Wood-ridge, NJ

West Morris over Pope John- Boys Basketball recap

Osirys Edouard scored 15 points to lead West Morris to a 66-55 win over Pope John in Sparta. Jack Leonard had 14 points for West Morris (14-1), which led 41-27 at halftime. Eli Stoute had 13 points in the win. Nate Pluvoise led Pope John (2-11) with 25 points. Sir...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap

Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
TEANECK, NJ
Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Girls basketball recap

Symiaha Brown-Cobb had 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lift Paterson Eastside to a 42-16 victory over Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Ronshanae Austin added 14 points with nine rebounds and Nevaeh Banks chipped in eight points for Paterson Eastside (10-4), which led 20-4 at halftime. Kimaada Melvin paced...
PATERSON, NJ
Ewing over Steinert - Boys basketball recap

Darnelle Forrest led with 14 points while Naire Preston added 13 more as unbeaten Ewing won at home, 62-37, over Steinert. Kenny Rankin and Cameron James put in 10 points apiece for Ewing (13-0), which opened with 18-9 run and never looked back. Steinert is now 3-11. The N.J. High...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Trenton Catholic tops Doane Academy in OT - Boys basketball recap

Tyler Hammond posted 28 points, three rebounds and three assists to lead Trenton Catholic as it defeated Doane Academy 83-69 in overtime in Burlington. Bryson Whitfield also tallied 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists with Isaiah Gore adding 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Cale Maxey posted nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks with Javion Cesar-Jones snagging down six rebounds and Rasaan Washington dishing out seven assists.
TRENTON, NJ
Seton Hall can boost NCAA Tournament hopes with win over No. 20 Marquette

Just a week or two ago, it would have been absurd to use the phrases “Seton Hall” and “NCAA Tournament” in the same sentence. But after coming from 17 down to stun No. 15 UConn on Wednesday night, the Pirates (12-8, 5-4 Big East) can make it back-to-back victories over ranked teams if they can knock off No. 20 Marquette on Saturday afternoon at Prudential Center (4 p.m, CBS Sports Network). Under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall has won four straight and five-of-six as it gets set to play a dangerous Marquette team (15-5, 7-2).
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
