Chronicle
Jordan Bowers, Mother of Missing Oakville Girl, Faces Potential 15-Year Sentence for Identity Theft
After longer than normal court docket sessions, a technical delay with the court reporter and an inconvenient timing for a computer update, the first hearing for Jordan Bowers regarding the charges of identity theft levied against her commenced on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Grays Harbor Superior Court in Montesano. Bowers,...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Fleeing From Napavine Police in Stolen Vehicle Charged With Four Felonies
A man who allegedly fled from Napavine police officers in a stolen vehicle while possibly under the influence of narcotics on Sunday was charged with four separate felonies in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. The pursuit began after a Napavine officer noticed that a 1996 Honda Civic parked at...
Chronicle
Four Green Hill Students Arrested as JNET Makes Fentanyl Bust Following Overdose
The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) has arrested four Green Hill School inmates after busting a fentanyl scheme discovered after the overdose of an inmate last year, according to a news release. A 17-year-old boy was found unconscious and unresponsive at the Chehalis-based juvenile detention center on Nov. 27. The...
q13fox.com
Suspect who stole $30,000 worth of sunglasses, merchandise arrested in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Police arrested a suspect who has allegedly stolen more than $30,000 worth of sunglasses from multiple retailers across the city. According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), the suspect seen in the above photo has been stealing merchandise since July 2022. The OPD says they were able...
Chronicle
Centralia Woman Accused of Stealing Neighbor’s Dogs Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges
A Centralia woman accused of stealing her neighbor’s three dogs and then lying about it to law enforcement pleaded not guilty to felony second-degree theft and obstruction charges in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. The defendant, Debra Lee Cramer, 63, was initially charged on Dec. 20, 2022, and...
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor Police Blotter: Woman injured self by head-butting partition, officers say
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. A 56-year-old Port Orchard woman ended up in the hospital on Jan. 7 after, according to a report from officers, she head-butted the cage separating the rear from the front seat of an officer’s patrol vehicle.
Chronicle
Sirens: Shoplifter Pursued After Stealing Over $1,000 in Groceries; Dog Attacks Person; Drive-By Shooting Threat
• A Centralia woman was arrested in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue just after 5:05 p.m. on Jan. 16 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Slashed Tires. • Just after 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 16, a...
Chronicle
Two Accused of Jumping Man in Centralia Park, Stealing His Cellphone Face Felony Charges
Two people were charged with felony theft and assault on Friday after they were allegedly involved in a fight in George Washington Park in Centralia on Wednesday. The two defendants, Adryan M. Loney, 19, of Chehalis, and Catelynn Martin, 18, of Centralia, were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail on Thursday after they allegedly fled the scene of the incident on Wednesday.
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Charged for Allegedly Driving Motorcycle at 100 MPH Past Multiple Patrol Vehicles Near Napavine
A Chehalis man accused of riding a motorcycle at over 100 mph past both a Napavine police officer and a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sept. 26, 2022, had his first appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the...
q13fox.com
Person pulled from vehicle following three-car crash in University Place
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - A person had to be rescued from their vehicle following a three-car collision in University Place Monday evening. West Pierce Firefighters said the crash happened at 67th Ave and Cirque Dr around 8 p.m. The crash trapped a person inside their car, and firefighters had to...
thejoltnews.com
Rape suspect to face trial in Thurston County for allegedly attacking women across the country
A serial rapist was uncovered by an Olympia police officer last year will be extradited to Thurston County for prosecution. The Olympia Police Department said an officer temporarily assigned to the Detective Division in June 2022 investigated a rape with limited leads. The officer eventually tracked a male suspect who...
KXRO.com
WDFW Police ask for help to solve an elk poaching case in Grays Harbor
Fish and Wildlife Police Officers asked for information into the poaching of five cow elk shot and left to waste in Grays Harbor, south of Cosmopolis in an area known to some as the Ray Anderson. Forestry contractors working in the area first noticed one dead elk in a clearcut...
Chronicle
Sirens: DUI Arrest; Business Damaged; Window Shattered in Car Prowl; Hulu Theft
• At 9:05 a.m. on Jan. 13, a caller in the 2800 block of Russell Road reported someone had been unlawfully using her bank information to pay for their Hulu account for the past several years. The case is under investigation. • At 9:55 p.m. on Jan. 14, there was...
tiremeetsroad.com
Pickup truck driver in Grays Harbor County crashes into ditch, ends up literally parallel parked next to a telephone pole
Be honest, this isn’t what comes to mind when you read ‘parallel parking’. Avalon Towing and Recovery probably asked dispatch to repeat what they meant when they told them a truck was, “parallel to the telephone pole” but, when they arrived on-scene, that’s exactly what they found.
Chronicle
Grays Harbor Task Force Busts Convenience Store Employee for Drug Sales
Personnel from the Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force made a pair of arrests and seized drugs, vehicles, firearms and cash as part of an investigation into a convenience store employee selling drugs at work. Christopher Charles Impey, 34, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the 7-Eleven where he worked on...
gograysharbor.com
Grays Harbor Drug Task Force Makes Another Big Bust
The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force made another big bust this week. Officers arrested an employee at a 7-Eleven store in South Aberdeen on Wednesday for selling fentanyl pills and methamphetamine. The Hoquiam man’s home was then searched, and officers found fentanyl, cocaine and meth. The 34 yar old suspect has been booked on charges of possession with the intent to distribute.
publicola.com
Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction
A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
gograysharbor.com
2 Car Accident In Aberdeen Yesterday
First responders came out to a call of a 2 car crash yesterday in Aberdeen. Grays Harbor Scanner reports the wreck happened on Sumner Ave. at Westside Pizza just before 4pm. There were reports of injuries, but further details have not been released. The state department of fish and wildlife...
Chronicle
Support Sought for Chehalis Woman Comatose in Costa Rica After Dental Surgery Went Wrong
A Chehalis woman is stuck in a hospital in Costa Rica and remains in a coma after suffering a reaction to anesthesia that caused cardiac arrest. Her friends and family are now working to raise money to cover mounting medical costs. Last week, Michelle Mackey and her boyfriend, Jack Chambers,...
‘100% preventable’: WA lawmakers thinking of lowering blood-alcohol limit
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Drinking responsibly could take on a whole new meaning in Washington. Lawmakers in Olympia are now looking into lowering the blood-alcohol limit (BAC) from .08 to .05. Supporters of the bill say they are trying to prevent deadly crashes across the state. The legislature says 2021 was the deadliest in 15 years, with more than 600 people...
