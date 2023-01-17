LITTLETON – A man who operates his business as part of a controversial gun shop cluster inside an old mill building in Littleton is facing federal charges. Prosecutors said Cory Daigle allegedly sold guns to a straw buyer who later gave them to an unlicensed man and police said the guns were later seized after a shooting in Hyde Park.Daigle, 28, runs Steelworks Defense Solutions at the so-called Mill building on Great Road in Littleton. The cluster has become the largest collection of federally licensed gun dealers in the nation, which has led to opposition from some Littleton residents.When WBZ-TV...

LITTLETON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO