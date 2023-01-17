The Tennessee Titans introduced Ran Carthon as their general manager Friday, beginning an era that Carthon said will be built on collaboration and launching off the foundation coach Mike Vrabel already established in order to turn the Titans into a Super Bowl contender. Carthon spoke at length about his views on the Titans' future in all areas, ranging from his philosophy on the NFL draft to his perspective on centering the offense around running back Derrick Henry. ...

