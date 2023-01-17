Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in west central Fresno

A search is underway for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in west central Fresno on Monday night.

The crash happened around 8:00 pm in the area of Marks and Clinton avenues.

Officials with the Fresno Police Department say a man believed to be in his 40s or 50s was found dead in the roadway.

Officers believe the man was hit by a car that was northbound on Marks.

As he was lying in the roadway, the man was hit by a second vehicle.

Investigators say they are still working to find the first driver, who got out of the car and ran away after the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle pulled over and cooperated with officers.