Police in India are looking for a man who allegedly posed as an employee of Abu Dhabi's royal family and fled a luxury hotel where he was staying for months without paying the hefty bill.The man, identified as Mohammed Sharif, fled the Leela Palace hotel in the capital Delhi after living there for four months and raking up a bill of Rs 23,00,000 (£23,022). The man has been charged with fraud and theft based on a complaint filed by the hotel's management on Saturday.Mr Sharif checked into the hotel on 1 August 2022 and stayed till 20 November 2022,...

3 DAYS AGO