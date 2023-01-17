Read full article on original website
Daily News
Prep Wrestling: Back On Mats At Interlachen
INTERLACHEN – First-year Interlachen Junior-Senior wrestling coach Brett Richards knew his hands were full with defending District 4-1A champion Union County coming to town Thursday for a dual meet. …
Daily News
Prep roundup: Douglas scores twice, leads Panthers past Pirates
Palatka boys basketball prevails, but could lose Dumas after ejection. Jay’lah Douglas has loved seeing Palm Coast Matanzas’ girls soccer team show up this season. Douglas scored three times in a preseason victory over the Pirates. And at home Wednesday night, Douglas…
News4Jax.com
Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside closing maternity ward
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After decades of delivering babies in Jacksonville, Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside has made the decision to close its maternity ward, effective March 19. The Family Birth Place offered personalized birthing experiences before, during and after pregnancy, but in recent years, the demand at the hospital...
Missing and unidentified from the Jacksonville area: Have you seen them?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fifty-seven people are missing from the greater Jacksonville area, which includes nine counties in Northeast Florida and six counties in Southeast Georgia. That’s according to records from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Georgia Bureau of Investigation. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Crash on State Road 23 ends fatal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida highway patrol state that at approximately 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, a sedan was traveling south on SR-23 (Brannan Field Rd) in the left lane when the driver lost control. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The sedan veered left onto the...
Daily News
Column: Once-in-a-lifetime ring ceremony to celebrate Rams
Saturday night will be a night Billy Joel would approve of at Interlachen Junior-Senior High School. “These are the days we’ll remember, ‘cause they will not last forever. These are the days to hold…
Parlor Doughnuts Opening in Jacksonville Beach
This will become the chain's 10th Florida location, serving up fresh baked goods and coffee.
Jacksonville's Jenkins Quality Barbecue named best in Florida by Food Network
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report. Jacksonville's Jenkins Quality Barbecue has been named best in Florida by the Food Network!. The family-owned restaurant has three locations in the city: One on the Southside, one Downtown and one on New King's Road.
Navy veteran, wife arrested in Jacksonville after Alabama child's skeletal remains identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday after the skeletal remains of a baby were found in Alabama, over 10 years ago. On Jan. 28, 2012, police officers in Opelika, Alabama responded to a trailer park after receiving reports of skeletal remains. Investigators found a skull in the yard of the residence but the majority of bones were found near the woods. While they searched, officials found a pink children's shirt and a small bundle of curly hair.
Action News Jax
JFRD extracts sunken car from pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
Father, stepmother arrested in Jacksonville in connection with ‘Baby Jane Doe’ death in Alabama
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple were arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday in connection with a formerly unidentified girl found dead in Alabama in 2012. The girl, formerly known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, was identified as Amore Joveah Wiggins, according to the Opelika Police Department. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Seaboar Seafood and BBQ Coming Soon
The restaurant will offer homey, comfort-food style barbecue in Murray Hill.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Spruce Creek High School junior is Miss Daytona Beach Teen USA
Daytona Beach resident Lola Manley has been selected to represent Daytona Beach at the Miss Florida Teen USA competition in May. A junior at Spruce Creek High School, Manley was selected based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women, according to a press release. She is a member of the SCHS Finance Academy and treasurer for her class. Recently, she was selected for an internship with Launch Credit Union.
Florida-based barbecue chain looking to expand into Alabama
A Florida-based barbecue chain plans to aggressively expand into eight states - including Alabama. Woody’s Bar-B-Q got its start in Jacksonville, Fla. back in 1980, and it currently has 15 Florida locations, and one in Pennsylvania, with more on the way. But the brand is looking for potential franchisees in Alabama as well as Florida, Georgia, Texas, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Mississippi.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best burger: Carolina Jax
This year’s pick for Jacksonville’s best burger takes us to the Riverside neighborhood — where you’ll find Carolina Jax, known for using only Certified Angus Beef. Created here in Jacksonville, Anthony Bushee founded the burger restaurant in 2016. According to the website, his idea was to bring a “taste of the Carolinas to the streets of Florida.”
WESH
New Buc-ee's location may be opening soon in this Central Florida county
OCALA, Fla. — An exciting prospect in Marion County: Leaders are expected to soon discuss a zoning request to put in a Buc-ee's gas station in Ocala. The request is for a more than 30-acre site just east of I-75, not far from Highway 326. It would include an...
Daily News
City moves to fix River Center mold issues
Palatka officials approved a $57,000 cleaning contract in hopes of reopening an educational center that has been closed for more than a year because of health concerns. The St. Johns River Center,…
wogx.com
Will another Buc-ee's open in Florida?
Buc-ee's fans in Florida could have a new location in the state to grab a bag of Beaver nuggets. The Texas-based company has filed an application to build one of its popular gas station and convenience stores in Ocala, Florida, east of Interstate 75 near W. Hwy 326.
Document reveals names of hundreds of people granted special badge access to JSO facilities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Former Jacksonville City Councilmembers, CEOs and business leaders are among the hundreds of people that were granted special badge access to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office facilities over the past decade. Among those names include...
