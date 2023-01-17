Eastern Washington holds off Montana; Eagles start 6-0 in Big Sky Conference play for first time

Gonzaga pulled off three comeback wins in crunch time recently and it looked like that scenario might unfold again Thursday. Down by seven points with less than 3 minutes left, the sixth-ranked Zags rattled off eight straight points to take a one-point lead with 43.4 seconds left. Loyola Marymount borrowed a page from Gonzaga’s late-game handbook as guard Cam Shelton hit a clutch bank shot and forward Michael Graham swatted Drew Timme’s shot in the closing seconds.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO