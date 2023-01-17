ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelley Randall
3d ago

Just because he was eager to be exonerated, doesn’t mean he’s innocent, he knows enough about the law to know how to play the game.

Summer2021
2d ago

I'm sure he is eager to be exonerated as is just about every other criminal. he wants to get it over with so he can waltz out of court and go on like nothing happened. well psycho it doesn't work that way. you got caught!

Felix
2d ago

Of course Kohberger thinks he's innocent. And of course all suspects want to be exonerated. But it doesn't make him innocent. This public defender sounds gullible and very unimpressive.

