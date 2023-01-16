Read full article on original website
gograysharbor.com
2 Car Accident In Aberdeen Yesterday
First responders came out to a call of a 2 car crash yesterday in Aberdeen. Grays Harbor Scanner reports the wreck happened on Sumner Ave. at Westside Pizza just before 4pm. There were reports of injuries, but further details have not been released. The state department of fish and wildlife...
Battered by destructive floods, Grays Harbor bets on a $182M levee
Al’s Humdinger has been a Hoquiam landmark since the 1950s. The burger joint flooded in January 2022 when the Hoquiam River, just behind the building, overflowed its banks. (Genna Martin/Crosscut) Alone and laser-focused on scouring the inside of an oven hood, she heard a knock on the door: A...
Business owners prepare for more king tides in Puget Sound
King tides return to the Puget Sound over the weekend and into next week, just a few weeks after causing flooding throughout the region. These higher-than-typical tides are based on the moon and the sun, and they occur here periodically throughout the winter. When king tides happen alongside a storm,...
tiremeetsroad.com
Pickup truck driver in Grays Harbor County crashes into ditch, ends up literally parallel parked next to a telephone pole
Be honest, this isn’t what comes to mind when you read ‘parallel parking’. Avalon Towing and Recovery probably asked dispatch to repeat what they meant when they told them a truck was, “parallel to the telephone pole” but, when they arrived on-scene, that’s exactly what they found.
gograysharbor.com
Cosmo New Ownership Plans To Re Open
New life is coming to a closed down business in Cosmopolis. Cosmo Specialty Fibers has been bought by a UK investment company and they plan to re-open the mill. The Daily News reports Charlestown Investments told them in an interview that they are looking at bring back the over 160 jobs that were lost when the facility closed last month. It’s anticipated to take a few months before the mill is ready to re-open.
Chronicle
Gov. Inslee Appoints Man From Thurston County to State Parks and Recreation Commission
Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Ali Raad of Thurston County as the newest member of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission earlier this month. Raad is a first-generation immigrant from Lebanon and has lived in Thurston County since 1982, stated a news release. He is a civil engineer who attended...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Charged for Allegedly Driving Motorcycle at 100 MPH Past Multiple Patrol Vehicles Near Napavine
A Chehalis man accused of riding a motorcycle at over 100 mph past both a Napavine police officer and a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sept. 26, 2022, had his first appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the...
Chronicle
Sirens: Shoplifter Pursued After Stealing Over $1,000 in Groceries; Dog Attacks Person; Drive-By Shooting Threat
• A Centralia woman was arrested in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue just after 5:05 p.m. on Jan. 16 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Slashed Tires. • Just after 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 16, a...
thejoltnews.com
Mixed-use commercial and housing units proposed on Harrison Avenue
Olympia’s Site Plan Review Committee heard a proposal for a mixed-use building with commercial units and six apartment units at 2309 Harrison Avenue NW on Wednesday, January 11. The project is a two-story building that involves turning the bottom front or the north side into a retail office space....
‘100% preventable’: WA lawmakers thinking of lowering blood-alcohol limit
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Drinking responsibly could take on a whole new meaning in Washington. Lawmakers in Olympia are now looking into lowering the blood-alcohol limit (BAC) from .08 to .05. Supporters of the bill say they are trying to prevent deadly crashes across the state. The legislature says 2021 was the deadliest in 15 years, with more than 600 people...
KXRO.com
WDFW Police ask for help to solve an elk poaching case in Grays Harbor
Fish and Wildlife Police Officers asked for information into the poaching of five cow elk shot and left to waste in Grays Harbor, south of Cosmopolis in an area known to some as the Ray Anderson. Forestry contractors working in the area first noticed one dead elk in a clearcut...
gograysharbor.com
Grays Harbor Drug Task Force Makes Another Big Bust
The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force made another big bust this week. Officers arrested an employee at a 7-Eleven store in South Aberdeen on Wednesday for selling fentanyl pills and methamphetamine. The Hoquiam man’s home was then searched, and officers found fentanyl, cocaine and meth. The 34 yar old suspect has been booked on charges of possession with the intent to distribute.
MyNorthwest.com
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways
Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent. I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5...
Chronicle
Support Sought for Chehalis Woman Comatose in Costa Rica After Dental Surgery Went Wrong
A Chehalis woman is stuck in a hospital in Costa Rica and remains in a coma after suffering a reaction to anesthesia that caused cardiac arrest. Her friends and family are now working to raise money to cover mounting medical costs. Last week, Michelle Mackey and her boyfriend, Jack Chambers,...
publicola.com
Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction
A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
beachconnection.net
Washington Coast's Westport Begins Dropping Real Japanese Glass Floats For 2023
(Westport, Washington) – For fans of glass floats and other such beach drops, 2023 is turning out a banner year on not just the Oregon coast but the Washington coast as well. Lincoln City is the reigning king still, in terms of numbers, but recently Gold Beach and Bandon have joined with their own versions. (Photos courtesy Westport South Beach Historical Society)
Chronicle
Four Green Hill Students Arrested as JNET Makes Fentanyl Bust Following Overdose
The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) has arrested four Green Hill School inmates after busting a fentanyl scheme discovered after the overdose of an inmate last year, according to a news release. A 17-year-old boy was found unconscious and unresponsive at the Chehalis-based juvenile detention center on Nov. 27. The...
Chronicle
Two Accused of Jumping Man in Centralia Park, Stealing His Cellphone Face Felony Charges
Two people were charged with felony theft and assault on Friday after they were allegedly involved in a fight in George Washington Park in Centralia on Wednesday. The two defendants, Adryan M. Loney, 19, of Chehalis, and Catelynn Martin, 18, of Centralia, were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail on Thursday after they allegedly fled the scene of the incident on Wednesday.
Chronicle
Centralia Woman Accused of Stealing Neighbor’s Dogs Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges
A Centralia woman accused of stealing her neighbor’s three dogs and then lying about it to law enforcement pleaded not guilty to felony second-degree theft and obstruction charges in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. The defendant, Debra Lee Cramer, 63, was initially charged on Dec. 20, 2022, and...
thereflector.com
Polling results show voter pessimism in SW Washington as state is divided on issues
In a presentation at the state Capitol on Jan. 5, Stuart Elway, a well known Seattle-based pollster, reviewed the results of a poll of registered voters in Washington he recently conducted. The poll, in its 31st year and conducted with the news organization Crosscut, interviewed 403 registered voters through a...
