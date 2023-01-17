ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

KATU.com

Doctors monitor rise in STDs, including congenital syphilis

Doctors have been closely monitoring a rise in certain sexually transmitted diseases, including syphilis, a bacterial infection that comes with a range of symptoms. "You can have symptoms from a painless ulcer to a generalized rash, fever and over time it can cause nerve damage, brain damage, bone damage," said Dr. Susanna Block at Seattle-based Pediatrics in Washington, Kaiser Permanente.
WASHINGTON STATE
KATU.com

Teens arrested after stealing Kia from Parkland high school parking lot

PARKLAND, Wash. — Sheriff’s deputies arrested two teenagers for reportedly stealing a car from a parking lot at a high school in Tacoma. Pierce County officials said they are seeing an uptick in those kinds of crimes because of a trend on TikTok that encourages kids to steal Kias and Hyundais.
TACOMA, WA
KATU.com

Man accused of shooting people at random charged with attempted murder

SEATAC, Wash. — The man accused of shooting three people at random last week in south King County has been charged with attempted murder and assault. King County prosecutors said Mamadou Diallo, 32, shot three people at random in Renton and SeaTac last week. He's also accused of pushing over a 76-year-old man who was waiting in line to buy lotto tickets.
SEATAC, WA
KATU.com

69-year-old Sequim woman arrested for dealing fentanyl and meth

SEQUIM, Wash. — A 69-year-old Sequim woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly dealing fentanyl and methamphetamine. Nona Deanda was booked into Clallam County jail on charges of four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET).
SEQUIM, WA
KATU.com

Man charged with attempted kidnapping of Auburn barista

AUBURN, Wash. — The man accused of attempting to abduct a barista in Auburn has been charged with attempted kidnapping. King County prosecutors filed the charges against Matthew William Darnell on Thursday. Darnell is being held on $500,000 bail. If he is able to post his bail, prosecutors have...
AUBURN, WA
KATU.com

Woodland Park Zoo's male snow leopard, Dhirin, euthanized at 17

SEATTLE — The Woodland Park Zoo had to euthanize its 17-year-old male snow leopard Dhirin on Tuesday following serious respiratory issues and kidney failure. Dr. Tim Storms, director of animal health at Woodland Park Zoo, said the geriatric snow leopard was diagnosed with renal disease more than a year ago and his health had worsened over the last several days leading to the decision to humanely euthanize the snow leopard.
SEATTLE, WA

