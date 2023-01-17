Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces ApprehensionsAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenariansAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Southern Utah drills 20 three-pointers in 111-76 drubbing of New Mexico State
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KTSM) – Southern Utah knocked down a school-record 20 three-pointers on Thursday night en route to a 111-76 win over reeling New Mexico State. The 111 points given up by the Aggies is the second-most allowed by NMSU in a conference game ever. The loss was NMSU’s seventh in a row, tying […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
NM State 2023 football schedule
Most of us grew up with Monday Night Football. And we’ve had NFL and occasional college games on Thursday nights for quite a while. But the 2023 New Mexico State University schedule brings us Tuesday and Wednesday night football. While most of the Aggies’ 13 games are still on...
City of Las Cruces set to host NMSU bowl celebration
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Nearly a month after New Mexico State’s 24-19 win over Bowling Green in Detroit’s Quick Lane Bowl, the City of Las Cruces will be hosting a celebration for the Aggies at the Plaza de Las Cruces on Saturday at noon. The event will kick off with a special downtown edition […]
Suspect in attack on New Mexico State University men’s basketball player takes plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects involved in the attack on New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake pleaded guilty Thursday. Jonathan Smith took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated battery with great bodily harm and tampering with evidence. Related Coverage: Smith is one of three people charged […]
elpasonews.org
Joe Pickett: Targeted Political Mailers, Missing Campaign Contributions And The Abortion Consultant
As we previously reported in October, Joe Pickett was the individual likely behind several political mailers and social media posts against city council incumbents Isabel Salcido and Claudia Rodriguez in the November city council elections. Although we knew that the shadowy Political Action Committee (PAC), El Pasoans for Truth and Transparency was behind the political advertising negatively targeting Rodriguez and Salcido, we could not conclusively show that Pickett was behind the PAC. As we reported, the PAC and its funding sources were purposely opaque. Through public records we were able to track the source of the political funds to Joe Pickett.
24 Hour Drive-Thru Dispensary Expanding 4.20 Miles From Texas
Not long ago, I was writing about a 24-hour drive-thru opening in Las Cruces. Well now, there is another one and it's much closer to El Paso - just 4.20 miles from the state line to be exact. A pure, budding coincidence I presume. 4.20 miles from the Texas border...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Hakes Brothers opens Trails at Metro 2
Regional homebuilder Hakes Brothers has opened The Trails at Metro 2, which features “an innovative line of cost-effective homes to meet growing demand from home buyers,” the Las Cruces-based company said in a news release. The new community is located adjacent to The Trails at Metro 1 in...
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Welcome the Year of the Rabbit, hear Big Richard, explore Diné photography, sample some mezcal, and marvel at Taos Pueblo artistry. 1 Welcome the Year of the Rabbit. Grab a cup of coffee and head to the Branigan Cultural Center, in Las Cruces, Saturday morning to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The party features a lion dance performance by the Blue Dragon Dojo, who taught community members some of the choreography, so some Las Cruces folks will join the dance. “The Lunar New Year celebration is going to involve a lot of activities for the whole family, including crafts and learning about the history of the Lunar New Year,” says Elizabeth Montoya, museum curator of education at the Branigan Cultural Center. Children can make dragon puppets, and there will be a chance to learn about the Chinese Zodiac, including the animal that corresponds to the year you were born. “It’s a smaller event,” Montoya says. “But it’s well-designed. We focused on the quality, rather than quantity, of activities.” Jump into the fun from 10 a.m. to noon.
elpasomatters.org
El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen dies
El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who had led the department for almost 15 years, died Tuesday. Assistant Chief Zina Silva announced his death in an email to officers Tuesday afternoon. “It is with heavy heart that we share this sad news that our beloved leader Police Chief Gregory K....
lascrucesbulletin.com
Ortiz takes new role at El Paso Electric
El Paso Electric (EPE) announces Jennifer Ortiz as the newest Government Affairs Specialist. Jennifer joins a strong government affairs team and will partner with all stakeholders in EPE’s southern New Mexico service area that stretches from Anthony to Hatch. "We are pleased to announce that Jennifer Ortiz has been...
New Western Playland Owner Sets 2023 Opening Date
You better start eating your broccoli, y’all. Western Playland will be cranking up the rides in late February. It's one of the sure signs springtime in El Paso is right around the corner. When it opens for the 2023 season it will be the first time in decades the...
KRQE News 13
Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available
Https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/flights-between-albuquerque-and-las-cruces-now-available/. Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/flights-between-albuquerque-and-las-cruces-now-available/. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles …. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles crash into backyard wall. Ex-GOP candidate wanted “more aggressive” shootings …. Ex-GOP candidate wanted "more aggressive" shootings at lawmakers' homes. New...
Best Menudo in the world can be found at this Texas restaurant: report
The weather outside isn't so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it's been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it's certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of Menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
cbs4local.com
Vehicle rollover reported on I-25 near University exit
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A serious rollover crash caused the closure of the sound-bound lanes on Interstate 25 near the University exit in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the New Mexico State Police said the crash involved injuries. They said it's unknown at the time the extent...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for amazing deals too!
Las Cruces firefighters extinguish mobile home fire Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department extinguished a mobile home fire on South Valley Drive Tuesday morning. At approximately 5:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the 2300 block of South Valley Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to find a single mobile home on fire. According to LCFD, […]
KVIA
Van comes to rest on top of two cars in east El Paso parking lot
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A van ended up on top of two parked cars Wednesday morning in east El Paso. There were no reported injuries. It happened between a Ross store and the Costco store in east El Paso on 6101 Gateway west. The report came in at 10:41...
El Paso Electric customers to see bill reductions beginning February 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Electric Company announced Wednesday that Texas customers will be seeing a reduction on their utility bill beginning next month. According to EPE, an average residential customer will see a monthly savings of $12.90 on their winter utility bill. EPE filed with the Public Utility Commission of Texas […]
