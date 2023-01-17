Did you miss our first open house of the year? That's okay, we are having another one on January 21st at 12 PM. There will be free pizza and raffle entries. Whether you are looking to get back in shape with fun fitness classes, release a little stress, learn a form of self-defense, make friends, gain confidence, or even compete in the ring, we can help! There’s something for everybody here! We promise you won’t regret it! ALL are welcome and NO experience is necessary!

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO