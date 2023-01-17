Read full article on original website
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?New York CultureNew York City, NY
Bryce Stokes brings No. 16 Paterson Eastside over Hackensack - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes posted 34 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals as Paterson Eastside, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 86-50, over Hackensack. Preston Brown added 25 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals for Paterson Eastside (12-1), which led 36-27 at halftime and finished with a 34-17 run in the fourth quarter.
Red Bank Catholic over Middletown North - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Burnham scored 22 points and Ryan Prior had 21 to lead Red Bank Catholic to a 70-49 victory over Middletown North in Red Bank. Colin Cavanaugh added 15 points for Red Bank Catholic (8-7), which led 34-18 at halftime. Jason Quart paced Middletown North (2-12) with 12 points. The...
Nas Robinson leads No. 18 Linden over Union Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Nas Robinson led with 21 points while Hashim Nadir added 14 more as Linden, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 71-50, over Union Catholic. Elijah Motley brought 13 points and five steals while Jaylan Hodge put in 11 points for Linden (13-2), which opened with a 17-4 run and finished with a 23-12 run in the fourth quarter.
West Morris over Pope John- Boys Basketball recap
Osirys Edouard scored 15 points to lead West Morris to a 66-55 win over Pope John in Sparta. Jack Leonard had 14 points for West Morris (14-1), which led 41-27 at halftime. Eli Stoute had 13 points in the win. Nate Pluvoise led Pope John (2-11) with 25 points. Sir...
Thornton’s double-double lifts Barnegat over Brick Township - Girls basketball recap
Emma Thornton’s 16 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and four blocks fueled Barnegat to a 54-39 victory over Brick Township in Barnegat. Cara McCoy made six 3-pointers for Barnegat (8-7) as she finished with 24 points and seven rebounds. Rian Stainton paced Brick Township (2-10) with 10 points. The...
Piombino’s career night lifts Morris Hills past Montville - Boys basketball
Andrew Piombino scored a career-high 26 points as Morris Hills defeated Montville, 64-46, in Rockaway. Eshaan Bhansali added eight points for Morris Hills (6-5), which led 32-21 at halftime. Nick Russo and Logan McBurney had 14 points apiece for Montville (3-7), with Russo adding four rebounds and four assists. The...
No. 3 Don Bosco over Teaneck - Boys basketball recap
Noah Barnett scored a game-high 24 points as Don Bosco Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 53-42 victory over Teaneck in Teaneck. Teaneck (12-4) took an early lead over one of the top teams in the state but Don Bosco (14-1) used a massive second quarter to gain control.
Girls Basketball: Results, photos, links & featured games for Friday, Jan. 20
Essex County Girls Basketball Tournament, Preliminary Round 1. Pennsauken (5-7) at Northern Burlington (1-11), 5:15pm. Cinnaminson (14-0) at Burlington Township (6-5), 5:15pm. Holy Cross Prep (8-3) at Westampton Tech (8-2), 5:15pm. Palmyra (10-3) at Bordentown (8-7), 5:30pm. Delran (7-4) at Pemberton (5-8), 6:30pm. BIG NORTH. Passaic Tech (5-10) at Kearny...
Ice Hockey: Passaic Tech gets payback, edges Wayne for first Passaic title
Passaic Tech didn’t forget the foul taste of a loss to Wayne in the Passaic County final last season. That 7-2 defeat was a tough pill to swallow but the silver lining was the team’s youth.
Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Girls basketball recap
Symiaha Brown-Cobb had 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lift Paterson Eastside to a 42-16 victory over Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Ronshanae Austin added 14 points with nine rebounds and Nevaeh Banks chipped in eight points for Paterson Eastside (10-4), which led 20-4 at halftime. Kimaada Melvin paced...
Central Jersey wrestling notes: A Lakewood girl makes history in boys match & more
On the same day the NJSIAA announced it would return the Girls State Tournament finals to Atlantic City and expand from three girls regional tournament to four, Lakewood senior Marlen Castillo made Shore Conference history on Wednesday. According to shoreconferencewrestling.com, Castillo recorded the first, walkoff pin for a girl in...
Ewing over Steinert - Boys basketball recap
Darnelle Forrest led with 14 points while Naire Preston added 13 more as unbeaten Ewing won at home, 62-37, over Steinert. Kenny Rankin and Cameron James put in 10 points apiece for Ewing (13-0), which opened with 18-9 run and never looked back. Steinert is now 3-11. The N.J. High...
Girls basketball midseason awards, 2022-23: Saluting the standouts so far
That felt like it didn’t take long. We’ve just past the midway point of the 2022-23 girls basketball season in New Jersey. It feels like it was Opening Day yesterday when teams began their seasons on Dec. 15.
Girls Basketball Top 20, Jan. 19: Stability on top, shakeup everywhere else
It wound up being a fantastic week for New Jersey girls basketball on the national stage last week. Teams went across the Northeast, testing their teams against nationally-ranked opponents. But the biggest win happened at St. John Vianney when the Lancers dethroned Long Island Lutheran (NY), the No. 1 team in the country at the time.
Trenton Catholic tops Doane Academy in OT - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Hammond posted 28 points, three rebounds and three assists to lead Trenton Catholic as it defeated Doane Academy 83-69 in overtime in Burlington. Bryson Whitfield also tallied 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists with Isaiah Gore adding 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Cale Maxey posted nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks with Javion Cesar-Jones snagging down six rebounds and Rasaan Washington dishing out seven assists.
Who are the best seniors in N.J. boys basketball? Our picks, your votes
New Jersey is state stacked with some of the best boys basketball players in the country. This includes All-America candidates and Division I talent. The best playmakers in the state power some of the best programs, while other standouts shine at smaller schools.
N.J. wrestlers in the national rankings: Movement, new entrants as Jan. rolls on
With many of the big national tournaments in the book now, including Escape the Rock, where national No. 1 heavyweight Jimmy Mullen lost to Carter Neves of Blair, the national rankings across the board are starting to look very interesting. There are also key county tournament and dual meet matchups...
No. 16 Mount Olive rallies from 26-0 deficit to defeat Pope John
There is not much that can unnerve the Mount Olive wrestling team. Coming off a Group 4 state championship last year, the Marauders have been there and done that at the highest level of wrestling in the state. So, when Mount Olive finds itself in a tough situation like it was down 26-0 to Pope John on Thursday evening, there is zero panic.
Wrestling photos: Bogota/Ridgefield Park at Emerson/Park Ridge, Jan. 17, 2023
Emerson/Park Ridge entered Tuesday night 4-0 in the New Jersey Interscholastic Conference Patriot Division. So did Bogota/Ridgefield Park. Check out pictures below from their division-leading clash. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out...
Seton Hall can boost NCAA Tournament hopes with win over No. 20 Marquette
Just a week or two ago, it would have been absurd to use the phrases “Seton Hall” and “NCAA Tournament” in the same sentence. But after coming from 17 down to stun No. 15 UConn on Wednesday night, the Pirates (12-8, 5-4 Big East) can make it back-to-back victories over ranked teams if they can knock off No. 20 Marquette on Saturday afternoon at Prudential Center (4 p.m, CBS Sports Network). Under first-year coach Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall has won four straight and five-of-six as it gets set to play a dangerous Marquette team (15-5, 7-2).
