Four UNI faculty advance research following Intellectual Property and Innovation Disclosure Competition
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Four innovative ideas by University of Northern Iowa faculty won a cash prize and university support to move forward with their research. The winners of the Intellectual Property (IP) and Innovation Disclosure Competition are Traneh Haghanikar, associate instructor of Curriculum and Instruction; Dheryta Jaisinghani, assistant professor of Computer Science; Kirk Manfredi, professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry; and Penny Wang, instructor of Languages and Literatures.
UNI supports the national supply chain as the Foundry 4.0 project continues onward
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The University of Northern Iowa’s Business and Community Services (UNI BCS) hosted partners from the AMIIC-NCDMM in December, an alliance that continues to support foundries nationwide as they adopt Industry 4.0 technologies and build a supply chain. “The distinctiveness of this project is that...
Pack the Dome brings twice the volunteers and double the output
Volunteers at UNI’s Pack the Dome event successfully assembled nearly 80,000 backpacks full of food for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s BackPack program, almost doubling the number of packs put together in 2022. UNI's Pack the Dome 2023. Last year, 1,200 volunteers packed 48,000 bags of food, according...
UNI accounting professor earns NASBA research grant
assistant professor of accounting, and his co-authors were the only recipients of the 2022 Accounting Education Research Grant from the National Association of State Boards of Accounting (NASBA) for their work researching metacognition and online adaptive learning technology. The grant will help Dickey progress his research and hire a...
