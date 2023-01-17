ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans Fall Short at Long Beach State

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Cal State Fullerton men's basketball fell 72-67 Thursday night on the road to Long Beach State, dropping to 10-10 on the season and 4-4 in Big West play. Jalen Harris led all scorers with 18 points to go with three rebounds, while Max Jones poured...
Baseball Signs Matthew Bardowell to National Letter of Intent

FULLERTON, Calif. – Head Coach Jason Dietrich and the Cal State Fullerton baseball program have signed the 2022 California Junior College Player of the year, Matthew Bardowell, to a National Letter of Intent to join the program for the 2023-24 academic year. "Matt was the California Junior College Player...
