center is such a perfect spot in the center of our city, attached to Climate Pledge Arena and Seattle Center with the Monorail. But it’s been a bit of a food void for a little while. Right before the pandemic there was a flicker of hope when Xi’an noodles arrived in the food court upstairs as well as Matcha Cafe Maiko’s (make sure you still continue to visit these too…)
MyNorthwest

Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle

In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
MyNorthwest

Amazon leaving Seattle’s West 8th tower after more than a decade

Amazon is moving forward without its office lease at West 8th tower in Seattle’s Denny Triangle neighborhood, the company confirmed to the Puget Sound Business Journal. This announcement came on the heels of Amazon’s decision earlier this month to cut more than 18,000 jobs. The layoffs started last year and initially fell hardest on the tech giant’s Devices and Services group, which produces the Alexa and Echo speakers.
The Stranger

Three Music Venues That Serve Fantastic Food… and One That Sells Satan’s Hot Dog

Seattle and Washington State have always had all sorts of puritanical, wacky, nonsense laws about serving liquor. The one requiring bars to have a “kitchen” is one of them. Washington Administrative Code 314-02-035 states, “A spirits, beer, and wine restaurant licensee must serve at least four complete meals. Establishments shall be maintained in a substantial manner as a place for preparing, cooking, and serving of complete meals.”
KOMO News

Another round of king tides coming to South Park neighborhood

SEATTLE, Wash. — Residents in South Park are being met with another possibility of a king tide event next week. On Wednesday, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) and the city of Seattle were distributing sandbags to the community and placing protective barriers in low-lying areas of the community and along the Duwamish River.
KATU.com

Did you see it? Video captures fireball streaking across western Washington sky

A fireball was spotted by several people all across western Washington Monday night. Reports of the fireball came from Seattle, Federal Way, Bremerton and Lopez Island. "Ball got bigger as it descended, looked like smoke coming out all around ball at the end, just above horizon. VERY bright," said one person who saw the fireball on Lopez Island.
livingsnoqualmie.com

Seattle Audubon Returns Ancestral Lands to Snoqualmie Indian Tribe: Nonprofit Supports Land Back through Donation

Seattle Audubon and Snoqualmie Indian Tribe recently closed on a land donation in the Snoqualmie Valley area, returning land to the Snoqualmie Tribe, whose people have lived in the area since time immemorial. The land, approximately 10 acres in size, remained undeveloped under Seattle Audubon’s ownership. Now, under the stewardship...
downtownbellevue.com

Amazon Announces New Layoffs in Bellevue

According to a notice that was recently filed with the Washington State Employment Security Department, 448 employees will be let go from Amazon in the Bellevue area. The notice highlights that there will be 2,300 layoffs, with 1,852 jobs being affected in Seattle. The layoffs will officially begin on March...
BELLEVUE, WA

