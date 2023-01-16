ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

techxplore.com

Microelectronics give researchers a remote control for biological robots

First, they walked. Then, they saw the light. Now, miniature biological robots have gained a new trick: remote control. The hybrid "eBiobots" are the first to combine soft materials, living muscle and microelectronics, said researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Northwestern University and collaborating institutions. They described their centimeter-scale biological machines in the journal Science Robotics.
ILLINOIS STATE
Interesting Engineering

Researchers create microbattery that could power insect-sized robots

Micro batteries have the incredible potential to power microdevices, microrobots, and implantable medical devices. However, up to recently they have not been very efficient as they lacked power. Now, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign researchers has created a high-voltage microbattery unparalleled by any existing battery design, according to a press...
TheConversationAU

Will AI tech like ChatGPT improve inclusion for people with communication disability?

If you’re one of the 1.2 million Australians with communication disability or among the 44% of Australian adults with low literacy, you may soon find helpful, automated communication assistance online. The chat bot ChatGPT – based on GTP3, a large language model – is a disruptive technology designed to “provide human-like responses” to user input. It is a form of artificial intelligence (AI), boosted by machine learning, is used by more than one million people and is impressing educators. It responds to the user’s questions and commands, and can draw upon its billions of words to process and generate text, appearing...
marktechpost.com

A New Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Focuses on The Personalization of Generative Art by Teaching a Model Many New Concepts at Once and Combining Them on The Fly

Text-to-Image generation using diffusion models has been a hot topic in generative modeling for the past few years. Diffusion models are capable of generating high-quality images of concepts learned during training, but those training datasets are very large and not personalized. Now users want some personalization in these models; instead of generating images of a random dog at some place, the user wants to create images of their dog at some place in their house. One straightforward solution to this problem is retraining the model by involving the new information in the dataset. But there are certain limitations to it: First, for learning a new concept, the model needs a very large amount of data, but the user can only have up to a few examples. Second, retraining the model whenever we need to learn a new concept is highly inefficient. Third, learning new concepts will result in forgetting the previously learned concepts.
The Conversation UK

From a ‘deranged’ provocateur to IBM’s failed AI superproject: the controversial story of how data has transformed healthcare

Just over a decade ago, artificial intelligence (AI) made one of its showier forays into the public’s consciousness when IBM’s Watson computer appeared on the American quiz show Jeopardy! The studio audience was made up of IBM employees, and Watson’s exhibition performance against two of the show’s most successful contestants was televised to a national viewership across three evenings. In the end, the machine triumphed comfortably.
globalspec.com

ETH Zurich team creates precision arm for tiny robots

Researchers from ETH Zurich have created an ultrasonically actuated glass needle that can be attached to a robotic arm, thereby enabling microscopic robots to pump and mix microscopic amounts of liquids and to trap particles. To accomplish this, the ETH Zurich team combined conventional robotics and microfluidics, resulting in a...
techaiapp.com

Using Moroccan tea tray mathematics to turn robots into skilled waiters

Researchers at the Munich Institute of Robotics and Machine intelligence (MIRMI) at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have developed a model that enables a robot to serve tea and coffee faster and more safely than humans—with no sloshing. The mathematics behind the pendulum used in the concept is more than 300 years old.
aiexpress.io

Federated learning AI model could lead to healthcare breakthrough

The potential for synthetic intelligence (AI) and machine studying (ML) to enhance human well being can’t be understated, however it does face challenges. Among the many massive challenges is coping with siloed information sources, so researchers usually are not in a position to simply analyze information from a number of areas and initiatives, whereas nonetheless preserving privateness. It’s a problem that may doubtlessly be solved with an method often called federated studying.
MedicalXpress

Technologically assisted communication may impair brain development

Videoconferencing services are proliferating—there's Zoom, Teams, Messenger, FaceTime, Skype, WhatsApp—and since the COVID-19 pandemic they have been seeing heavier use than ever before. While the transition to technology-enhanced communication has permeated all facets of social life over the past three years, there is scant scientific literature on its...
AOL Corp

A Mathematician Thinks He Can Hack Earth's Simulation

A mathematician thinks he can probably hack the simulation we may or may not all be living in. The gist of simulation theory is that technology can eventually reach a point where the laws of physics can be perfectly simulated by an advanced computer—even an alien’s. Science suggests...

