Lunar New Year is a traditional celebration found worldwide and is honored here at home by locals and Angelenos of East Asian descent across the city. This 2023 marks the Year of the Rabbit, which symbolizes longevity, peace, and prosperity. With that significance in mind, you can expect incredible festivities, delicious food, cultural appreciation, and so much more. One of L.A.’s oldest traditions, Chinatown’s annual Chinese New Year Festival returns and will be honoring the year of the rabbit with an incredible Golden Dragon Parade on Saturday, January 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. Get the full info here! 📍 Location: Chinatown, Starting at Broadway and ending at Hill St The South Coast Botanic Garden is putting together their first-of-its-kind Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29. You can expect a weekend full of incredible demonstrations and storytelling. Their event will include Chinese zodiac scroll making, paper lantern decorating, Chinese paper cutting, Chinese game booths, and Chinese calligraphy. All activities are included in a general admission pass, more info here!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO