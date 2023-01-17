Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Memorial Continues to Grow Honoring Fallen Riverside County Deputy
Families and even their young children have stopped by to drop something off at the growing memorial to honor the Riverside County deputy who lost his life. At times some of those stopping by bowed their heads to pray. The Calhoun family also came by Monday afternoon to see the...
sunnews.org
Briefing Room: Riverside deputy dies responding to domestic violence call
Unbelievably, I’m back with more devastating news this week. Just two weeks after Riverside Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero was murdered in the line of duty, the Riverside Sheriff’s Office suffered another tragic loss. On Friday, January 13, 2023, Riverside Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun responded to a call...
foxla.com
Man dies while surfing off Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
City officials unveil street sign topper to name Cathedral City neighborhood
City officials today unveiled a street sign topper to name a Cathedral City neighborhood "Ocotillo Square" in what they said is an effort to give residents a sense of place. The morning unveiling was held at the northwest corner of Ocotillo Park, 33300 Moreno Road -- with Cathedral City Mayor Rita Lamb and Councilwoman Nancy The post City officials unveil street sign topper to name Cathedral City neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
Three inmates convicted in fatal beating of fellow Santa Ana inmate
Three prisoners were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a prison in Victorville in 2013, prosecutors said today.
danapointtimes.com
Family, Friends Mourn Loss of Local Surfer, Bodyboarder
Evan McMillen, who is remembered for his infectious smile, in and out of the water, died in a surfing accident at Salt Creek. Evan McMillen, a 21-year-old Dana Hills High graduate, died on Sunday, Jan. 15 after a surfing accident at Salt Creek Beach. He is survived by his mother Tomi, father Dave, twin brother Eian Patrick and big sister Erin McMillen.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Firefighters Battle 100-by-25-Feet Outside Fire in Thermal
(CNS) – Fire officials said smoke may be visible in Thermal Thursday as firefighters battled a fire. Fire crews from the Riverside County Fire Department responded near Avenue 68 and Pierce Street in Thermal around noon to assist the Bureau of Indian Affairs with the outdoor fire they estimated at 100 feet by 25-feet, according to the fire department.
Orange County Sheriff's Officials Release More Details of Jail Beating
Orange County sheriff's officials Thursday released more details about the beating of a jail inmate that left him comatose.
Man Killed in Crash in HB
An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash in Huntington Beach today. The crash occurred about 9 a.m. at Beach Boulevard and Knoxville Avenue, police said.
Felon, Formerly of San Diego, Convicted of Murder in Prison Beating Connected to Mexican Mafia
Three prisoners, including one from San Diego, were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a Victorville prison nearly 10 years ago, prosecutors said Thursday. The one-time local man, Christopher Ruiz, 48, Aurelio Patino, 39, most recently of Riverside, and Jose Villegas, 41, most recently of Los Angeles, were convicted of second-degree murder Wednesday in the Oct. 1, 2013, killing of Javier Sanchez, 38.
menifee247.com
Sample local eateries during Menifee Restaurant Week
Hey foodies, looking to support a local restaurant? Save the date for Menifee Restaurant Week, Jan. 23-27, 2023. Follow along on our social media next week to get an inside look at our Restaurant Week specials that showcase featured dishes from Menifee’s local eateries. Join in on the fun...
Pedestrian fatally struck by Sprinter train in North County
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Sprinter train in Escondido on Wednesday evening, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
Early morning shooting outside Rancho Mirage casino under investigation
A shooting outside the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage was under investigation Friday morning. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed to KESQ News Channel 3 a shooting left bullet holes in a car. Deputies were called to the 32200 block of Bob Hope Drive at Ramon at 3:03 a.m. Video shows the shooting appears The post Early morning shooting outside Rancho Mirage casino under investigation appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash in Huntington Beach Thursday. The crash occurred about 9 a.m. at Beach Boulevard and Knoxville Avenue, police said. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla that collided with...
Coachella Man Charged with Murder in Fatal Palm Desert Crash
A Coachella man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a 36-year-old woman in Palm Desert was charged with murder today. Alberto Lopez, 26, was set to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday afternoon, according to court records. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. The post Coachella Man Charged with Murder in Fatal Palm Desert Crash appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Trial Proceedings Pending for OC Man Accused of Assaulting Indio Cop
(CNS) – A pretrial hearing is slated before the end of this week ahead of jury selection for the trial of a 33-year-old Orange County man accused of hitting an Indio police officer with his pickup and leading law enforcement on a brief chase that began near the Coachella Music & Arts Festival.
countynewscenter.com
County Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing in Oceanside
A new affordable housing project broke ground today in Oceanside. When finished, Greenbrier Village will become home to low-income people, including those experiencing or at-risk of homelessness. It took a team of agencies working together over several years to make Greenbrier a reality, from local and state government to public, private and community-based organizations. Today marked an exciting milestone.
Caught on camera: Thieves target ATMs at businesses across Inland Empire
Surveillance video shows thieves breaking into Inland Empire businesses and trying to steal ATMs.
mynewsla.com
Blaze Burns Through Homeless Encampment in Jurupa Valley
A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment where crews encountered hostile transients on the southern edge of Jurupa Valley scorched just under an acre before firefighters contained it. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 12:35 p.m. near the intersection of Baldwin and Limonite avenues, according to the...
KTLA.com
Family of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in line of duty in Lake Elsinore speaks out
The family of a Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line duty in Lake Elsinore last week is speaking out. Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was shot Jan. 13 while responding to a call involving domestic violence and a child custody issue, Sheriff Chad Bianco said at last week’s press conference.
