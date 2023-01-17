ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Caprock Longhorns and Palo Duro Dons set to square off on Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After an amazing Tuesday night of basketball in the Texas panhandle, the Caprock Longhorns and Palo Duro Dons will face off on TPSN this Friday. Both the boys are girls games will be streamed live. Both Caprock teams are still seeking that first district win of the season. Both the dons boys and girls teams are coming off a pair of razor thin victories against Plainview.
Tascosa girls beat Amarillo High for the first time since 2009

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the first time since 2009, the Tascosa Lady Rebels took down the #3 Amarillo High Lady Sandies on Tuesday night, 53-50. Daizjia Oages played a huge role in the victory for Tascosa, including a layup in the final moments that clinched the victory for Tascosa. With the win, the Tascosa girls move to 21-4 on the season overall and 3-1 in district.
Amarillo College baseball holds media day at Hodgetown ahead of inagural season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College baseball held media day on Thursday ahead of the team’s first ever season. This is the first ever baseball season for Amarillo College with the school bringing athletics back for the first time since the mid-80s. Players took batting practice and spoke to the media with their first game less than three weeks away.
Three Amarillo Wranglers commit to Army West Point

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers primary goal is to prepare its players for the collegiate level. Three Wranglers will get the opportunity to continue to hit the ice together as Pierce Patterson, Jack Ivey, and Ben Ivey all committed to Army West Point. “It’s awesome,” said Amarillo Wranglers...
Dalhart VA Clinic will be hosting open house on Thursday

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System will be hosting a Veterans resource fair and open house for the Dalhart VA Outpatient Clinic. The open house will be January 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Dalhart. The event is free and open to any Veteran,...
Gas station catches fire in Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today. The gas station is located at the Walmart near Highway 385 in Hereford. The fire is out at this time. (Video Courtesy of JJ Beltran.) We will provide more...
City of Amarillo hosting job fair this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is hosting a job fair this Saturday at the downtown Amarillo Public Library. The fair, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 21, will have city officials who will give information on available opportunities. The public is invited o meet and network...
Community reacts to Johnson Tank Farm fire near Borger

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A refinery’s ‘tank farm’ in Hutchinson County sent six workers to the hospital on Tuesday. At approximately 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, a fire occurred at the Borger Complex in Borger, Texas. Emergency personnel immediately responded. The fire was extinguished, and all personnel were accounted for. Six individuals were transported to area hospitals to receive medical attention. Precautionary air monitoring conducted outside of the complex indicated no readings of concern. All appropriate regulatory notifications were made. The safety of our people, the community, and the environment are of the utmost importance to our company, and these priorities will guide our efforts as we investigate the cause of the incident. We thank our emergency responders, local and state emergency services and Hutchinson County Local Emergency Planning Committee for their assistance throughout this incident.
Dumas man on motorcycle dead after 2-vehicle crash in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Dumas man who was riding a motorcycle is dead after a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Moore County. About 7:00 a.m. today, 35-year-old Andres Enrique Ricardo Torres was driving eastbound on U.S. 87 on a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle, about two miles west of Dumas, according to Texas Department of Transportation.
Amarillo Zoo to hold annual ‘Roach Your Ex’ event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo will soon begin selling “Roach Your Ex” packages. The zoo will name a cricket, mouse, pinkie mouse, rat or chicken named after your ex to one of the zoo’s snakes. They will also be selling lettuce and other leafy greens to the snakes.
