fordauthority.com
Ford EV Plant In Virginia Would Have Created 2,500 Jobs
As Ford attempts to vastly ramp up its EV production amid various supply chain issues and concerns over the sourcing of the raw materials that go into the batteries that power those vehicles, the automaker is leaning on multiple suppliers from across the globe. One of those suppliers is Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) – a Chinese company that’s the world’s largest producer of batteries – which has been scoping out locations for a new North American-based plant in both Mexico and the U.S. for months now. One such location was the state of Virginia, but as Ford Authority reported last week, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a Ford EV plant that would have created 2,500 jobs, according to the Richmond-Times Dispatch.
GM invests $918 million in U.S. plants for gas engine, EV components
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) said Thursday it was investing $918 million in four U.S. plants for V-8 gasoline engine production and electric vehicle components.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Segment Share Larger Than Most Rivals Through 2022
With supply chain issues continuing to plague automotive production as a whole, Ford Motor Company sales declined 2.18 percent in 2022, but it wasn’t all bad news for The Blue Oval last year. In fact, Ford EV sales hit a record 61,575 units in 2022, which helped the automaker top all of its competitors, save for the segment-leading Tesla. Now, new data from Cox Automotive shows that Ford EV segment share has also grown to the point where it was larger than almost of the automaker’s rivals last year, too.
fordauthority.com
Michigan Still A Contender For Ford EV Battery Plant: Report
As it seeks to produce 600k EVs annually by 2024 and two million each year by 2026, Ford has been turning over every proverbial rock when it comes to securing enough raw materials to make that happen, partnering with a wide array of suppliers across the entire globe. One of those companies is Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL), the world’s largest battery producer, which is also based out of China. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding last summer with the intentions of building a new Ford EV battery plant in either the U.S. or Mexico, though Virginia recently pulled out of consideration, citing CATL’s Chinese ties. However, it seems as if Michigan is still in the running as a potential site for the future Ford EV plant, according to the Detroit Free Press.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Cheapest New Tesla Is World’s Best-Selling Electric Car
In addition to being the most affordable new Tesla vehicle, the 2023 Tesla Model 3 sedan is the top-selling EV in the world. The post Cheapest New Tesla Is World’s Best-Selling Electric Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
money.com
