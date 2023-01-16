New life is coming to a closed down business in Cosmopolis. Cosmo Specialty Fibers has been bought by a UK investment company and they plan to re-open the mill. The Daily News reports Charlestown Investments told them in an interview that they are looking at bring back the over 160 jobs that were lost when the facility closed last month. It’s anticipated to take a few months before the mill is ready to re-open.

