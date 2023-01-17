Welcome the Year of the Rabbit, hear Big Richard, explore Diné photography, sample some mezcal, and marvel at Taos Pueblo artistry. 1 Welcome the Year of the Rabbit. Grab a cup of coffee and head to the Branigan Cultural Center, in Las Cruces, Saturday morning to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The party features a lion dance performance by the Blue Dragon Dojo, who taught community members some of the choreography, so some Las Cruces folks will join the dance. “The Lunar New Year celebration is going to involve a lot of activities for the whole family, including crafts and learning about the history of the Lunar New Year,” says Elizabeth Montoya, museum curator of education at the Branigan Cultural Center. Children can make dragon puppets, and there will be a chance to learn about the Chinese Zodiac, including the animal that corresponds to the year you were born. “It’s a smaller event,” Montoya says. “But it’s well-designed. We focused on the quality, rather than quantity, of activities.” Jump into the fun from 10 a.m. to noon.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO