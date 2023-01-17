Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
L.A. home prices dropped second-most in nation in December; inventory remains high
If you’ve dipped your toe into the housing market recently, it would be completely understandable to have been scared away from the prospect of purchasing a home in California. High cost of homes, rising mortgage rates and recession fears have made the last couple months a precarious time to...
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across Country
You may remember the beginnings of this fried chicken chain, which started as a parking lot pop-up in East Hollywood and has since become the fastest-growing restaurant chain in America. It just opened its 100th location.
Excitement And Alarm Greet Online Fashion Giant Shein's LA Expansion
The controversial fast-fashion brand plans to have a local workforce of 500 by year's end.
Regal Cinemas to Close 39 Locations, Including Sherman Oaks Galleria
Regal Cinemas will close 39 cinemas starting next month, including the Sherman Oaks Galleria location it had acquired from the defunct Arclight Cinemas, as its parent company Cineworld continues bankruptcy proceedings. According to new bankruptcy filings obtained by TheWrap, the cinema chain will begin rejecting leases for the closing locations...
16 Spectacular Ways To Celebrate Lunar New Year In Los Angeles
Lunar New Year is a traditional celebration found worldwide and is honored here at home by locals and Angelenos of East Asian descent across the city. This 2023 marks the Year of the Rabbit, which symbolizes longevity, peace, and prosperity. With that significance in mind, you can expect incredible festivities, delicious food, cultural appreciation, and so much more. One of L.A.’s oldest traditions, Chinatown’s annual Chinese New Year Festival returns and will be honoring the year of the rabbit with an incredible Golden Dragon Parade on Saturday, January 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. Get the full info here! 📍 Location: Chinatown, Starting at Broadway and ending at Hill St The South Coast Botanic Garden is putting together their first-of-its-kind Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29. You can expect a weekend full of incredible demonstrations and storytelling. Their event will include Chinese zodiac scroll making, paper lantern decorating, Chinese paper cutting, Chinese game booths, and Chinese calligraphy. All activities are included in a general admission pass, more info here!
railfan.com
LA Metro to LAX: Crenshaw Extension Opens
Having just landed after a long flight, and tired from a day of traveling, one is faced with a variety of choices for transportation to their local destination. For many domestic airports, options are lacking beyond rental vehicles, taxis, or rideshares, as convenient public transit connections are not available to nearby downtowns and suburbs. However, the situation has been continually improving for those traveling to West Coast destinations as most major cities now possess an airport rail transit connection. And now the world’s third-busiest airport joins the ranks of these integrated air terminals.
multihousingnews.com
UCLA Expands in South Bay With $80M Buy
Marymount California University sold one of its former campuses, along with a student housing community. The Regents of the University of California, UCLA campus, has paid $80 million for two properties, formerly owned by Marymount California University. The deal, which closed on January 19, encompassed the MCU Oceanview campus in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., and The Villas student housing property in L.A.’s San Pedro neighborhood.
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
Headlines: The Alpine Village Swap Meet May Finally Be Closing This Weekend
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Torrance: Vendors at the Alpine Village Swap Meet were given notices over the weekend informing them that the swap...
coloradoboulevard.net
Eating Out in Pasadena: New Al Fresco Pavilions on Colorado Boulevard
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Eight dining platforms will be installed in Playhouse Village to enhance the open-air dining experience at local restaurants. The outdoor dining areas will be centrally located along Colorado Boulevard between Madison and Oak Knoll avenues in Playhouse Village. Village Al Fresco Pavilions convert existing curbside parking...
theeastsiderla.com
A place in Eagle Rock for coffee, pastry and plants
Eagle Rock - If all goes as planned, Creature's Plants & Coffee on Eagle Rock Boulevard will be the perfect place for anyone who ever visited a plant store and thought it might be a good place to relax and have a cup of coffee. “The idea stems from wanting...
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
foxla.com
Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement
LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
natureworldnews.com
More Rain to Unload in Los Angeles Next Week; Motorists Advised of Difficult Travel
The latest weather forecast in Los Angeles said that more rain is expected to unload next week as the relentless storm in California continues. Meanwhile, motorists are advised to be extra careful due to travel hazards and difficulty. Los Angeles is not spared from the severe weather conditions in California.
foxla.com
'Rent-a-chicken' service gives you a coop, complete with birds, for your own farm-fresh eggs
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that skyrocketing egg prices across the country are prompting many people to perhaps cut back on egg consumption or find alternatives to combat the increasing costs. One such alternative that's gaining traction nationwide is renting your own chickens for your own personal stash of...
WBUR
A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires
Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
Life-Saving Fetal Surgery Program Launches At CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023-- CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (CHA HPMC), a member of CHA Health Systems, a global network providing a full spectrum of dynamic healthcare services, has announced a new program to provide innovative and life-saving fetal surgery to pregnant women and their unborn babies with birth defects through a collaboration with Los Angeles Fetal Surgery. This will be one of the only fetal surgery centers in the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005357/en/ As the second largest maternity center in Los Angeles, CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center strives to provide the highest level of specialty care from prenatal to postpartum. (Photo: Business Wire)
Hollywood Flashback: The Flood of 1938 Sunk Houses, Roads and Hollywood
The death toll stands at 19 and counting after a series of winter storms have deluged Southern California since Christmas. For Los Angeles, things have not yet reached the catastrophic heights of the flood of 1938, which claimed 115 lives and caused $2 billion in damage. The pummeling began on Feb. 27 and did not let up until March 3, at which point 32 inches of rain — nearly a year’s worth of precipitation — had fallen. (For comparison, about 13 inches have accumulated since Dec. 25, 50 percent more than normal.) The flooding “gutted farmlands, ruined roads, shattered communications,...
TMZ.com
Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut
Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
Headlines: A Hike with Goats in the SGV Mountains That Ends with All-You-Can-Eat ‘Goat Tacos’
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Valyermo: Angeles Crest Creamery is hosting a goat hike in the San Gabriel Mountains on Saturday, January 28, and...
