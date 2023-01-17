Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR RogersSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Residential Movers in Seattle, WAAll Service MovingSeattle, WA
Related
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Jan 20-22, 2023
Venues may have health guidelines in place—we advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Origin Stories: A Brief History of Coffee Like Add to a List. Brush up on the history of coffee, from Ethiopia to Indonesia to the Americas, with this free primer...
everout.com
Where to Celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 in Seattle
Celebrated across many Asian cultures, Lunar New Year is a time of renewal, gathering with family, and enjoying festive foods. This year, the holiday falls on Sunday, January 22, ringing in the Year of the Rabbit, known for hope, prosperity, and tranquility in the Chinese zodiac. In Vietnamese culture, Sunday will also mark the Year of the Cat, which is associated with creativity and ambition. Celebrate the occasion with events like AZN GLO: Lunar New Year and Wing Luke Museum's 2023 Lunar New Year Fair, plus holiday food specials like mochi doughnuts and sticky rice cakes. For more ideas, check out our Lunar New Year calendar.
everout.com
Where to Get Soup in Seattle
The thermostat has dipped and rainy weather is upon us, which can only mean one thing: It's soup season. As all Seattleites know, the best way to survive the dreary cold is to curl up with a steaming bowl of something hot and comforting, preferably with some crusty bread on the side for dipping. Below, we've gathered a selection of life-giving broths and stews that will have you muttering "Good soup" to yourself. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
everout.com
Ticket Alert: Madonna, Phish, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Time goes by so slowly for those who wait… and there’s no time to hesitate when Madonna tickets drop tomorrow. The material girl will perform highlights from her over 40-year career on her Celebration tour. Legendary jam band Phish will also swim over to Seattle this coming spring. Plus, beloved hip-hop crew The Roots have penned in a local tour date for next month. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.
The Stranger
M3GAN Is a Seattle Gay Icon
There’s a long history of fascinating, extravagant women emerging from Seattle, from brothel owner Lou Graham, known in the 1800s as “Queen of the lava beds,” to burlesque champion Gypsy Rose Lee, to dancer Shelly Bauman, whose leg was blown off by a canon in a Bastille Day parade in Pioneer Square and then used the settlement money to open a gay bar called Shelly’s Leg. (The bar burned down a few years later when a gas tanker crashed on the viaduct, exploded, and sent a wall of flame pouring down onto the building.)
anemeraldcitylife.com
Asean Streat in Westlake Center: a unique place to eat in downtown Seattle
We have been needing a food hall like this in Seattle forever and thank goodness Asean Streat has manifested itself in the heart of our downtown. Westlake Center is such a perfect spot in the center of our city, attached to Climate Pledge Arena and Seattle Center with the Monorail. But it’s been a bit of a food void for a little while. Right before the pandemic there was a flicker of hope when Xi’an noodles arrived in the food court upstairs as well as Matcha Cafe Maiko’s (make sure you still continue to visit these too…)
Popular Seattle Pizza Joint Shutting Down This Month
This restaurant has been serving Pioneer Square for 20 years.
Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle
In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
Amazon leaving Seattle’s West 8th tower after more than a decade
Amazon is moving forward without its office lease at West 8th tower in Seattle’s Denny Triangle neighborhood, the company confirmed to the Puget Sound Business Journal. This announcement came on the heels of Amazon’s decision earlier this month to cut more than 18,000 jobs. The layoffs started last year and initially fell hardest on the tech giant’s Devices and Services group, which produces the Alexa and Echo speakers.
downtownbellevue.com
Downtown Bellevue Loses its Last Bookstore, Left Without a Place to Purchase Books
Where have all the bookstores gone? The last-standing bookstore recently closed in Downtown Bellevue, leaving the area with no other retailers like it. Most recently, Barnes & Noble closed their doors in October 2022 and moved to Crossroads. The bookstore had been open on 106th Avenue Northeast for 29 years.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: New homeless shelters should be built around Sea-Tac Airport
It’s happened in Atlanta, it’s happened in Dallas – and now a story by Casey Martin reminds us that it’s happening here – homeless people sleeping at the airport. And it makes sense. A lot of non-homeless people end up sleeping at airports, so why not?
arizonasuntimes.com
After Seattle Defunded Its Police, Local Business Owners Say Crime Is Worse than Ever
Two years after Seattle slashed its police budget, local business owners say crime has skyrocketed, with police unable to deal with thefts, homelessness and open-air drug use that plague the city. Seattle and broader King County had more than 13,000 homeless people within its boundaries in 2022, more than every...
This Is The Quirkiest City In Washington
Reader's Digest found every state's the oddest and most fun destination.
The Stranger
Three Music Venues That Serve Fantastic Food… and One That Sells Satan’s Hot Dog
Seattle and Washington State have always had all sorts of puritanical, wacky, nonsense laws about serving liquor. The one requiring bars to have a “kitchen” is one of them. Washington Administrative Code 314-02-035 states, “A spirits, beer, and wine restaurant licensee must serve at least four complete meals. Establishments shall be maintained in a substantial manner as a place for preparing, cooking, and serving of complete meals.”
Rats coming up toilets no tall tale in Seattle after heavy rain
With the rainy season upon us, rats coming up through people’s toilets have now become a problem. Rain pushes more rats into the sewer systems, where they could end up in your pipes. You may leap to the conclusion that you have a rat infestation, but that might not...
KOMO News
Another round of king tides coming to South Park neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — Residents in South Park are being met with another possibility of a king tide event next week. On Wednesday, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) and the city of Seattle were distributing sandbags to the community and placing protective barriers in low-lying areas of the community and along the Duwamish River.
q13fox.com
2,300 Amazon workers laid off in Seattle, Bellevue
Amazon announced they are laying off 18,000 employees. 2,300 of them are in the Seattle-Bellevue areas.
KATU.com
Did you see it? Video captures fireball streaking across western Washington sky
A fireball was spotted by several people all across western Washington Monday night. Reports of the fireball came from Seattle, Federal Way, Bremerton and Lopez Island. "Ball got bigger as it descended, looked like smoke coming out all around ball at the end, just above horizon. VERY bright," said one person who saw the fireball on Lopez Island.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Seattle Audubon Returns Ancestral Lands to Snoqualmie Indian Tribe: Nonprofit Supports Land Back through Donation
Seattle Audubon and Snoqualmie Indian Tribe recently closed on a land donation in the Snoqualmie Valley area, returning land to the Snoqualmie Tribe, whose people have lived in the area since time immemorial. The land, approximately 10 acres in size, remained undeveloped under Seattle Audubon’s ownership. Now, under the stewardship...
downtownbellevue.com
Amazon Announces New Layoffs in Bellevue
According to a notice that was recently filed with the Washington State Employment Security Department, 448 employees will be let go from Amazon in the Bellevue area. The notice highlights that there will be 2,300 layoffs, with 1,852 jobs being affected in Seattle. The layoffs will officially begin on March...
Comments / 0