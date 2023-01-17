ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Eastern Washington holds off Montana; Eagles start 6-0 in Big Sky Conference play for first time

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review
nbcrightnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Vandals collect road win over Lumberjacks

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Idaho’s Isaac Jones knows how to bounce back from a subpar performance. Held to a season-low four points Monday against Montana State, Jones scored 30 points and provided critical points in the final minutes in the Vandals’ 88-83 win over Northern Arizona in a Big Sky Conference men’s basketball game on Thursday.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
nbcrightnow.com

LMU stuns No. 6 Gonzaga 68-67, snaps Zags' 75-game homecourt winning streak

Gonzaga pulled off three comeback wins in crunch time recently and it looked like that scenario might unfold again Thursday. Down by seven points with less than 3 minutes left, the sixth-ranked Zags rattled off eight straight points to take a one-point lead with 43.4 seconds left. Loyola Marymount borrowed a page from Gonzaga’s late-game handbook as guard Cam Shelton hit a clutch bank shot and forward Michael Graham swatted Drew Timme’s shot in the closing seconds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcrightnow.com

No. 16 Gonzaga women look to continue win streak at Pacific

The Gonzaga women will have a chance to make a big impression on more than 1,500 young fans when they play at Pacific on Thursday. The occasion is Education Day on the Pacific campus. Elementary and middle school students from the Stockton, California, area will tour the campus and also get to catch a West Coast Conference basketball game.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane County recruits volunteers for annual homeless count

(The Center Square) – Two cities in Eastern Washington are recruiting volunteers to help perform the annual Point in Time count of the homeless living in shelters and on the streets. Spokane and Spokane Valley are hoping to enlist more than 100 volunteers for the count of unsheltered people...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy