About a month ago, A$AP Rocky shared a new song called ‘Same Problems’ during an Amazon Music show that he did. He prefaced it by acknowledging how many people we’ve lost in Hip-Hop. “You gotta know that we the highest statistic of losing people, no other genre loses Rockstars, Pop singers and Country artists” he said. “This next song is dedicated to everybody we lost” he continued and while the song played, pictures of MF DOOM, Drakeo The Ruler, Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD and many more late rappers came up on the screen behind him.

2 DAYS AGO