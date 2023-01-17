Feared from warzones to Congress, special counsel Jack Smith is now leading two Trump investigations. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber shows you how Trump’s DOJ nemesis has prosecuted the mafia, police, politicians and even dictators. You will see rare footage of Jack Smith and highlights from his big wins like the Giuliani NYPD case and a big loss in the John Edwards trial. Melber reports on Smith saying there is no “expiration date on accountability” and what that could mean in his probes of Trump. Part one of this special report is also available online. Jan. 18, 2023.

2 DAYS AGO