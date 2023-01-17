Read full article on original website
Turn Your Kids’ Stuff into CASH!
The Little Blessings Dressings Spring 2023 sale is coming soon, and we’d love to have you join our team of consignors! We’ll be at the Washington County Fairgrounds from March 9-11, and you DON’T WANT TO MISS IT!. Why should you consign with Little Blessings Dressings?. -Prices...
Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour at Hampton Coliseum
The Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is the top expansion series of the PBR. Featuring some of the best athletes of the sport going head to head with the fiercest bulls in the country. The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will bring all the high-energy sound, lighting, special effects and edge of your seat action that fans have come to expect from the World leader in the sport of bull riding.
5 Reasons We Love February
Happy (almost) February! It's a month of celebrating the love of your life ... whether that be a partner, a child, or ... pizza. Read on for five ways we're having fun this month. 1. Go crazy for the groundhog. Will he or won't he? Today is the day we...
Garden Bros Circus coming to Phoenix Area!!
Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is coming to Tolleson at the Phoenix Raceway from 4/6/2023 to 4/16/2023!. JUST $14.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. It's time for a much-overdue outing with your family! With over 60 performers in 3 rings, this all-new show features:. Human Cannonball.
GIVEAWAY: Garden Bros Circus Atlanta Motor Speedway February 9-12
Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is coming to Atlanta Motor Speedway February 9-12, 2023!. JUST $14.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. Below is a sponsored affiliate link. I receive a commission from purchases made through the link. (Click image to access deal) February 9th - 12th.
2023 MKE Summer Guide Is Coming!
Will you join us? Our 2023 Summer Camp Guide will be posted on our website continuously beginning in February and through Spring and Summer. It will be promoted in our free weekly email newsletter to almost 8,000 local subscribers. Our rate to be included is $50--what a deal!. Please contact...
Teen Late Night
Youth in grades 6-8 will have fun with friends in a safe, supervised setting. Activities include open gym, sports, games, and much more!. School ID is required for entry. Free. Center at Norpoint. 3rd Friday of every month. 7-10 pm | Grades 6-8 Pool activities, water sports, and open swim...
Join Now | The 2023 Birthday Party Guide is Coming Soon!
Calling all party organizers, magic makers, venue hosts, bounce rentals, party entertainers- We want to feature you and your business in our Annual Birthday Party Guide! The 2023 Birthday Guide will be published soon, so if you'd like to reach thousands of local parents, simply email me ASAP!. TO OPT...
Jurassic Quest Flash Giveaway!
ATTENTION dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, OH from January 20 - 22!. The classic Jurassic Quest indoor adventure is back! SKYSCRAPING DINOSAURS will bring supersized family fun – only here can...
Summer Camps and Programs in Acadia-St. Landry
Looking for something for the kids to do this summer!? Summer camps are a great time for Macaroni KID Acadia-St. Landry kids to try new things, nurture unique interests, meet new friends, stretch their creativity, and have tons of Acadia-St. Landry summer fun! You're sure to find something on this list of local summer camps that your kid will be excited about!
Open House at Blacksburg Boxing & Fitness
Did you miss our first open house of the year? That's okay, we are having another one on January 21st at 12 PM. There will be free pizza and raffle entries. Whether you are looking to get back in shape with fun fitness classes, release a little stress, learn a form of self-defense, make friends, gain confidence, or even compete in the ring, we can help! There’s something for everybody here! We promise you won’t regret it! ALL are welcome and NO experience is necessary!
DIY Clear Slime, With Just 3 Ingredients
The holidays are over, but winter has proven a great inspiration for our latest kitchen creation activity!. Making slime is a sensory activity that has led to a lot of independent and creative play for my kids, especially my youngest. It's easy and inexpensive to make and offers fun for hours — a great combination!
Jurassic Quest is Coming to our Area!
Calling all dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at The Raleigh Convention Center in TOWN, STATE from November 19th - 21st!. The classic Jurassic Quest indoor adventure is back! SKYSCRAPING DINOSAURS will bring supersized family fun – only...
Two Birthday Party Ideas!
Planning an event can be daunting but it doesn't have to be. Backyard Cinemas. transforms any size event space into an incredible on-site movie theater experience. Just pick a movie, and they do the rest!. Their full-service packages are perfect for birthday parties, company events, weddings, and more. Events include...
1st Annual Parent Valentine's Day Giveaway
Sometimes, we rarely have time to pamper ourselves because we juggle jobs and parenting. This year Valentine's Day Giveaway is open until February 9, 2023, at 11:59 pm to all local Harlem Macaroni Kid subscribers. One lucky subscriber will be randomly drawn to win this awesome facial at Uplift Spa and a Skin Care Kit on February 14, 2023.
5 Things to do this week
Every week, Macaroni KID Central Phoenix shares five things to do with your kids in Central Phoenix over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Central Phoenix's picks for the five things to do in the Central Phoenix with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse
The city of Aurora’s newest recreation center, Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse, officially opened on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse, located at 25400 E. Alexander Drive, is home to first-of-its-kind features in Aurora, voted on by the community, and brings recreation and fitness fun to a growing sector of the city.
Snow Fun! How To Make Fake Snow With Just 2 Ingredients
Making homemade snow is a fun and easy way to add a little bit of winter magic to your day, no matter what your weather is outside!. Making fake snow is great for sensory play. The cool and soft texture of the snow can be calming and soothing for children, especially if they’re feeling overwhelmed or stressed. Plus, it’s an excellent opportunity for them to use their imaginations and explore their creativity!
40 Indoor Activities for Kids
Winter blues have you stuck inside? We've all had those days where we look at our kids and think:. How on earth am I going to keep these kids entertained for the next 12 hours?. Before you run whimpering to hide your head under a pillow (we've all been there...
Macaroni Mom Visits Small Wonders Preschool Open Gym
I'll begin with the end: my children did not want to leave. They could have played at Small Wonders Gym for hours. We've been able to experience Maximum Velocity Gymnastic's new space made for preschoolers twice - once for a birthday party and once for open gym. My kids had tons of fun both times, and my son was trying to figure out how to have his birthday party there.
