Palatka, FL

Daily News

Prep Wrestling: Back On Mats At Interlachen

INTERLACHEN – First-year Interlachen Junior-Senior wrestling coach Brett Richards knew his hands were full with defending District 4-1A champion Union County coming to town Thursday for a dual meet. …
INTERLACHEN, FL
Daily News

Prep roundup: Douglas scores twice, leads Panthers past Pirates

Palatka boys basketball prevails, but could lose Dumas after ejection. Jay’lah Douglas has loved seeing Palm Coast Matanzas’ girls soccer team show up this season. Douglas scored three times in a preseason victory over the Pirates. And at home Wednesday night, Douglas…
PALM COAST, FL
News4Jax.com

Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside closing maternity ward

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After decades of delivering babies in Jacksonville, Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside has made the decision to close its maternity ward, effective March 19. The Family Birth Place offered personalized birthing experiences before, during and after pregnancy, but in recent years, the demand at the hospital...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Crash on State Road 23 ends fatal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida highway patrol state that at approximately 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, a sedan was traveling south on SR-23 (Brannan Field Rd) in the left lane when the driver lost control. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The sedan veered left onto the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Daily News

Column: Once-in-a-lifetime ring ceremony to celebrate Rams

Saturday night will be a night Billy Joel would approve of at Interlachen Junior-Senior High School. “These are the days we’ll remember, ‘cause they will not last forever. These are the days to hold…
First Coast News

Navy veteran, wife arrested in Jacksonville after Alabama child's skeletal remains identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday after the skeletal remains of a baby were found in Alabama, over 10 years ago. On Jan. 28, 2012, police officers in Opelika, Alabama responded to a trailer park after receiving reports of skeletal remains. Investigators found a skull in the yard of the residence but the majority of bones were found near the woods. While they searched, officials found a pink children's shirt and a small bundle of curly hair.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD extracts sunken car from pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has successfully removed a sunken car from a pond off of I-295 where two people crashed and one became trapped. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. states that a vehicle with two passengers ran off the highway rolling multiple...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Spruce Creek High School junior is Miss Daytona Beach Teen USA

Daytona Beach resident Lola Manley has been selected to represent Daytona Beach at the Miss Florida Teen USA competition in May. A junior at Spruce Creek High School, Manley was selected based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women, according to a press release. She is a member of the SCHS Finance Academy and treasurer for her class. Recently, she was selected for an internship with Launch Credit Union.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
AL.com

Florida-based barbecue chain looking to expand into Alabama

A Florida-based barbecue chain plans to aggressively expand into eight states - including Alabama. Woody’s Bar-B-Q got its start in Jacksonville, Fla. back in 1980, and it currently has 15 Florida locations, and one in Pennsylvania, with more on the way. But the brand is looking for potential franchisees in Alabama as well as Florida, Georgia, Texas, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Mississippi.
ALABAMA STATE
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best burger: Carolina Jax

This year’s pick for Jacksonville’s best burger takes us to the Riverside neighborhood — where you’ll find Carolina Jax, known for using only Certified Angus Beef. Created here in Jacksonville, Anthony Bushee founded the burger restaurant in 2016. According to the website, his idea was to bring a “taste of the Carolinas to the streets of Florida.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Daily News

City moves to fix River Center mold issues

Palatka officials approved a $57,000 cleaning contract in hopes of reopening an educational center that has been closed for more than a year because of health concerns. The St. Johns River Center,…
PALATKA, FL
wogx.com

Will another Buc-ee's open in Florida?

Buc-ee's fans in Florida could have a new location in the state to grab a bag of Beaver nuggets. The Texas-based company has filed an application to build one of its popular gas station and convenience stores in Ocala, Florida, east of Interstate 75 near W. Hwy 326.
OCALA, FL

