Divant'e Moffitt scores 32 points as Idaho upsets Montana State for first Big Sky win

Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peakRoger MarshMontana State
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBozeman, MT
montanasports.com
Grizzly Insider: Mack Anderson, Montana coaches look toward rivalry games vs. Montana State
MISSOULA — The Montana men's and women's basketball teams, fresh off playing three games in a five-day stretch, are set to host archrival Montana State in a doubleheader on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. The double dip begins with the women's game at 2 p.m. with the men's game following...
thesignpostwsu.com
The shot heard around Missoula
The Big Sky Conference is no stranger to deeply-rooted rivalries. However, few match the history and passion surrounding Weber State University and the University of Montana men’s basketball. “I took a visit to Montana before I came to Weber this past spring,” Wildcat guard Steven Verplancken Jr. said. “I...
406mtsports.com
Former Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse transfers to San Jose State
BOZEMAN — About three weeks after announcing he entered the transfer portal, Isaiah Ifanse has found a new football team. The former star running back at Montana State has committed to San Jose State, he posted on social media Wednesday, which is the final day of the first 2022-23 portal window. Ifanse will spend his final year of college eligibility in the Football Bowl Subdivision, one level above the Football Championship Subdivision, of which MSU belongs.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State 2023 football schedule includes home games against Wisconsin, Deion Sanders' Colorado; road games at Washington, UCLA, Oregon
PULLMAN – This fall, Washington State’s football team will host a Power Five opponent in nonconference play for the first time in 25 years. The Cougars’ schedule, released Wednesday by the Pac-12 Conference, features an early season game with Wisconsin of the Big Ten Conference. The Sept. 9 game will mark WSU’s first contest against a nonconference Power Five team at Gesa Field since Illinois came to town in 1998.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 5 Steaming Hot Springs in Montana To Warm Up In
Hot springs are unique places in the world where spring water is subjected to heat, causing the temperature of the water to quickly rise. While not all hot springs are available, some are open and ready for people to come and take a dip!. Montana is home to more than...
Revisiting A Startling Montana State University Murder From 1990
It seems like the entire world has been captivated by the story of four students stabbed to death in off-campus housing near the University of Idaho in Moscow. The investigation into the stabbings is currently underway. A suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested in January and more details about the gruesome murders have been made available to the public. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin the week of June 26. Click here for the latest updates regarding the investigation.
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reason for people to...
The Best No-Frills Food Spot in Montana Is Iconic
Not everyone needs all the bells and whistles when it comes to food. Whether you are in the mood for a burger, sandwich, or another dish, sometimes the best meal comes with no frills. If you are grabbing lunch or dinner in Montana, you want something delicious and quick. You...
406mtsports.com
High school basketball rankings: Class C girls teams flexing their muscles to perfection
BOZEMAN — With the high school basketball postseason just a month away, here's a remarkable stat:. Four Class C girls teams have an odds-on chance to finish the regular season unbeaten. Top-ranked Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (11-0), No. 3 Plentywood (9-0), No. 4 Manhattan Christian (10-0) and No. 5 Chinook (9-0) remain unblemished and have a fairly clear path to perfection, though Manhattan Christian will have to find its way through No. 6 Twin Bridges (10-1) on Jan. 27.
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Is This The Best Bucket List Restaurant in Montana?
If you could have the perfect meal in Montana, would this be the place you would choose?. When people think of a bucket list, they think of things they want to do in their lifetime, ranging from activities to experiences to food. People choose what they want to experience in their life. Many folks come to Montana for bucket list items like skiing, snowboarding, or visiting national parks. I would prefer to have an incredibly delicious meal.
nbcrightnow.com
City of Lewiston lifts boil water order for parts of community
LEWISTON, Idaho - The City of Lewiston lifted a boil order on most of the southern portion of the city on Thursday, following a Wednesday morning failure of a portion of the Lewiston reservoir. A boil order remained in place north of 16th Avenue, as well as south of 16th...
NBCMontana
Fatal crash reported on I-90 near Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation reports a crash of a commercial vehicle in the eastbound driving lane of I-90, at mile marker 309.1. Montana Highway Patrol's crash map indicates the crash involves a fatality, and was reported at 3:53 a.m. NBC Montana will update this story as...
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
Fairfield Sun Times
Bozeman public schools to potentially cut staff in order to reduce budget
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A new year provides new challenges for the Bozeman Public Schools, which is looking to trim $4.1 million from their general fund budget in 2023, and that means major cuts to staffing at both the elementary and high school level could be coming. The budget excess stems...
4 Old Buildings That Hold a Special Place in Bozeman History
Bozeman has changed quite a bit since it was first established in 1864. Today, you can still see evidence of the city's past. Here are four of the oldest buildings in the Bozeman area. We reached out to the Gallatin History Museum to learn about some of the oldest buildings,...
NBCMontana
Belgrade man sentenced for attempted transfer of obscene material to minor
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Belgrade man was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday for attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor. Aric Collin Normile, 42, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to attempting to send obscene images to a minor during an undercover investigation. The U.S. Attorney's...
ypradio.org
Iconic boot repair shop moves out of downtown Bozeman
After nearly three decades in downtown Bozeman, an iconic boot repair shop has moved. Owner, manager and "Head Repair Guy" Jeff Carter says the store’s last day downtown was Christmas Eve. “It wasn’t that our rent went up — but it was just like [the landlords said] we bought...
bozone.com
Dinner & a show on the menu at Kountry Korner
Nourishment comes in many forms at the Kountry Korner Café thanks to their hearty menu and friendly staff. The longtime choice for a Four Corners meal also hosts local musicians with weekly performances in its dining area. Here’s a look at who you can catch in the coming weeks.
