LSU Secures PWO Cornerback Ryan Robinson Jr.
Robinson Jr. will join the Tigers' 2023 class, pass on offers from major Power Five programs.
crescentcitysports.com
Edna Karr cornerback Ryan Robinson, Jr. takes walk-on offer at LSU
Brian Kelly has proven that he will add to the talent on his roster anyway he can, both through the transfer portal and traditional high school recruiting. The LSU coach may have had one of the more successful experiences Thursday by landing the best cornerback in the Greater New Orleans Metro area as a preferred walk-on.
crescentcitysports.com
Richard wins 300th game, Warhawks cruise past Georgia Southern, 72-59
STATESBORO, Ga. – The ULM men’s basketball team built as much as a 20-point second half lead and rolled to a 72-59 win against Georgia Southern on Thursday night in Hanner Fieldhouse, as the Warhawks maintained a tie for first place in the Sun Belt Conference and picked up head coach Keith Richard’s 300th career victory.
crescentcitysports.com
Northwestern State follows aggressive Sharp, hot-shooting Black to overtime win at SLU
HAMMOND – Despite being down three with 13.5 seconds to play Thursday night at Southeastern, Northwestern State point guard DeMarcus Sharp was eerily calm. That feeling came over the engine of the Demon team because his Ja’Monta Black stood at the free throw line ready to take three free throws.
crescentcitysports.com
Lutcher’s D’Wanye’ Winfield earns New Orleans Athlete of the Month honor
NEW ORLEANS – Lutcher High School quarterback D’Wanye’ “Lunch” Winfield has been selected as the Greater New Orleans Amateur Athlete of the Month for December. Monthly award-winners are selected by the Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Winfield is the first Lutcher athlete to earn the honor since quarterback Gavin Webster was recognized in September of 2009.
NOLA.com
Versatile Brother Martin football player makes in-state commitment
Brother Martin’s Clayton Lonardo commited to play football at Southeastern Louisiana after he played multiple positions during the Crusaders’ run to a state runner-up finish as a senior. Lonardo began the season at quarterback and moved midway through the season to play receiver. He previously played receiver as...
crescentcitysports.com
Privateers fall to league newcomer Lions 63-58 in second half rally
NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans men’s basketball program (6-11, SLC 3-3) took command of the Texas A&M–Commerce Lions in the first half but were hindered by turnovers that led to a 63-58 loss on the Lakefront Thursday night. The first half saw New Orleans come out blazing...
crescentcitysports.com
Nicholls pulls clear late for 73-64 win over McNeese
THIBODAUX – Nicholls used several bursts of scoring throughout its game against McNeese on Thursday night but it was its defense in the final four minutes that allowed the Colonels to pull out a 73-64 win in Southland Conference action. The loss was the fourth straight for the Cowboys...
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane’s athletics renaissance isn’t diminished by one loss
NEW ORLEANS – Milestone athletic events for the Tulane Green Wave are starting to happen regularly. Just 15 days after arguably the biggest football victory in school history – the 46-45 victory over USC in the Cotton Bowl – hundreds of students lined up on McAlister Drive on Tuesday afternoon to be part of a sellout crowd to watch the surging Tulane men’s basketball team face No. 1-ranked Houston inside Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse.
crescentcitysports.com
McNeese women hold off Nicholls for 77-68 victory
THIBODAUX — McNeese women’s basketball held off a late rally here Thursday night to pick up its first road win of the season, a 77-68 Southland Conference win over Nicholls to improve to 6-11 overall and 3-3 in the SLC. The loss drops Nicholls to 4-13 overall and 1-5 in league play. Both teams will square off again in Lake Charles this Saturday.
crescentcitysports.com
Bowling: Slidell boys, Patrick Taylor girls get historic wins
Making its Louisiana high school bowling debut Wednesday, Slidell got off to a great start, defeating Pearl River 27-0 at Bowling USA in Slidell. Hunter Mullen had a middle-game 267 as part a 630 series to lead the Tigers. Michael Broussard opened with a 233 and rolled a 565 set and Landon Hoffman had a 203 opening game for Slidell, which rolled a 2,941 team series.
crescentcitysports.com
Southeastern Cheerleaders claim Gold at UCA/UDA Nationals
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Southeastern Louisiana University cheerleading squad won its second national championship, taking home the gold in the Open Coed Game Day competition at last week’s UCA/UDA College Nationals at the Walt Disney World Resort. The win for SLU marks the second time in three years...
crescentcitysports.com
“A Celebration Like No Other” now set for Sunday
NEW ORLEANS – Tulane Athletics will hold a celebration on campus at Tailgate Village on the Berger Family Lawn (Newcomb Place and Drill Road) on Sunday, beginning at 2 p.m. in recognition of the football program’s 2022 season. The team will arrive to the Lawn via floats after a short parade on campus.
crescentcitysports.com
Basketball: M.L. King Charter stuns McMain; Country Day, Mandeville win
Just two days after celebrating its namesake’s legacy, Martin Luther King Charter began building its basketball legacy. The Jagaurs captured their biggest win of the season and perhaps the biggest in the young program’s history with a 59-57 win at McMain. The Mustangs won the 2020 Class 4A...
tulanehullabaloo.com
OPINION | “Ye Did Nothing Wrong” has no place at Tulane University
Tulane University boasts a considerably large Jewish population, making up around 41.3% of the student body. Consequently, the recent spike in antisemitism inherently resonates closely with Tulanians. This is why when Tulane student, Sarah Ma, published an article titled “Ye Did Nothing Wrong” on the right-wing news platform, the College Dissident, students and other community members reacted strongly. The views emulated within this article amplify and justify the harmful rhetoric that Kanye West, or “Ye,” has repeatedly used against Jewish people and people of color.
theadvocate.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
