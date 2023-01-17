Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ga. Mom Whose Toddler Was Found Wandering in Fla. Might Have Met Man Online Before Vanishing: DadWestland DailyMiramar, FL
Miami-Dade government to purchase $175 million worth of electric busesUSA DiarioMiami-dade County, FL
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Florida witness may be only witness to V-shaped object hovering over crowded Botanical GardenRoger MarshFlorida State
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Look: Former Miami Heat teammates Ray Allen, Shane Battier face off as high school coaches
MIAMI, Fla.- Back in 2012-2013 and 2013-2014 NBA seasons, Ray Allen and Shane Battier were fellow teammates on the Miami Heat together. Fast forward about a decade later and the two are facing off on the hardwood, but not as basketball players. The pair, who played together on the Heat’s ...
Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick
The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Knicks eyeing familiar face as Cam Reddish trade talks intensify
Reddish has been available for trade since he fell out of New York's rotation following a blowout loss to Dallas on Dec. 3. Fred Katz of The Athletic initially reported that New York wanted to include Reddish in a trade to dump Evan Fournier's dismal contract. However, the price has come down since then.
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
Picture Of James Harden And Rachel Nichols In The Locker Room Goes Viral
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and Showtime Sports journalist Rachel Nichols had the internet buzzing when a picture of the duo talking in the locker room did the rounds on social media. The picture of Harden barefoot in his 76ers training kit, Nichols rocking a grey long-sleeve dress and boots,...
College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral
It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder. Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus. This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
Jaden Rashada makes big move after $13 million deal from Florida falls through
Jaden Rashada has finally taken action regarding his future with the University of Florida. Rashada has officially filed for his release from a National Letter of Intent he signed with the Gators last month. The 5-star quarterback recruit initially committed to Miami over the summer, but he decommitted from them and later pledged his commitment... The post Jaden Rashada makes big move after $13 million deal from Florida falls through appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills Get Massive Injury News Ahead Of Divisional Round vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills barely got past their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, during Super Wild Card Weekend. A shorthanded Dolphins squad, led by seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson, gave the Bills everything that they could handle in what ended up being a 34-31 game. With the win, Buffalo is now...
Derek Carr Landing With The Miami Dolphins Makes Too Much Sense
Now that the Las Vegas Raiders have made their intentions to move on from Derek Carr clear, rumors are flying as to where he will end up next. However, amidst all the speculation, there is one destination that just seems like too perfect a fit: the Miami Dolphins. Carr could find himself parked on South Beach next year for a variety of reasons.
Philadelphia Eagles Rule Out 1 For Playoff Game Vs. Giants
Philadelphia Eagles rule out one for Divisional Round. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one starter for their game against the New York Giants Saturday. The Eagles benefited from the first-round bye and had ample time to rest up before Saturday’s game. They had good news for several players on their injury report Thursday.
Watch: Nets' Ben Simmons ejected vs. Suns after being called for two technical fouls
Ben Simmons’ game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night ended earlier than expected. Simmons was ejected just a few minutes into the third quarter of his Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Phoenix Suns. Simmons got called for an offensive foul on a screen he was setting, which was his fifth foul. Then he got called for two technical fouls, triggering his ejection.
Kyrie Irving And Brooklyn Nets Have Reportedly Decided On Their Future Together
Despite boasting a huge level in recent games, Kyrie Irving's future with the Brooklyn Nets has been a recurrent topic around the league. Ever since he signed with them in 2019, Irving has been involved in controversies, with some of them costing him a lot of playing time. After his...
REPORT: Buffalo Bills Get Big Update On Offensive Weapon For Bengals Playoff Game
Buffalo Bills Isaiah McKenzie was a big scratch for the team in the Wild Card round. The wide receiver was dealing with a hamstring injury and missed the Bills’ win over the Miami Dolphins Sunday. He’s one player the Bills were hoping to have back before their Divisional contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Adam Silver On LeBron James Breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record: "We Will Plan A Large Celebration."
The Los Angeles Lakers saw Kareem Abdul-Jabbar set the NBA's all-time scoring record in 1984, taking the spot from a former Laker in Wilt Chamberlain. An incredible 39 years later, the franchise will have the new record-holder wearing a Laker uniform as LeBron James is set to surpass Kareem in the upcoming months, trailing him by just over 300 points.
NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Dallas Stars
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late but there remains interest. TSN: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late and coach Dean Evason made him a healthy scratch to hopefully get him playing the way he can. Dreger adds he’s not the first higher-paid player to be scratched and that there is still trade interest in him.
Two legit trade suitors emerge for Jazz’s Mike Conley Jr.
The Utah Jazz may be winning more than anyone anticipated they would this season, but they are still in the midst of a rebuild. They want a clean shot at Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft, not the eighth seed in the playoffs. As such, the team has little...
Eagles All Pro TJ Edwards Has Bold Message for Doubters
TJ Edwards and the Philadelphia Eagles were able to hold onto the NFC’s top spot despite a plethora of injuries towards the end of the season. Thankfully, the top seed allowed them a bye week to get healthy. On Saturday night, Edwards and the Eagles will take on a familiar foe in the New York Giants. The Giants, of course, defeated the Minnesota Vikings in convincing fashion last week on Wild Card Weekend. The Eagles and Giants matchup is truly going to be an exciting one. However, some NFL analysts and fans have begun to doubt whether or not the Eagles will be able to advance.
TRADE RUMOURS: The Milwaukee Bucks are interested in New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish
A former lottery pick with a lot of upside is reportedly high on the target list of the Milwaukee Bucks, who are looking to reinforce their injury-ravaged lineup. In a recent report by HoopsHype, it was revealed that the New York Knicks are willing to part ways with Cam Reddish, and the Bucks could be one of the three-year pro’s top suitors.
A Number Of NBA Stars Plan To Sit Out In Cavs-Warriors Matchup
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors will meet up for the final time in the regular season on Friday night. The last time these two teams met up was back in November when the Warriors came away with a commanding win. However, Friday night will be a different story....
Top 5 2024 RB Taylor Tatum offered by Florida State
Florida State offered Longview (Texas) four-star junior running back Taylor Tatum on Wednesday. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound back mentioned FSU running backs coach David Johnson, among others, when sharing news of the offer from the Seminoles. FSU joins a lengthy list of more than 30 offers from schools across the nation.
