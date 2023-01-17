Eastern Washington holds off Montana; Eagles start 6-0 in Big Sky Conference play for first time

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Davenport Senior Center forced to close due to lack of fundsLefty GravesDavenport, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Hot-shooting Eastern Washington beats Northern Colorado 83-75, stays undefeated in Big Sky play
GREELEY, Colo. – Powered by a career-high 23 points from sophomore Ethan Price, the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team beat the Northern Colorado Bears 83-75 on Thursday night . The Eagles’ victory avenged a loss to the Bears in last season’s Big Sky Tournament and improved their record...
Vandals collect road win over Lumberjacks
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Idaho’s Isaac Jones knows how to bounce back from a subpar performance. Held to a season-low four points Monday against Montana State, Jones scored 30 points and provided critical points in the final minutes in the Vandals’ 88-83 win over Northern Arizona in a Big Sky Conference men’s basketball game on Thursday.
Erratic performance dooms Washington State to 77-63 loss at Utah
When Washington State attempted to rally, the Utah Utes always had an answer. WSU never led during Thursday’s Pac-12 matchup. The Cougars managed to stay on the Utes’ heels for most of the night, but WSU’s spurts of momentum were erratic during a 77-63 loss at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
Prep roundup: University wrestling knocks off Mt. Spokane; Mead stays undefeated at top of league
Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. University 39, Mt. Spokane 32: The visiting Titans (7-1) won six of the last seven matches, including wins by Czar Quintanilla (113), Taylor Daines (126) and David Osborn (145), to edge the Wildcats (7-1). Brendan Hughes (182) Jerom Liljenquist (195) and Daren Airey (220) had pins for Mt. Spokane.
Recap and highlights: Cam Shelton leads Loyola Marymount to streak-snapping upset of sixth-ranked Gonzaga 68-67
All streaks have to come to an end. Loyola Marymount did what 75 other teams before them failed to – beat Gonzaga at the McCarthey Athletic Center, ending the nation's longest home win streak by a score of 68-67 on Thursday. Cam Shelton willed the Lions to the finish...
Lewis and Clark senior Vy Tran overcomes obstacles to pursue dream of college basketball
Like a lot of high school student-athletes, Lewis and Clark guard Vy Tran has faced her share of obstacles in life. So when a major knee injury cut her junior season short last year, she faced the challenge like everything else. With determination and perseverance. Finally healthy, the senior has...
Camp Hope shrinks amid efforts to address homelessness in Spokane
The Washington State Department of Transportation shared an estimated 138 people are living in Camp Hope as of Thursday, down from nearly 200 in mid-December. WSDOT also counted a decline in tents, RVs, and vehicles.
Power restored for 2,100 Avista customers after a vehicle damaged a powerline
SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista restored power for 2,100 customers who were without power Thursday evening. According to the utility's website, the outage was caused by a motor vehicle accident. 2,100 Avista customers are without power Thursday evening, after a vehicle damaged a powerline. According to Avista's outage map, the outage...
City of Coeur d'Alene to get new License Plate Reader cameras
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene City Council approved a budget for seven new License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras in the city on Wednesday. City Councilmember Dan Gookin said these cameras will be more than just a crime deterrent. "It helps us catch the bad guys," said Gookin. "When...
Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks
Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
Spokane arsonist sentenced to 5 years in prison, $4.9 million fine for fire at St. Charles Catholic School
SPOKANE, Wash. - 25-year-old Rios A. Mirabal has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for arson of St. Charles Catholic School and Parrish in March 2021. The judge also ordered Mirabal to pay $4.9 million in restitution for the damages caused by the fire. On March 18 at...
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Mackenzie A. Hale-Stenzel has been found safe, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who may be at risk. According to the SCSO, Mackenzie Hale-Stenzel appears to have run away from...
Airway Heights police arrest suspected car prowler
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A man suspected of prowling several vehicles in the Sekani neighborhood of Airway Heights was arrested Wednesday. According to the Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) vehicle prowling incidents were reported on the mornings of Jan. 16 and Jan. 18. The suspect was caught on multiple surveillance...
