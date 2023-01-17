ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrystal Rowe Joins Durham Bulls as Assistant General Manager

Rowe boasts over 18 years of marketing & sales experience in the sports & entertainment industry. The Durham Bulls have announced the addition of Chrystal Rowe as the organization’s Assistant General Manager, Sales and Marketing. Rowe joins the Bulls with more than 18 years of experience in the sports and entertainment industry, including marketing and sales roles with the Carolina Panthers.
