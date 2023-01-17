Read full article on original website
KFDA
Caprock Longhorns and Palo Duro Dons set to square off on Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After an amazing Tuesday night of basketball in the Texas panhandle, the Caprock Longhorns and Palo Duro Dons will face off on TPSN this Friday. Both the boys are girls games will be streamed live. Both Caprock teams are still seeking that first district win of the season. Both the dons boys and girls teams are coming off a pair of razor thin victories against Plainview.
KFDA
Amarillo High football stars Mason Graham and Jameson Garcia celebrate commitments to play college football
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two of the star football players from the Amarillo High Sandies celebrated their college commitments today over at the high school. Mason Graham and Jameson Garcia had friends, family, and coaches speak on their journeys towards playing college football. Sandies football head coach Chad Dunnam made...
KFDA
Stream the Caprock vs Palo Duro and Randall vs Pampa basketball games here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Caprock vs Palo Duro and Randall vs Pampa basketball games. The games are scheduled for Friday, January 20. To stream the girls Caprock vs Palo Duro game at 6 p.m., click here. To stream the boys Caprock vs...
KFDA
Tascosa girls beat Amarillo High for the first time since 2009
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the first time since 2009, the Tascosa Lady Rebels took down the #3 Amarillo High Lady Sandies on Tuesday night, 53-50. Daizjia Oages played a huge role in the victory for Tascosa, including a layup in the final moments that clinched the victory for Tascosa. With the win, the Tascosa girls move to 21-4 on the season overall and 3-1 in district.
KFDA
Amarillo College baseball holds media day at Hodgetown ahead of inagural season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College baseball held media day on Thursday ahead of the team’s first ever season. This is the first ever baseball season for Amarillo College with the school bringing athletics back for the first time since the mid-80s. Players took batting practice and spoke to the media with their first game less than three weeks away.
KFDA
Three Amarillo Wranglers commit to Army West Point
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers primary goal is to prepare its players for the collegiate level. Three Wranglers will get the opportunity to continue to hit the ice together as Pierce Patterson, Jack Ivey, and Ben Ivey all committed to Army West Point. “It’s awesome,” said Amarillo Wranglers...
KFDA
Dalhart VA Clinic will be hosting open house on Thursday
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System will be hosting a Veterans resource fair and open house for the Dalhart VA Outpatient Clinic. The open house will be January 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Dalhart. The event is free and open to any Veteran,...
KFDA
One2Teach seeing high numbers of enrollment for first semester in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One2each, a faster and cost saving program to keep future educators in the Panhandle, is seeing great success. Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University teamed up to bring One2Teach for students in area high schools the opportunity to earn their teaching degree and save up to a year in college.
KFDA
Gracie’s Project hosting free shot clinic on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Gracie’s Project will be hosting a free shot clinic this Saturday. They will be assisting 50 pets in total, offering the parvo/distemper shot and a micro chip.
KFDA
Remains found near Indian Hill Road confirmed to be missing Potter County man
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officials have identified the remains found near the area of Indian Hill Road and Hope Road during December. Officials have confirmed that the remains found are 28-year-old Wade Pierce. Pierce was a resident of the Indian Hills road area and hasn’t been seen...
KFDA
Gas station catches fire in Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today. The gas station is located at the Walmart near Highway 385 in Hereford. The fire is out at this time. (Video Courtesy of JJ Beltran.) We will provide more...
KFDA
City of Amarillo hosting job fair this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is hosting a job fair this Saturday at the downtown Amarillo Public Library. The fair, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 21, will have city officials who will give information on available opportunities. The public is invited o meet and network...
KFDA
Community reacts to Johnson Tank Farm fire near Borger
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A refinery’s ‘tank farm’ in Hutchinson County sent six workers to the hospital on Tuesday. At approximately 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, a fire occurred at the Borger Complex in Borger, Texas. Emergency personnel immediately responded. The fire was extinguished, and all personnel were accounted for. Six individuals were transported to area hospitals to receive medical attention. Precautionary air monitoring conducted outside of the complex indicated no readings of concern. All appropriate regulatory notifications were made. The safety of our people, the community, and the environment are of the utmost importance to our company, and these priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of the incident. We thank our emergency responders, local and state emergency services and Hutchinson County Local Emergency Planning Committee for their assistance throughout this incident.
KFDA
Amarillo College’s Innovation Outpost to begin phase 2 of construction
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College’s Innovation Outpost completed phase one of construction and is beginning phase two. Innovation Outpost has Badger, Buff and Raider classes open, along with sit’s R and D labs, outdoor and common spaces. Phase two will be done in two parts, beginning with...
KFDA
Dumas man on motorcycle dead after 2-vehicle crash in Moore County
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Dumas man who was riding a motorcycle is dead after a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Moore County. About 7:00 a.m. today, 35-year-old Andres Enrique Ricardo Torres was driving eastbound on U.S. 87 on a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle, about two miles west of Dumas, according to Texas Department of Transportation.
KFDA
Clovis woman located and safe, Amarillo police say
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police have located a Clovis woman who was previously missing. Amarillo Police Department said 61-year-old Sharon Lefebvre was located by Clovis Police Department and is safe.
KFDA
Amarillo Zoo to hold annual ‘Roach Your Ex’ event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo will soon begin selling “Roach Your Ex” packages. The zoo will name a cricket, mouse, pinkie mouse, rat or chicken named after your ex to one of the zoo’s snakes. They will also be selling lettuce and other leafy greens to the snakes.
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department using drones for new Regional Crime Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department will be using drones as the latest way to help fight crime. The drones help by mapping crime scenes, aiding in search and rescue and finding a suspect on foot or by car. “The idea behind any technology is to be a...
KFDA
Plane makes emergency landing at Rick Husband Airport due to hydraulic issues
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A United Express airplane flying from Houston was diverted to the Rick Husband Amarillo Airport due to hydraulic issues. At around 11:53, a plane that was carrying around 40 passengers had to make an emergency landing at the Amarillo airport. Officials say the plane did land...
KFDA
‘Trust your gut’: Students may experience changes after winter break in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students in the Panhandle are back in the classroom after being off for an extended amount of time. As students are back, The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center says there are changes parents should look for. When returning after a break, sometimes there are changes such...
