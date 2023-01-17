ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

lascrucesbulletin.com

NM State 2023 football schedule

Most of us grew up with Monday Night Football. And we’ve had NFL and occasional college games on Thursday nights for quite a while. But the 2023 New Mexico State University schedule brings us Tuesday and Wednesday night football. While most of the Aggies’ 13 games are still on...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

City of Las Cruces set to host NMSU bowl celebration

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Nearly a month after New Mexico State’s 24-19 win over Bowling Green in Detroit’s Quick Lane Bowl, the City of Las Cruces will be hosting a celebration for the Aggies at the Plaza de Las Cruces on Saturday at noon. The event will kick off with a special downtown edition […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in attack on New Mexico State University men’s basketball player takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects involved in the attack on New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake pleaded guilty Thursday. Jonathan Smith took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated battery with great bodily harm and tampering with evidence. Related Coverage: Smith is one of three people charged […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasonews.org

Joe Pickett: Targeted Political Mailers, Missing Campaign Contributions And The Abortion Consultant

As we previously reported in October, Joe Pickett was the individual likely behind several political mailers and social media posts against city council incumbents Isabel Salcido and Claudia Rodriguez in the November city council elections. Although we knew that the shadowy Political Action Committee (PAC), El Pasoans for Truth and Transparency was behind the political advertising negatively targeting Rodriguez and Salcido, we could not conclusively show that Pickett was behind the PAC. As we reported, the PAC and its funding sources were purposely opaque. Through public records we were able to track the source of the political funds to Joe Pickett.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Hakes Brothers opens Trails at Metro 2

Regional homebuilder Hakes Brothers has opened The Trails at Metro 2, which features “an innovative line of cost-effective homes to meet growing demand from home buyers,” the Las Cruces-based company said in a news release. The new community is located adjacent to The Trails at Metro 1 in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
LAS CRUCES, NM
LoneStar 92

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Welcome the Year of the Rabbit, hear Big Richard, explore Diné photography, sample some mezcal, and marvel at Taos Pueblo artistry. 1 Welcome the Year of the Rabbit. Grab a cup of coffee and head to the Branigan Cultural Center, in Las Cruces, Saturday morning to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The party features a lion dance performance by the Blue Dragon Dojo, who taught community members some of the choreography, so some Las Cruces folks will join the dance. “The Lunar New Year celebration is going to involve a lot of activities for the whole family, including crafts and learning about the history of the Lunar New Year,” says Elizabeth Montoya, museum curator of education at the Branigan Cultural Center. Children can make dragon puppets, and there will be a chance to learn about the Chinese Zodiac, including the animal that corresponds to the year you were born. “It’s a smaller event,” Montoya says. “But it’s well-designed. We focused on the quality, rather than quantity, of activities.” Jump into the fun from 10 a.m. to noon.
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasomatters.org

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen dies

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who had led the department for almost 15 years, died Tuesday. Assistant Chief Zina Silva announced his death in an email to officers Tuesday afternoon. “It is with heavy heart that we share this sad news that our beloved leader Police Chief Gregory K....
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Ortiz takes new role at El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric (EPE) announces Jennifer Ortiz as the newest Government Affairs Specialist. Jennifer joins a strong government affairs team and will partner with all stakeholders in EPE’s southern New Mexico service area that stretches from Anthony to Hatch. "We are pleased to announce that Jennifer Ortiz has been...
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

New Western Playland Owner Sets 2023 Opening Date

You better start eating your broccoli, y’all. Western Playland will be cranking up the rides in late February. It's one of the sure signs springtime in El Paso is right around the corner. When it opens for the 2023 season it will be the first time in decades the...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available

Https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/flights-between-albuquerque-and-las-cruces-now-available/. Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/flights-between-albuquerque-and-las-cruces-now-available/. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles …. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles crash into backyard wall. Ex-GOP candidate wanted “more aggressive” shootings …. Ex-GOP candidate wanted "more aggressive" shootings at lawmakers' homes. New...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Vehicle rollover reported on I-25 near University exit

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A serious rollover crash caused the closure of the sound-bound lanes on Interstate 25 near the University exit in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. Officials with the New Mexico State Police said the crash involved injuries. They said it's unknown at the time the extent...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Las Cruces firefighters extinguish mobile home fire Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department extinguished a mobile home fire on South Valley Drive Tuesday morning. At approximately 5:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the 2300 block of South Valley Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to find a single mobile home on fire. According to LCFD, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso Electric customers to see bill reductions beginning February 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Electric Company announced Wednesday that Texas customers will be seeing a reduction on their utility bill beginning next month. According to EPE, an average residential customer will see a monthly savings of $12.90 on their winter utility bill. EPE filed with the Public Utility Commission of Texas […]
EL PASO, TX

