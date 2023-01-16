ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grays Harbor County, WA

Chronicle

Two Accused of Jumping Man in Centralia Park, Stealing His Cellphone Face Felony Charges

Two people were charged with felony theft and assault on Friday after they were allegedly involved in a fight in George Washington Park in Centralia on Wednesday. The two defendants, Adryan M. Loney, 19, of Chehalis, and Catelynn Martin, 18, of Centralia, were arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail on Thursday after they allegedly fled the scene of the incident on Wednesday.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Grays Harbor Task Force Busts Convenience Store Employee for Drug Sales

Personnel from the Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force made a pair of arrests and seized drugs, vehicles, firearms and cash as part of an investigation into a convenience store employee selling drugs at work. Christopher Charles Impey, 34, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the 7-Eleven where he worked on...
ABERDEEN, WA
gograysharbor.com

Grays Harbor Drug Task Force Makes Another Big Bust

The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force made another big bust this week. Officers arrested an employee at a 7-Eleven store in South Aberdeen on Wednesday for selling fentanyl pills and methamphetamine. The Hoquiam man’s home was then searched, and officers found fentanyl, cocaine and meth. The 34 yar old suspect has been booked on charges of possession with the intent to distribute.
ABERDEEN, WA
publicola.com

Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction

A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
OLYMPIA, WA
gograysharbor.com

2 Car Accident In Aberdeen Yesterday

First responders came out to a call of a 2 car crash yesterday in Aberdeen. Grays Harbor Scanner reports the wreck happened on Sumner Ave. at Westside Pizza just before 4pm. There were reports of injuries, but further details have not been released. The state department of fish and wildlife...
ABERDEEN, WA

