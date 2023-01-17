ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in west central Fresno

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

A search is underway for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in west central Fresno on Monday night.

The crash happened around 8:00 pm in the area of Marks and Clinton avenues.

Officials with the Fresno Police Department say a man believed to be in his 40s or 50s was found dead in the roadway.

Officers believe the man was hit by a car that was northbound on Marks.

As he was lying in the roadway, the man was hit by a second vehicle.

Investigators say they are still working to find the first driver, who got out of the car and ran away after the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle pulled over and cooperated with officers.

Stay with Action News for updates on this developing story.

Felipa Rodriguez
3d ago

It has gotten so bad. It is the driver's faults, when driving under the influence of DRUG'S or INTOXICATION. Some of this pedestrians are also at fault. I was driving, all of a sudden a young man goes right in front of my vehicle in a high speed riding his bicycle. Seems like some people are at a suicide mission, putting the blames on the INNOCENT DRIVER'S.

ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

