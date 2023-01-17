Read full article on original website
Related
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Police look for man who posed as employee of Abu Dhabi royal family and stayed at hotel for four months
Police in India are looking for a man who allegedly posed as an employee of Abu Dhabi's royal family and fled a luxury hotel where he was staying for months without paying the hefty bill.The man, identified as Mohammed Sharif, fled the Leela Palace hotel in the capital Delhi after living there for four months and raking up a bill of Rs 23,00,000 (£23,022). The man has been charged with fraud and theft based on a complaint filed by the hotel's management on Saturday.Mr Sharif checked into the hotel on 1 August 2022 and stayed till 20 November 2022,...
forkast.news
Genesis, Gemini face US charges over unregistered securities sales
“Give me transparency or give me death” may not have quite the resonance of the famous call for liberty made by United States founding father and American Revolutionary leader Patrick Henry in 1775, but almost a quarter of a millennium later, it doesn’t seem out of place in relation to the digital asset industry.
Comments / 0