MSNBC

Lawrence: Insurrectionists are in charge of the House of Representatives

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the Republicans who weakened McCarthy as Speaker, sought pardons from Trump, and tried to overthrow the 2020 election gained seats on powerful committees as a federal judge in Washington acknowledges what the January 6th Committee found - that the attack on the Capitol was carried out on “Trump’s instructions.”Jan. 19, 2023.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence on SCOTUS leak report: What about Ginni Thomas?

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why it’s almost certain none the Supreme Court justices or their spouses were interviewed in the investigation that failed to identify who leaked the draft ruling that overturned Roe vs. Wade despite credible reasons to investigate them and how the Chief Justice’s statement about why it was leaked shows the conservative majority has no interest in analyzing the harm that decision is causing to women and girls.Jan. 20, 2023.
MSNBC

Santos slams claims he performed in drag as 'categorically false'

Following claims that Republican Rep. George Santos performed as a drag queen during his time in Brazil, the congressman took to Twitter to deny the rumors, saying they are “categorically false.” NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports how the allegations have caused controversy due to Santos’ previous positions on a number of issues related to the LGBTQ community.Jan. 19, 2023.
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
MSNBC

As Santos’ troubles worsen, GOP faces questions over standards

It was tempting to think Rep. George Santos’ troubles couldn’t possibly get any worse. After all, the New York Republican has been exposed as a prolific liar who’s currently facing local, state, federal and international investigations. But damaging new revelations continue to come to the fore. NBC...
MSNBC

George Conway: Controversial GOP House members not serious about governing

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., both previously expelled from House committees over their extremist or violent remarks, have been given committee assignments again. The Morning Joe panel discusses. Rep. Greene will be seated on the Homeland Security Committee and Rep. Gosar will be seated on the House Natural Resources Committee.Jan. 18, 2023.
MSNBC

A political gift for the Biden White House?

House Republicans’ installation of some of their most incendiary conservatives on the Oversight Committee is sparking an unexpected feeling inside the White House: unbridled glee, according to new Politico reporting. Jonathan Lemire discusses.Jan. 20, 2023.
MSNBC

Deposition transcript adds to Trump’s troubles in Carroll case

It was about a week ago when the public first saw a partial transcript of Donald Trump’s deposition in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case. As we discussed soon after, it was not good news for the Republican: The former president not only lashed out at his accuser as a “nut job” and someone who’s “mentally sick,” he also falsely suggested that Carroll was on record enjoying sexual assault.
MSNBC

Trump's DOJ nemesis indicted presidents, mafia before job deciding Trump indictment I MSNBC report

Feared from warzones to Congress, special counsel Jack Smith is now leading two Trump investigations. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber shows you how Trump’s DOJ nemesis has prosecuted the mafia, police, politicians and even dictators. You will see rare footage of Jack Smith and highlights from his big wins like the Giuliani NYPD case and a big loss in the John Edwards trial. Melber reports on Smith saying there is no “expiration date on accountability” and what that could mean in his probes of Trump. Part one of this special report is also available online. Jan. 18, 2023.
MSNBC

Tribe: What matters is SCOTUS abortion decision, not the leak

Laurence Tribe joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his reaction to this “non-investigation” investigation that failed to find who leaked the draft abortion ruling, why he thinks the “travesty” is the decision itself not the leak, and who he thinks is actually responsible for leaking the document.Jan. 20, 2023.
MSNBC

Watch: National Day of Racial Healing audience Q&A

Following the National Day of Racial Healing town hall MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and Joy Reid, along with event panelists, took questions from the audience on education, media, and climate. Sponsored by W.K. Kellogg Foundation.Jan. 18, 2023.

