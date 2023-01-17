ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrieta, CA

foxla.com

Man dies while surfing off Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
DANA POINT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

City officials unveil street sign topper to name Cathedral City neighborhood

City officials today unveiled a street sign topper to name a Cathedral City neighborhood "Ocotillo Square" in what they said is an effort to give residents a sense of place. The morning unveiling was held at the northwest corner of Ocotillo Park, 33300 Moreno Road -- with Cathedral City Mayor Rita Lamb and Councilwoman Nancy The post City officials unveil street sign topper to name Cathedral City neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
danapointtimes.com

Family, Friends Mourn Loss of Local Surfer, Bodyboarder

Evan McMillen, who is remembered for his infectious smile, in and out of the water, died in a surfing accident at Salt Creek. Evan McMillen, a 21-year-old Dana Hills High graduate, died on Sunday, Jan. 15 after a surfing accident at Salt Creek Beach. He is survived by his mother Tomi, father Dave, twin brother Eian Patrick and big sister Erin McMillen.
DANA POINT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Firefighters Battle 100-by-25-Feet Outside Fire in Thermal

(CNS) – Fire officials said smoke may be visible in Thermal Thursday as firefighters battled a fire. Fire crews from the Riverside County Fire Department responded near Avenue 68 and Pierce Street in Thermal around noon to assist the Bureau of Indian Affairs with the outdoor fire they estimated at 100 feet by 25-feet, according to the fire department.
THERMAL, CA
Times of San Diego

Felon, Formerly of San Diego, Convicted of Murder in Prison Beating Connected to Mexican Mafia

Three prisoners, including one from San Diego, were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a Victorville prison nearly 10 years ago, prosecutors said Thursday. The one-time local man, Christopher Ruiz, 48, Aurelio Patino, 39, most recently of Riverside, and Jose Villegas, 41, most recently of Los Angeles, were convicted of second-degree murder Wednesday in the Oct. 1, 2013, killing of Javier Sanchez, 38.
SAN DIEGO, CA
menifee247.com

Sample local eateries during Menifee Restaurant Week

Hey foodies, looking to support a local restaurant? Save the date for Menifee Restaurant Week, Jan. 23-27, 2023. Follow along on our social media next week to get an inside look at our Restaurant Week specials that showcase featured dishes from Menifee’s local eateries. Join in on the fun...
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Early morning shooting outside Rancho Mirage casino under investigation

A shooting outside the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage was under investigation Friday morning. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed to KESQ News Channel 3 a shooting left bullet holes in a car. Deputies were called to the 32200 block of Bob Hope Drive at Ramon at 3:03 a.m.  Video shows the shooting appears The post Early morning shooting outside Rancho Mirage casino under investigation appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash in Huntington Beach Thursday. The crash occurred about 9 a.m. at Beach Boulevard and Knoxville Avenue, police said. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla that collided with...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Man Charged with Murder in Fatal Palm Desert Crash

A Coachella man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a 36-year-old woman in Palm Desert was charged with murder today. Alberto Lopez, 26, was set to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday afternoon, according to court records.    The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. The post Coachella Man Charged with Murder in Fatal Palm Desert Crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Trial Proceedings Pending for OC Man Accused of Assaulting Indio Cop

(CNS) – A pretrial hearing is slated before the end of this week ahead of jury selection for the trial of a 33-year-old Orange County man accused of hitting an Indio police officer with his pickup and leading law enforcement on a brief chase that began near the Coachella Music & Arts Festival.
INDIO, CA
countynewscenter.com

County Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing in Oceanside

A new affordable housing project broke ground today in Oceanside. When finished, Greenbrier Village will become home to low-income people, including those experiencing or at-risk of homelessness. It took a team of agencies working together over several years to make Greenbrier a reality, from local and state government to public, private and community-based organizations. Today marked an exciting milestone.
OCEANSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Blaze Burns Through Homeless Encampment in Jurupa Valley

A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment where crews encountered hostile transients on the southern edge of Jurupa Valley scorched just under an acre before firefighters contained it. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 12:35 p.m. near the intersection of Baldwin and Limonite avenues, according to the...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA

