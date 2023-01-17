ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Eastern Washington holds off Montana; Eagles start 6-0 in Big Sky Conference play for first time

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review
 3 days ago
Vandals collect road win over Lumberjacks

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Idaho’s Isaac Jones knows how to bounce back from a subpar performance. Held to a season-low four points Monday against Montana State, Jones scored 30 points and provided critical points in the final minutes in the Vandals’ 88-83 win over Northern Arizona in a Big Sky Conference men’s basketball game on Thursday.
Erratic performance dooms Washington State to 77-63 loss at Utah

When Washington State attempted to rally, the Utah Utes always had an answer. WSU never led during Thursday’s Pac-12 matchup. The Cougars managed to stay on the Utes’ heels for most of the night, but WSU’s spurts of momentum were erratic during a 77-63 loss at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
Prep roundup: University wrestling knocks off Mt. Spokane; Mead stays undefeated at top of league

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. University 39, Mt. Spokane 32: The visiting Titans (7-1) won six of the last seven matches, including wins by Czar Quintanilla (113), Taylor Daines (126) and David Osborn (145), to edge the Wildcats (7-1). Brendan Hughes (182) Jerom Liljenquist (195) and Daren Airey (220) had pins for Mt. Spokane.
Power restored for 2,100 Avista customers after a vehicle damaged a powerline

SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista restored power for 2,100 customers who were without power Thursday evening. According to the utility's website, the outage was caused by a motor vehicle accident. 2,100 Avista customers are without power Thursday evening, after a vehicle damaged a powerline. According to Avista's outage map, the outage...
City of Coeur d'Alene to get new License Plate Reader cameras

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene City Council approved a budget for seven new License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras in the city on Wednesday. City Councilmember Dan Gookin said these cameras will be more than just a crime deterrent. "It helps us catch the bad guys," said Gookin. "When...
Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Mackenzie A. Hale-Stenzel has been found safe, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who may be at risk. According to the SCSO, Mackenzie Hale-Stenzel appears to have run away from...
Airway Heights police arrest suspected car prowler

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A man suspected of prowling several vehicles in the Sekani neighborhood of Airway Heights was arrested Wednesday. According to the Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) vehicle prowling incidents were reported on the mornings of Jan. 16 and Jan. 18. The suspect was caught on multiple surveillance...
