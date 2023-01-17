NASHVILLE – Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats has worked to be there for his players this week, but he's needed people and places to turn to as well. In addition to the counsel he has sought from people around him and people far away, Oats has also looked to his Christian faith. It has been key in helping him through the circumstances of this week after Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder Sunday morning. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, was shot and killed near an off-campus area known as The Strip. Miles, no longer part of the program, provided the firearm used in the shooting, according to court documents. Michael Lynn Davis, who is not affiliated with UA, was also arrested and charged with capital murder. Investigators believe Davis fired the shot that killed Harris.

