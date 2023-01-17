FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Cowboys fans are living the dream following the team's first playoff game of the season. "When it happened it was like, 'Yes! We've been waiting a long time," Cowboys fan Mesha Michelle said. Fans were seen at the Star in Frisco Tuesday buying new gear and taking pictures to celebrate. The excitement is clear. Crowds were roaring collective chants and cheers following the historic victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "It's big, it's huge," Michelle said.Huge and thrilling for diehard fans who never stopped believing.It was the team's first playoff win on the road in 30 years. "After...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO