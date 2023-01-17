Racing to Keep Up with Customer Demand, Supplier to NASCAR Launches Updated State-of-the-Art Website

Read full article on original website
Industrial Distribution
Old Man's 400-MPH Car; CNH Workers Reject Offer; Deere Grants Right to Repair | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 101
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
money.com
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
TechCrunch
Zitti soaks up some funding sauce so restaurants can manage their food supply chain
Zitti’s co-founder Dante DiCicco is coming at this problem, but from a unique standpoint: as a restauranteur. He had watched his parents’ Italian restaurant locations dwindle during the economic downturn in 2007–2008 and now was seeing the global pandemic take a similar toll on restaurants. While opening...
Industrial Distribution
MacroFab Secures $42M for Cloud-Based Electronics Manufacturing Platform
MacroFab, the cloud manufacturing platform for building electronics from prototype to high-scale production, with a network of more than 100 factories across North America, announced today $42 million in new growth capital. The funding was led by Foundry and joined by BMW i Ventures, as well as existing investors Edison...
Lifeist's CannMart Launches Multi-Pack Formats Across Several Cannabis Concentrate Categories In Ontario
CannMart Inc. a wholly owned Canadian cannabis business unit of Lifeist Wellness Inc. NXTTF LFST M, has leveraged market research and consumer insights to introduce several higher margin multi-pack offerings in Ontario through the Ontario Cannabis Store. CannMart made its multi-pack entrance into Ontario with the Roilty Shatter Pack: Catacomb...
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
voguebusiness.com
Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
Industrial Distribution
BRP Building New Boat Manufacturing Facility
BRP will begin the construction of an additional boat manufacturing plant in Chihuahua City, Mexico, a major milestone in the company's Marine strategy. With this construction, BRP intends to increase its manufacturing capacity and capabilities to meet demand for its Marine products and fuel the growth of the business. "In...
Cyngn Announces Sales Veteran in Automated Robotics, Chris Wright, as Head of Sales
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced the appointment of Chris Wright as Head of Sales. Wright has over 30 years of experience in sales, bringing a wealth of knowledge and industry expertise in both robotics and manufacturing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005098/en/ Cyngn Head of Sales: Chris Wright (Graphic: Business Wire)
informedinfrastructure.com
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds to Digital Framing and Building Component Solutions Suite with Acquisition of EstiFrame Technologies
The EasyFrame automated marking system drives accuracy and efficiency for framers and pro lumberyards providing wall panels and other value-added building components. Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that the company has acquired Elk Grove, CA–based EstiFrame Technologies, Inc. Founded in 2017 by Coby Gifford and Aaron Love, EstiFrame provides component manufacturing and framing technologies to the construction industry, including the EasyFrame automated marking system that matches saws with digital printers to label 2x frame members for fast and accurate assembly.
Industrial Distribution
Companies Must Transform Manufacturing While Reshoring
A Reshoring Initiative report estimates that companies bringing operations back to the U.S. helped to create up to 350,000 new jobs in 2022. Dr. Matthew Putman, the CEO of Nanotronics, supports reshoring but encourages companies to consider transforming manufacturing. "If you see a lot of the initiatives right now to...
furninfo.com
Nathan Anthony Launches Digital Furniture Collectibles For Sale
At the Spring 2022 High Point Market, Nathan Anthony creative director and co-founder Tina Nicole was the first manufacturer to introduce NFT art, based on a physical chair. Since then, she has continued to reimagine some of her best-selling furniture designs as digital artworks. Adding to the five original chair...
Next Level Apparel Requires 100% U.S. Cotton in All Fabric; Implements Origin Testing Protocols
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Next Level Apparel (NLA) today announced two significant steps in continuing its long standing commitment to ethical and responsible sourcing. NLA is expediting its requirement to have all fabric suppliers utilize 100% U.S. grown cotton for purchase orders placed after February 1, 2023, well ahead of the company’s original goal. Additionally, the company is implementing origin testing protocols to further ensure the integrity of its supply chain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005930/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
nextbigfuture.com
Diesel Truck Cost Versus Electric Truck Using One Truckers Claims
Nextbigfuture has to go into all the details of the costs (energy and maintenance) in order to address arguments against a transition over time from diesel trucks to electric semi trucks. This is one of the articles going over the information. A person who claims to be trucker in the...
Topcon Expands Compact Solutions Portfolio with 2D-MC Automatic Grade Control Solution for Compact Track Loaders
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- Topcon Positioning Systems has announced 2D-MC, an automatic grade control solution for compact track loaders. Now available in North America, 2D-MC is a low-cost 2D machine control system that is designed to be installed directly onto select grading attachments. Connecting directly to the machine’s controls and an easy-to-use wireless display, the solution works along with familiar rotary laser technology to provide simplified operational visibility, with all the information needed to hit target grade with greater precision and in less time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117006103/en/ Topcon has announced 2D-MC, an automatic grade control solution for compact track loaders.(Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Share Industry Benefits and Challenges Growth top Company Analysis, Research Methodology 2032:Evergreen packaging, Elopak, Winpak Ltd., Berryv Global, Printpak, Paperfoam, Sustainable Packaging Industries
In accordance with Quince Market Insights, the Eco-Friendly Food Packaging market is predicted to attain the best progress between 2023 and 2032. The main target of this Eco-Pleasant Meals Packaging market intelligence report is predicated on expert analysis insights and full Eco-Pleasant Meals Packaging market dynamics to concentrate on present traits, business monetary overview, and historic knowledge analysis. The corporate profile is predicated on the present Eco-Pleasant Meals Packaging market efficiency (together with driving elements, traits, and challenges) calculated world market share, scale, and income forecast for in-depth analysis. To be able to get a transparent understanding of this report, it focuses on main corporations, sorts, functions, and elements that have an effect on the constructive outlook sooner or later. Eco-friendly meals packaging Market income progress is as a result of growing use of sustainable packaging to stop environmental hurt. Additionally, fast-paced way of life has elevated the consumption of packaged meals among the many working inhabitants, which has stimulated the rise of surroundings pleasant meals packaging in lots of areas. Another excuse for elevated demand for the product is that eco-friendly meals packaging ensures security and is hygienic.
constructiontechnology.media
Hyundai Doosan Infracore reveals new brand name
Hyundai Doosan Infracore (HDI) has announced that it is replacing the Doosan brand on its construction equipment and introducing its new brand named ‘Develon’. The change takes place a year and a half since August 2021 when HDI became a subsidiary of Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD Hyundai). The...
emsnow.com
Jabil’s Industry Collaboration Results in New Era of 3D Cameras
Jabil announces joint effort with ams OSRAM and Artilux on a SWIR 3D camera for both indoor and outdoor applications. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.– Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a leading manufacturing solutions provider, today announced that its renowned optical design center in Jena, Germany, is currently demonstrating a prototype of a next-generation 3D camera with the ability to seamlessly operate in both indoor and outdoor environments up to a range of 20 meters. Jabil, ams OSRAM and Artilux combined their proprietary technologies in 3D sensing architecture design, semiconductor lasers and germanium-silicon (GeSi) sensor arrays based on a scalable complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology platform, respectively, to demonstrate a 3D camera that operates in the short-wavelength infrared (SWIR), at 1130 nanometers.
Mango Steps Up Expansion in Rising Consumer Market
Mango, which already has tripled its presence in India in two years, plans to make further inroads in the South Asian nation, including the opening of its first Mango man store in New Delhi. India is among the keys to the Spanish fast-fashion chain’s international growth in Asia. The 1.4-billion-strong country is home to 85 Mango stores, up from 46 at the end of 2021. Mango is expanding with the help of with Myntra, its local franchise partner of 14 years. Daniel López, Mango’s expansion director, said that India has become one of the retailer’s most important markets because “this country is...
infomeddnews.com
EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. and Thema srl Announce Strategic Partnership
EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. (EMMA International) a global leader in quality, regulatory, and compliance services for the Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Device industries, has entered into a strategic partnership with THEMA, an Italian based strategic-regulatory consulting company focused on medical and IVD devices. The goal of this strategic partnership...
