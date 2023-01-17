As it seeks to produce 600k EVs annually by 2024 and two million each year by 2026, Ford has been turning over every proverbial rock when it comes to securing enough raw materials to make that happen, partnering with a wide array of suppliers across the entire globe. One of those companies is Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL), the world’s largest battery producer, which is also based out of China. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding last summer with the intentions of building a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico, though Virginia recently pulled out of consideration, citing CATL’s Chinese ties. However, it seems as if Michigan is still in the running as a potential site for the future Ford EV plant, according to the Detroit Free Press.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO