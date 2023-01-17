Read full article on original website
Related
hiphop-n-more.com
Macklemore Announces New Album ‘BEN’ Ft. DJ Premier, NLE Choppa & More: See the Tracklist
Macklemore has not been too active with releasing music over the last few years but he’s ready for a fresh start this year. The Seattle rapper has announced his new album BEN which will be his first LP since 2017’s Gemini. After sharing the artwork back in November, Macklemore has revealed today that the album will hit stores and streaming services on March 3.
hiphop-n-more.com
Lil Yachty Reveals Artwork & Release Date For New Album ‘Let’s Start Here’
On Boxing Day, Lil Yachty had something very unfortunate happen. His entire album, which at the time was called Sonic Ranch, surfaced online. It was a collection of thirteen tracks that fans were happy to hear, but of course was a bittersweet moment that should never happen to an artist.
hiphop-n-more.com
Boldy James & RichGains Release New Album ‘Indiana Jones’ — Stream
Many of us were shocked and worried by the news of Boldy James getting into a serious 2-car accident that put him in critical condition. Luckily, the news came out when the Detroit rapper was already stable and it seems like he’s on his way to a speedy recovery.
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Announces OVO Sound’s First Female Artist, Naomi Sharon
After rumors over the past few months, it’s been officially announced that Naomi Sharon is the latest artist to sign with Drake’s OVO Sound label. Drizzy made it official via Instagram last night, announcing the new signee, making her the first female artist on the Warner-distributed imprint. “I been waiting for this day for too long now where the world finally gets to digest the insane amount of work you have put in since we met,” Drake wrote. “My dear friend just dropped her single Another Life on OVO SOUND”
hiphop-n-more.com
A$AP Rocky Releases New Song ‘Same Problems’ — Listen
About a month ago, A$AP Rocky shared a new song called ‘Same Problems’ during an Amazon Music show that he did. He prefaced it by acknowledging how many people we’ve lost in Hip-Hop. “You gotta know that we the highest statistic of losing people, no other genre loses Rockstars, Pop singers and Country artists” he said. “This next song is dedicated to everybody we lost” he continued and while the song played, pictures of MF DOOM, Drakeo The Ruler, Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD and many more late rappers came up on the screen behind him.
hiphop-n-more.com
Macklemore Releases New Song ‘HEROES’ Feat. DJ Premier — Watch
UPDATE: Here’s the official music video. Macklemore hasn’t dropped an album since Gemini came out way back in 2017. This year though, he plans to be back in a big way with his new album BEN which will be accompanied by a world tour. It will be out on the 3rd of March and you can take a look at the full track list here.
Comments / 0