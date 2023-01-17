Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Truly a Moveable Feast at Le BilboquetSteven DoyleDallas, TX
atozsports.com
Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers
$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Cowboys 'Disrespect!' Micah on What Vander Esch is 'Owed'
The contract of Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is up after the season. Micah Parsons touts his running mate as a keeper.
sfstandard.com
Eric Swalwell and Ted Cruz Make Bizarre Twitter Bet Ahead of 49ers-Cowboys Playoff Game
It’s not uncommon for politicians to place friendly wagers on high-profile sporting events. Barack Obama and then-Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper bet cases of beer on U.S.-Canada hockey games during the 2014 Winter Olympics. When the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers met in the 2021 MLB Playoffs, London Breed placed a bet with then-Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. After the Dodgers won, Garcetti’s successor, Karen Bass, received a piece of suspension wire from the Golden Gate Bridge. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Alex Padilla placed a bet on the same series, with Newsom ultimately donating to the LA Regional Food Bank and dragging the field with the Dodger Stadium grounds crew.
Luka Doncic Slammed For Driving To Game In $200K 'Apocalypse-Proof' Jeep
Several NBA fans criticized Luka Doncic for pulling up in a $200,000 'apocalypse-proof' Jeep.
Want to cheer on the Cowboys in person Sunday? Here's how much it'll cost you.
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Cowboys fans are living the dream following the team's first playoff game of the season. "When it happened it was like, 'Yes! We've been waiting a long time," Cowboys fan Mesha Michelle said. Fans were seen at the Star in Frisco Tuesday buying new gear and taking pictures to celebrate. The excitement is clear. Crowds were roaring collective chants and cheers following the historic victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "It's big, it's huge," Michelle said.Huge and thrilling for diehard fans who never stopped believing.It was the team's first playoff win on the road in 30 years. "After...
