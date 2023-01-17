Tulane University boasts a considerably large Jewish population, making up around 41.3% of the student body. Consequently, the recent spike in antisemitism inherently resonates closely with Tulanians. This is why when Tulane student, Sarah Ma, published an article titled “Ye Did Nothing Wrong” on the right-wing news platform, the College Dissident, students and other community members reacted strongly. The views emulated within this article amplify and justify the harmful rhetoric that Kanye West, or “Ye,” has repeatedly used against Jewish people and people of color.

