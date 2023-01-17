Eastern Washington holds off Montana; Eagles start 6-0 in Big Sky Conference play for first time

When Washington State attempted to rally, the Utah Utes always had an answer. WSU never led during Thursday’s Pac-12 matchup. The Cougars managed to stay on the Utes’ heels for most of the night, but WSU’s spurts of momentum were erratic during a 77-63 loss at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO