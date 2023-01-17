Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KATU.com
Doctors monitor rise in STDs, including congenital syphilis
Doctors have been closely monitoring a rise in certain sexually transmitted diseases, including syphilis, a bacterial infection that comes with a range of symptoms. "You can have symptoms from a painless ulcer to a generalized rash, fever and over time it can cause nerve damage, brain damage, bone damage," said Dr. Susanna Block at Seattle-based Pediatrics in Washington, Kaiser Permanente.
KATU.com
Teens arrested after stealing Kia from Parkland high school parking lot
PARKLAND, Wash. — Sheriff’s deputies arrested two teenagers for reportedly stealing a car from a parking lot at a high school in Tacoma. Pierce County officials said they are seeing an uptick in those kinds of crimes because of a trend on TikTok that encourages kids to steal Kias and Hyundais.
KATU.com
Seattle scientist, NASA manager discusses upcoming Artemis 2 mission
NASA is preparing for its next Artemis mission. Artemis II will complete a lunar flyby and return to earth. As we await who the four-person crew will be, the Orion program manager Howard Hu shared how they will need to prepare for the mission to the moon. Last month, NASA's...
KATU.com
Man accused of shooting people at random charged with attempted murder
SEATAC, Wash. — The man accused of shooting three people at random last week in south King County has been charged with attempted murder and assault. King County prosecutors said Mamadou Diallo, 32, shot three people at random in Renton and SeaTac last week. He's also accused of pushing over a 76-year-old man who was waiting in line to buy lotto tickets.
KATU.com
2 men shot, killed at Seattle encampment were trying to stay warm in their car
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man who was in a vehicle that was shot up at a Seattle homeless encampment Thursday morning said he and his two friends were inside a car trying to stay warm when they were targeted. The shooting happened just after midnight Thursday near 5th Ave...
KATU.com
69-year-old Sequim woman arrested for dealing fentanyl and meth
SEQUIM, Wash. — A 69-year-old Sequim woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly dealing fentanyl and methamphetamine. Nona Deanda was booked into Clallam County jail on charges of four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET).
KATU.com
Man charged with attempted kidnapping of Auburn barista
AUBURN, Wash. — The man accused of attempting to abduct a barista in Auburn has been charged with attempted kidnapping. King County prosecutors filed the charges against Matthew William Darnell on Thursday. Darnell is being held on $500,000 bail. If he is able to post his bail, prosecutors have...
KATU.com
Woodland Park Zoo's male snow leopard, Dhirin, euthanized at 17
SEATTLE — The Woodland Park Zoo had to euthanize its 17-year-old male snow leopard Dhirin on Tuesday following serious respiratory issues and kidney failure. Dr. Tim Storms, director of animal health at Woodland Park Zoo, said the geriatric snow leopard was diagnosed with renal disease more than a year ago and his health had worsened over the last several days leading to the decision to humanely euthanize the snow leopard.
