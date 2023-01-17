Read full article on original website
Haddon Heights tops Lindenwold - Boys basketball recap
Christian Stabinski scored 19 points to lead Haddon Heights as it defeated Lindenwold 56-45 in Lindenwold. Haddon Heights (9-5) held a 31-20 lead at the half and extended its lead to 48-24 after a 17-4 run in the third quarter. Jake Silvestri posted 17 points as well with Brendan Shannon...
Thornton’s double-double lifts Barnegat over Brick Township - Girls basketball recap
Emma Thornton’s 16 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and four blocks fueled Barnegat to a 54-39 victory over Brick Township in Barnegat. Cara McCoy made six 3-pointers for Barnegat (8-7) as she finished with 24 points and seven rebounds. Rian Stainton paced Brick Township (2-10) with 10 points. The...
Boys Basketball: LIVE updates, results, links and featured coverage for Friday, Jan. 20
St. Joseph (Hamm.) at Hammonton, 5:30 p.m. No. 9 Bergen Catholic vs. Wasatch Academy (UT), 4:30 p.m. No. 17 Trenton vs. West Windsor-Plainsboro South, 5:30 p.m. Wasatch Academy (UT) vs. Bergen Catholic at Quincy, IL, 4:30pm. West Milford at Paramus, 7pm. Cape-Atlantic. Triton at Buena, 5:30pm. St. Joseph (Hamm.) at...
Belvidere over Manville - Girls basketball recap
Natalie Sroka scored 25 points in Belvidere’s 45-38 victory over Manville. Carlie Gubitosi added 13 points for Belvidere (7-7), which led 27-21 at halftime. For Manville (3-9), Sadie Fleming had 12 points with 16 rebounds and Hannah Janes scored 12 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Devanney leads Pitman to victory over Clayton - boys basketball recap
Stephen Devanney loaded the stat sheet with 30 points and five rebounds to lead Pitman to an 82-69 victory over Clayton in Clayton. Trey Tinges was the second-leading scorer for Pitman (6-7) with 15 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. In the loss, Zaire Cesar totaled 21 points for Clayton, while Nate Watson and Kameron Miller contributed 11 points apiece.
Trenton Catholic tops Doane Academy in OT - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Hammond posted 28 points, three rebounds and three assists to lead Trenton Catholic as it defeated Doane Academy 83-69 in overtime in Burlington. Bryson Whitfield also tallied 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists with Isaiah Gore adding 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Cale Maxey posted nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks with Javion Cesar-Jones snagging down six rebounds and Rasaan Washington dishing out seven assists.
Boys basketball: Crump leads Burlington Township to victory over Northern Burlington
Maurice Crump stuffed the stat sheet with 32 points to lead Burlington Township to a 73-62 victory over Northern Burlington in Columbus. Baron Davis contributed 13 points for Burlington Township (3-7). Christian Naylor led Northern Burlington with 23 points, while Tarun Aravind added 13 points in the loss. Northern Burlington...
Burlington County League boys basketball season stat leaders through Jan. 19
Check out the lists below to see the per-game season stat leaders in the Burlington County Scholastic League through Thursday, Jan. 19 in six statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, 3-pointers. Editor’s note: Leaders listed in this post are based on stats reported by coaches directly into our stats...
Boys Basketball: Hit hard by cancer, Cherry Hill East continues to lean on each other
You know it. I know it. The world knows it. When it comes to the South Jersey basketball community this season, no team may have been impacted by the disease more than Cherry Hill East. Hayden Laufgraben, a junior, was diagnosed with leukemia in the fall. Dave Quinn, an assistant...
Capital City Cancer Classic NJ takes center stage in Mercer County Saturday
By now, if you are a fan of area basketball, you will have probably heard the story of Joe Richardson. The former United States Marine, Trenton police officer, and Trenton High School boys basketball coach battled cancer twice–including a brutal battle with blood cancer–but has been in remission for years.
Rutgers football recruiting update: More visitors head to campus with contact period in full swing
The contact period is in full swing and Rutgers is taking advantage of it by getting top football targets on campus before the period ends on Jan. 28. Rutgers hosted a stacked junior day on Sunday, and there will be at least one unofficial visitor on campus this weekend heading into Rutgers’ second junior day on Tuesday, when the men’s basketball team hosts the Penn State Nittany Lions at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
Rutgers showed potentially fatal flaw in Michigan State loss that could be costly in March
There is no mystery to how Rutgers dropped its road game against Michigan State on Thursday. The No. 23 Scarlet Knights did not hit a vast majority of their outside shots at the Breslin Center, going 2-of-17 (11.8%) on three-pointers. They missed 15 of their first 16 attempts before guard Cam Spencer knocked one in with 12 seconds to play to knot the final score in the 70-57 loss.
TCPA Head Coach Sherika Salmon moves up at Mercer County Prosecutors Office
It has been a pretty good year for Sherika Salmon, in both of her vocations. The first year Trenton Catholic Prep Academy head coach has the Iron Mikes back on the rise after a tough opening month to the season, as she takes the helm after years of success as an assistant under Bob Fusik.
Where does Rutgers stand in NCAA Tournament picture at midpoint of season?
Rutgers is going to the NCAA Tournament this March. What was a preseason goal is a foregone conclusion at the midpoint of January. A scorching start to the season has the No. 23 Scarlet Knights (13-5, 5-2) dreaming of bigger heights — a Big Ten regular season title, a deep run in March Madness — at a point where they are usually battling for a bid.
News 12
Police: Man arrested for vandalizing 3 churches in Camden, Gloucester counties
Police say they have arrested the man accused of vandalizing three Catholic churches on the same day - within the span of an hour – in Camden and Gloucester counties. Peter Sirolli is accused of setting a 10-foot cross on fire on the lawn of a church in Woodbury.
Eagles have owned the Giants — but one game can change everything | Politi
The moment when everything started to change for the Giants-Eagles rivalry occurred on Nov. 28, 2008, at a Manhattan nightclub called the Latin Quarter. Plaxico Burress, then the star receiver for the Giants, brought a loaded Glock with him for a night of party. The gun fired. The bullet hit...
Rutgers spent record $138M to fund athletics in 2022-23 school year
For the sixth consecutive academic year, Rutgers spent a record total to fund its 22-team athletics program, an analysis of the university’s 2021-22 athletics budget reveals. NJ Advance Media on Thursday obtained the 2022 Fiscal Year ledger Rutgers submitted to the NCAA through an Open Public Records Act request....
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano makes multiple changes to coaching staff
Greg Schiano is making multiple changes to his Rutgers football coaching staff. The Scarlet Knights are hiring Dave Brock as their wide receivers coach, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Thursday. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the hiring. “We welcome Dave and...
Giants ‘off his rocker’ journeyman Jihad Ward wants to raise hell vs. Eagles in Philly homecoming
PHILADELPHIA – The three-story building that Giants linebacker Jihad Ward grew up in still stands by the corner of Lehigh Avenue and 16th Street, but the rest of the block sits in various stages of disrepair. Next door, a sign — “Notice: Forget the Dog, Beware the Owner” — is posted in a window. Two lots over is a vacant patch of grass next to an abandoned building with a yellow violation notice marked “unsafe structure” on the door.
Giants vs. Eagles player props: Best bets including Hurts, Barkley picks for NFL playoffs
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The G-Men travel to Philadelphia for an NFC Divisional Round clash, and we have our favorite Giants vs. Eagles player prop bets for...
