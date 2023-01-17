CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Four innovative ideas by University of Northern Iowa faculty won a cash prize and university support to move forward with their research. The winners of the Intellectual Property (IP) and Innovation Disclosure Competition are Traneh Haghanikar, associate instructor of Curriculum and Instruction; Dheryta Jaisinghani, assistant professor of Computer Science; Kirk Manfredi, professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry; and Penny Wang, instructor of Languages and Literatures.

